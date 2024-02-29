The 2023-24 inaugural high school boys volleyball season gets underway next week, with the winter sports season coming to a close. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled preseason capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

1. Syracuse Titans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Corrie Vigil.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We are just excited to get started! We have a great group of kids coming in and they are a perfect group to start this inaugural season with as well as to help build the culture here at Syracuse.”

Players to watch

Branson Hamblin, libero, Sr.

Davis Caldwell, outside hitter, Sr.

Caleb Roskelley, setter, Sr.

2. Farmington Phoenix

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Fermin Soriano Bautista.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I am very excited to allow these boys to participate in a school-sponsored event.”

3. Weber Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Derek Bowles.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Excited for these students to be able to showcase the athleticism and skills associated with men’s volleyball. And to be able to do it in their high school gymnasiums wearing school uniforms.”

Players to watch

Sam Cruz, setter/outside hitter, Sr.

Tate Vernon, outside hitter, Sr.

Chris Kidd, middle blocker, Sr.

4. Davis Darts

2024 Schedule

Head coach: McKay Barker.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Davis is excited for the possibilities and opportunities for the upcoming season.”

Players to watch

Luke McKnight, outside, Jr.

Chase Valentine, outside/middle, Jr.

5. Fremont Silverwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Analaine Mailoto.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I’m excited for the season to start. The boys are learning fast! I think it will be fun to see how boys volleyball takes off.”

6. Layton Lancers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Nate Murray.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“About time. I foresee a big jump in youth participation in the sport now that it is sanctioned.”

1. Riverton Silverwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Elaine Gibson.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We are so excited to be a part of this inaugural year of men’s high school volleyball in Utah. We can’t wait to get started.”

Players to watch

Mitchell Barney, outside hitter, Sr.

Spencer Maruji, libero, Sr.

Harrison Van Horn, setter, Jr.

Adam Roller, outside hitter, Sr.

Parker Holyoak, outside hitter, Jr.

Reed Stewart, middle blocker/rightside hitter, Sr.

McGrath Wall, middle blocker, So.

Jared Lewis, middle blocker, Sr.

2. Bingham Miners

2024 Schedule

Head coach: JT Thomas.

Additional info not provided.

3. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2024 Schedule

Head coach: David Johnston.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Very excited to see how we match up with other teams.”

Players to watch

Curtis Fowler, setter, Jr.

Shon Schugk, outside hitter, Sr.

Clark Fowler, outside hitter, So.

4. Corner Canyon Chargers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Michael Burke.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We should be competitive over time but will just start the building process this year.”

Players to watch

Cooper Varner, outside hitter, Jr.

Archer Burke, setter, So.

5. Herriman Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Austin Linford.

Additional info not provided.

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mariah Brown.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“This 2024 season will no doubt make Utah history. We have some of the best players I’ve seen, and credit should be given where credit is due — to parents and club coaches who have trained their boys to a level where this first sanctioned season will be extremely competitive.”

Players to watch

Terran Black, middle, Sr.

Kielan Gasu, opposite, Sr.

Ian Allgrunn, outside, Jr.

Hunter Olsen, libero, Sr.

1. Lone Peak Knights

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cecil Read.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“Its an exciting time in Utah boys volleyball and we are all grateful to get this thing started.”

Players to watch

Easton Read, setter, Sr.

Cade Daley, middle hitter, Sr.

Freddy Dayton, outside hitter, So.

Brady Holt, outside hitter, Fr.

Trevor Allen, outside hitter, Fr.

2. Westlake Thunder

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Whitney Randall.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“We have a young team with a lot of talent. We are looking forward to a strong season in a tough region.”

Players to watch

Kilika Tafa, pin, So.

Keagan Cundiff, setter, Jr.

Talon Schank, libero, Jr.

Kyson Ririe, pin, So.

3. Skyridge Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kaipo Tagaloa.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I’m excited to see the growth of the sport and the first sanctioned high school year for the boys. I think people will be surprised at how big this will get.”

Players to watch

Franky Fainga, outside hitter, Sr.

Devin Willits, setter, Jr.

Marcus Reittinger, opposite, Jr.

Fihi Fainga, libero, So.

4. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dave Neeley.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“This is an exciting time for our game and an exciting time for the young men in our state that now have an opportunity to participate in America’s fastest growing team sport. Girls volleyball in Utah has become a hotbed of talent in recent years and I expect boys volleyball to attract the same level of local talent. We are looking forward to this inaugural season and hope to help further establish this game as a popular choice for high school athletes.”

Players to watch

Weston Johanson, outside hitter/opposite, Sr.

Tyson Jarvis, outside hitter/setter, Sr.

Ethan Hillyard, setter/outside hitter/opposite, Sr.

Kenadi Lee, middle block/opposite/setter, Sr.

Adam Jenkins, middle blocker, Sr.

Robert Boice, opposite, Sr.

Brayden Thomas, outside hitter/opposite, Jr.

David Quiñones, opposite/setter, So.

Aki Titiuamea Malietoa, middle block/opposite, So.

5. Lehi Pioneers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kolby Shewell.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I am really excited for boys volleyball to be a sanctioned sport this year. There are a lot of teams in 6A with some great talent, and some teams that have some athletic boys that could be great in the future. I think this will be a great first year as many of the boys have been playing club volleyball for many years and there will be a lot of boys starting volleyball for the first time. I am excited to see the development of these boys and the teams.”

Players to watch

Ashton Shewell, outside hitter, Fr.

Ty Reynolds, setter, Fr.

6. American Fork Cavemen

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Shantell Shoell.

Coach’s comment on inaugural season

“I am very excited to be a part of this newly sanctioned sport. I have high hopes and expectations for my team, and can’t wait to get started.”

Players to watch

Cooper Varner, outside hitter, Jr.

Archer Burke, setter, So.











