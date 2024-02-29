Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, celebrates after his 3-point basket with guard Gary Harris (14) as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and forward John Collins (20) react during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO — The Utah Jazz were beat, 115-107, by the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center on Thursday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Paolo Banchero scored a game-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Magic to victory.

Worst performance: Jordan Clarkson has had a couple of off nights from a scoring perspective and that includes going 2 of 10 overall on Thursday and finishing with just five points.

28: The Jazz couldn’t get anything going at the rim against the Magic and scored just 30 points on the paint for the whole night.

45: Orlando outrebounded the Jazz, 45-37.

43.2%: The Jazz finally had a good shooting night from distance, hitting 16-of-37 from 3-point range, but it came on a night when they weren’t getting much else to work.

Best of the best: Banchero scored 14 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Worst of the worst: When considering that the Jazz weren’t able to score at the rim and that they weren’t able to get rebounds over the Magic, it’s pretty obvious how much the Jazz need Walker Kessler, who was sidelined on Thursday with a right foot sprain.