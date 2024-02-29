The 2023-24 inaugural high school boys volleyball season gets underway next week, with the winter sports season coming to a close. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled preseason capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Hunter Wolverines

2024 schedule

Head coach: Maafu Suliafu.

2. West Jordan Jaguars

2024 schedule

Head coach: Owen Sosi.

3. Taylorsville Warriors

2024 schedule

Head coach: Spence McDonald.

4. Cyprus Pirates

2024 schedule

Head coach: Joshua Sanders.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Excited to learn and to give the kids additional opportunities to play and grow.”

5. Kearns Cougars

2024 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Zierse.

6. Granger Lancers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kendell Hess.

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Sarah Chism.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“This is going to be an exciting spring with a wide-open field. Can’t wait for the fans to experience the exciting and fun sport of high school boys volleyball.”

Players to watch

Connor Burleson, OH, So.

Landon Chism, OH, So.

2. Woods Cross WIldcats

2024 schedule

Head coach: Josey Hilton.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Is gonna be a great season, lots of learning, lots of fun and a ton of growth for future seasons.”

Players to watch

Cole Howard, PIN, Sr.

3. Box Elder Bees

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mitzi Stewart.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I am looking forward to this upcoming season. The boys are going to learn a lot and hopefully have a lot of fun. I think the sport is going to become extremely popular.”

Players to watch

Brant Blacker, MB/OH, Jr.

Dallin McKee, S/OH, Jr.

4. Northridge Knights

2024 schedule

Head coach: Madison Brown.

5. Clearfield Falcons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brooke Pehrson.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Looking forward to seeing high school boys in the state of Utah have a chance to play volleyball.”

Players to watch

Gabe Christensen, OH, Jr.

6. Viewmont Vikings

2024 schedule

Head coach: Karl Lippa.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“This will be an exciting season for all of our boys who are now able to play in the high school seasons.”

7. Bonneville Lakers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Daniel Peters.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I am extremely excited to finally give boys volleyball time on the high school court. It has been incredible to watch these young men quickly learn a sport I have played for decades. And do so with passion in their eyes, determination in their heart and respect for the game.”

Players to watch

Semisi Christensen, OH, Jr.

Talon Rocha, OH/S, Jr.

JoJo Hall, MB, Sr.

8. Roy Royals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Wyle Williams.

1. Olympus Titans

2024 schedule

Head coach: Brett Peterson.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Boys across the state are extremely excited for their first official year of high school volleyball, and it has been impressive to watch the improvement in the quality of boys volleyball as well as the quantity of boys playing the sport here in Utah. I think the competition for state championships is wide open this year across the classifications with a lot of really impressive teams and athletes ready to make a push for the inaugural titles.”

Players to watch

Soren Jepsen, Middle Blocker, Sr.

Miles Burningham, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Reef Smylie, Outside Hitter, Sr.

Yuse Jones, Middle, Jr.

Gabriel Lincoln, Setter, So.

2. Brighton Bengals

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mondo Begay.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“The year 2024 is a special year for volleyball in the state of Utah. Sanctioned boys volleyball is here and we could not be more thrilled about this historic milestone of Utah high school sports. Brighton is proud to have three teams in this inaugural season. Get ready for a new wave of athletic talent and development across the state.”

Players to watch

Dante Moeai, OH, Jr.

Siusiua Kioa, S/pin, Sr.

3. Skyline Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Josh Henderson.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I’m excited for the first season of sanctioned volleyball in the state of Utah. Skyline has several new athletes playing along side some three- and four-year players and are led by senior Kai Sorenson, the top setter in the state. We expect to have a really good season.”

Players to watch

Kai Sorenson, Setter, Sr.

Kaleo Reyes, OH, Sr.

Solomon Sanchez, MB, So.

4. Alta Hawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Casie Maekawa.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We are so excited for this inaugural season. We’re looking forward to playing some really competitive teams during the pre-season and expecting a good battle with all the teams in Region 6. Since this is the inaugural year for boys volleyball, it’s easy to think about how competitive each team will be but we’re going to focus on taking care of our side of the net, playing together and being a team. The boys are excited and we’re excited to get going.”

Players to watch

Kaleb Puikkonen, MB, Jr.

Ben Lattimer, OH, Jr.

Coleman Fisher, MB/OH, Sr.

5. East Leopards

2024 schedule

Head coach: Molly Campbell.

6. Highland Rams

2024 schedule

Head coach: Lance Cooper.

7. West Panthers

2024 schedule

Head coach: Losaline Pula.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“It’s going to be an exciting season for sure. It’s been a long time coming, and the turnout for open gyms and such has been fabulous, and goes to show just how ready these boys are for the game of volleyball to be sanctioned.”

Players to watch

Kino Tu’itupou, OH/Setter, Sr.

Dylan Banks, OH/Lib, Sr

Sosiua Taulaki, Setter, Sr.

1. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024 schedule

Head coach: Geoff Wright.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We’re excited for the first year of sanctioned boys volleyball in Utah. There is great athleticism and talent in the state. We’re certain that volleyball will grow rather quickly in this community. This year will have some growing pains, but overall it will be a lot of fun.”

Players to watch

Trey Thorton, Opposite, Jr. (possibly the best opposite player in the state).

Mac Hillman, Outside, Sr. (tons of power and athletic).

Gavin Pricer, Outside, Sr. (very consistent outside power hitter).

Manase Storey, Middle, Jr. (quick and great hops).

2. Wasatch Wasps

2024 schedule

Head coach: Mike Wilton.

3. Timpview T-Birds

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jameson Cooper.

4. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024 schedule

Head coach: Glen Davis.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“There is a lot of excitement for this first season of boy’s high school volleyball here in Utah. My family was involved in the first season of Boys Club Volleyball a few years back when the Utah Boys Volleyball Association was formed. It’s now great to see volleyball implemented as a sanctioned high school sport. I expect to see a lot of continued growth with the sport here in Utah.”

Players to watch

Jaydon Long, OH.

Isaac Cline, OH.

Devoux Tuataga, M.

5. Spanish Fork Dons

2024 schedule

Head coach: Valerie Benson.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“This has been a long time coming and our boys are so excited to be part of the beginning.”

Players to watch

Connor Brockbank, OH, Sr.

6. Salem Hills Skyhawks

2024 schedule

Head coach: Josh McKell.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Boys volleyball has been present for some time in Utah and it is exciting to see this sport sanctioned with the state! Our boys are thrilled and excited to be able to represent and play for their school. I have high hopes for a fun, successful season.”

Players to watch

Isaac Thurman, OH, Jr.

Preston Taylor, OPP, Jr.

7. Springville Red Devils

2024 schedule

Head coach: Jameson Cooper.

