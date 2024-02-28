Brigham Young's Austin Ainge raises his hands to the crowd during the final seconds of a Mountain West conference men's basketball tournament game against Wyoming in Las Vegas, Friday, March 9, 2007. Ainge is reportedly in the running to become the next GM of the Charlotte Hornets.

Almost continuously since 2003, BYU Cougars basketball legend Danny Ainge has been a top executive in the NBA, first with the Boston Celtics and now with the Utah Jazz.

His son Austin, another former Cougar, could soon follow in his footsteps.

On Wednesday, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein of Substack reported that Austin Ainge, currently the Celtics’ assistant general manager, is a “name to watch” as the Charlotte Hornets search for a new general manager after Mitch Kupchak stepped down earlier this month.

Stein reported that “Brooklyn’s Jeff Peterson, New Orleans’ Trajan Langdon and Minnesota’s Matt Lloyd are three prime names to watch as the Hornets close in on a new lead executive to run their front office,” giving the impression that the younger Ainge is perhaps not as serious of a candidate as the other three, but a target nonetheless.

Austin Ainge, 42, played for BYU from 2002-2007 and then almost immediately got into coaching, joining the staff at Southern Utah, where he was until 2008.

In 2009, he became head coach of the now-NBA G League’s Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ affiliate team. In 2011 he joined the Celtics’ front office with is father, where he has been ever since.



