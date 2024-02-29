Tabiona made a statement Thursday evening as it took on Wendover, the No. 5 seed, during the 1A girls’ tournament at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield — the Lady Tigers are hungry.

Making it into the semifinals the past couple of years has left them tantalizingly close to the title, so No. 4 Tabiona’s Lady Tigers showed no hesitation as they whipped up a 48-33 win over Wendover.

“We’ve been here a couple of times the last few years,” said coach Jake Fabrizio. “The girls have been hungry for this since last year. We came in tonight with the attitude that we just needed to get the job done defensively.”

Tabiona’s girls held Wendover to 19% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers shot 39% from the inside and 44% from beyond the perimeter.

“My senior girls stepped up,” Fabrizio said.

The seniors — Maycee Rhodes, Kamerie Iverson, Hadley Henderson and Sicily Fabrizio — all had moments to shine.

The first half of the game saw Wendover staying within a few points of Tabiona with three lead changes. Wendover’s Paulina Gomez and Kadence Murphy both fired off 3-pointers early in the game. The half ended with Tabiona holding a slim 23-21 lead.

“We made a couple of halftime adjustments and said if they’re going to beat us, they’re going to have to do it the hard way,” coach Fabrizio said. “That meant they were going to have to get a lot of shots from the outside.”

Unfortunately for Wendover, the 3-point well had dried up in the second half.

Meanwhile Tabiona was able to show patience and set up plays through the second half.

“We wanted to keep attacking the game and keep the momentum going our way, but at the same time we had to have time management on our side,” Fabrizio said. “We had some big shots and the right time.”

Sicily finished the game with 26 points, including a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch. She also pulled down eight boards and stole the ball twice.

Rhoades also helped fuel the win as she dropped in a pair of long bombs on her way to 15 points. She also pulled out four rebounds and two steals.

“Overall our team just played a great game today,” coach Fabrizio said.

The win landed Tabiona in the semifinal round against the tournament’s top seed, Monument Valley, in Friday’s slate of games. The Monument Valley held off Manila in a 58-54 game earlier in the day.

“Obviously Monument Valley is a great team and it’s well coached,” Fabrizio said. “They run the ball, they shoot the ball, they rebound the ball. We are going to have our hands full.”

While the Tabiona’s girls are going to have their work cut out for them defensively and offensively, Fabrizio said they are happy to be where they are in the tournament.

“We’re expecting a big, hard fought game tomorrow and we are going to come with everything we got,” Fabrizio said.

Panguitch 53, Whitehorse 36

No. 2 seed Panguitch jumped out quick against No. 7 seed Whitehorse, building a 19-8 first quarter lead and it rolled from there for the 1A quarterfinal win at the Sevier Valley Center. Tabetha Henrie scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace the Bobcats, with Mallory Henrie chipping in with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Rich 43, Piute 21

No. 3 seed Rich held No. 6 seed Piute just just 19% percent shooting from the field as it coasted into the 1A semifinals with the easy quarterfinal win at the Sevier Valley Center on Thursday. Violett Taylor led the Rebels with 13 points, with Haydee Pugmire adding 12 and Hannah Scott chipping in with 10.

Monument Valley 58, Manila 54

Top seed Monument Valley narrowly avoided an upset from No. 8 seed Manila for the 1A quarterfinal win at the Sevier Valley Center. Monument Valley had four players score in double figures led by Mariah Begaye with 18 points, and Shimequa Hudson and Precious Bedonie with 12 each.