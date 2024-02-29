The 2023-24 inaugural high school boys volleyball season gets underway next week, with the winter sports season coming to a close. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled preseason capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Orem Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Bill Sefita.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I am excited to be part of this inaugural season for boys volleyball. I believe it has been something many have fought to have established within UHSAA and happy to see it happen especially when you have a D1 men’s volleyball program like BYU here locally. It will be a good learning experience building programs from scratch and hope to influence positive and good things starting with this season.”

Players to watch

Ben Hone, S/RS, Jr.

Keanu Calles, OH/S, Sr.

Emmet Dwyer, OH/MB/RS, Jr.

Aaron Nielson, OH/MB, Jr.

Luke Wosley, MB, So.

2. Mountain View Bruins

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jon Fairbanks.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I’m looking forward to finally having boys volleyball as an official high school sport. I have been coaching the Mt. View boys team in the Utah County league for the past 12 years hoping this day would come. I didn’t get a chance to play volleyball in high school growing up in Minnesota, but I ended up making the BYU men’s team, so I’m excited for all of these young men that get the opportunity to represent their schools and play volleyball as an official high school sport. I coached boys volleyball at a high school in Arizona for five years and have seen how much of a difference it makes to have it be a sanctioned high school sport. I coached my three oldest boys in the Utah County league, so they are jealous of my last two boys who will get to play volleyball as a varsity sport. I’m just so grateful to all of the people that have worked so hard for a long, long time that have helped to make this happen.”

Players to watch

Conner Fairbanks, Outside Hitter, Sr.

3. Provo Bulldogs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Chad Nichols.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We are incredibly excited for this upcoming season. The boys are thrilled that volleyball is now a sanctioned sport and they have been working hard to get ready for the season. We have no idea what to expect from this first season, but we are ready for the challenge.”

Players to watch

Smith Jeffery, Setter/Outside Hitter/Sr.

Corban Tidwell, Outside Hitter/Jr.

Rhys Mason, Outside Hitter/Opposite/Jr.

Tucker Snarr, Outside Hitter/Libero/So.

4. Payson Lions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Austin Dansie.

Additional info not provided.

5. Timpanogos T-Wolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Whitney Cox.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We are excited to build an awesome program at Timpanogos! We have a really strong group of boys and can’t wait to compete.”

1. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Tyse Madsen.

Players to watch

Corbin Bautista, Outside Hitter, Jr.

2. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Raelene Elam.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“It will be a great building year. A great chance to advance the education of volleyball to more kids in our area. Really looking forward to it.”

Players to watch

Cohen Romney, Outside hitter.

Alex Peterson, Setter/RS.

3. Desert Hills Thunder

2024 schedule

Head coach: Josh James.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Very excited looking at a very promising first year! Have a lot of young athletes and excited to see what happens.”

Players to watch

Owen Jones, outside hitter, Sr.

Brodie Hoag, outside hitter, So.

Kai James, libero, So.

Kolu Aufoalo, right side/setter, Jr.

4. Dixie Flyers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Remo GaoGao.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

Additional info not provided.

5. Pine View Panthers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Joshua Warner.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I expect us to be one of, if not the top, team in St. George. We have several players with multiple years of club experience in our program.”

Players to watch

Spencer Blackmore, Setter, Sr.

Kody Campbell, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Isaiah Warner, Opposite/Setter, Jr.

Trevor Condie, Middle Blocker, Sr.

6. Hurricane Tigers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brendon Holmes.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We are excited to make boys volleyball official in the state of Utah.”

Players to watch

Cael Carter, OH, Sr.

7. Cedar City Reds

2024 schedule

Head coach: Anamarie Olenslager.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We have a lot of potential and excitement as we lean upon those young men who’ve had the opportunity to learn this incredibly fun game in the last few years. I’m excited to help grow this program along with an amazing coaching staff.”

1. Park City Miners

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kai Nielsen.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“It will be a good challenge for our program to compete.”

Players to watch

Benjamin Taylor, Outside, Sr.

2. Murray Spartans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Chapman.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We have an enthusiastic and talented group eager to compete right away. The leadership of the seniors and the growth of the underclassmen will be fun to see.”

Players to watch

Leif Larson, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Alex Cushing, Libero, Jr.

Jonah Hardman, Middle, Sr.

3. Stansbury Stallions

2024 schedule

Head coach: Troy Green.

Additional info not provided.

4. Hillcrest Huskies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Laura Roth.

Additional info not provided.

5. Cottonwood Colts

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jean Sutterfield.

Additional info not provided.

6. Tooele Buffaloes

2024 schedule

Head coach: Cole Snyder.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We have a very close group of boys that are extremely excited to play the game that they have loved for years.”

7. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mark Hatch.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We have a strong core of experienced players that we’re looking to supplement with new players that have shown a lot of promise.”

Players to watch

Thys Opperman, OH/MB, Jr.

Shaun White, S/OH, Jr.

Nick Osborne, L, Jr.

1. Sky View Bobcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Sheila Sorensen.

Additional info not provided.

2. Logan Grizzlies

2024 schedule

Head coach: Preston Howe.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“The volleyball community all around Utah has been waiting for this inaugural season for a long time. But I don’t believe there is a group of boys out there who is more excited and prepared to make a splash this season than the Logan High boys. We want to set a standard of excellence for our program. We fully expect to have an excellent season and can’t wait to compete, build rivalries, and grow our program.”

Players to watch

Heath Roper, Outside, Sr.

Ryan Bergsjo, Middle, Sr.

Isaac Anderson, Outside, Sr.

3. Ridgeline Riverhawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Paul Warren.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We’re looking to have a great first season! We have a mix of experienced and new players to volleyball.”

Players to watch

Trevor Topham.

Andrew Pinochi.

Jentzen Budge.

4. Green Canyon Wolves

2024 schedule

Head coach: Chris Yates.

Additional info not provided.

5. Bear River Bears

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jana Brown.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Fundamentals first.”

6. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024 schedule

Head coach: Caden Finley.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“This is a first-year program for Mountain Crest, however, we have a great coaching staff and a group of boys full of potential. We are hoping to have a great inaugural season.”