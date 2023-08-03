Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 3, 2023 
Report: Big 12 approves Arizona’s application to join conference

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Arizona’s mascot Wilbur the Wildcat carries the Arizona flag on the field

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported on Thursday evening that Big 12 executives met to approve Arizona’s application to the conference.

John Miller, Associated Press

Another domino in college realignment is reportedly about to fall.

Arizona’s Board of Regents met on Thursday night, going into a private executive session. To finalize the move, the Arizona Board of Regents would seemingly need to hold a vote that is visible to the public, like Colorado did when they joined the Big 12.

Decisions from Utah and Arizona State, who have been rumored to be Big 12 expansion “targets,” haven’t progressed as quickly as Arizona, Dellenger reported.

As the realignment world continues to turn, Washington has a Board of Regents meeting at 9 p.m. PDT. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel reported that the Big Ten’s “focus on possible expansion has narrowed to adding just two schools — Oregon and Washington.”

