Ventriloquist Darci Lynne was 12 when she won ‘AGT.’ Now she’s competing on a spinoff — with her sassy puppet Petunia

It’s been seven years since Darci Lynne Farmer stepped onto the stage of “America’s Got Talent” to sing George Gershwin’s “Summertime” — with the help of her sassy rabbit puppet named Petunia.

That audition garnered 67 million views on YouTube, and solidified Farmer as the “AGT” contestant to beat that season. The then-12-year-old ventriloquist ended up winning — and became the youngest winner in the show’s history.

Now, at 19, Farmer has more tricks up her sleeve. So she’s bringing Petunia back to “AGT” to compete in a new spinoff.

Darci Lynne competes on ‘AGT: Fantasy League’

Farmer is competing on “AGT: Fantasy League,” where the show’s four judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel — have each drafted their dream team that consists of 10 acts from “AGT” over the years. Farmer got picked for Klum’s team and makes her “Fantasy League” debut Monday night.

And while both Farmer and Petunia are familiar to the show’s judges and audience, the ventriloquist said her act will likely surprise people.

“There’s a twist, and I don’t think anyone was expecting it,” she told The Oklahoman. “So, I was really nervous for the first round, especially. It was nerve-racking, because I’m just doing something different. That’s all I can say.”

Darci Lynne Farmer and her rabbit puppet, Petunia, compete on “AGT: Fantasy League.” Trae Patton, NBC

Farmer is competing for a spot in the semifinals, which will feature 20 acts. The top 10 acts will compete in the finale on Feb. 12, with a winner receiving a $250,000 grand prize on Feb. 19.

The ventriloquist has appeared on “AGT” a number of times since her win — including placing as runner-up on the spinoff “AGT: The Champions” in 2019 (magician Shin Lim won).

“After I won, they asked me to come back every year after to guest-perform, and so I come back every year on the show and see everybody that was there when I was 12. So, I measure my life like, ‘Oh, I got my license this year, and then I went on ‘AGT,’” she told The Oklahoman.

“I was really thankful for the opportunity to go on and show people who I am now, just because I think people have frozen me at 12,” she continued. “So, I’m trying to kind of break out of that.”

More about ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer

Farmer began learning ventriloquism when she was 10 as a way to help overcome her shyness, the Deseret News previously reported. And while the art form didn’t exactly come easy to her right away, now she considers it “second nature.”

“I’ve always thought of it as, my puppets can get away with murder but I can’t,” she previously told the Deseret News. “It’s funny, they say things that I would never say to someone but … can get away with it so it’s pretty fun.”

Farmer’s “AGT” win made her the third ventriloquist to win the show, following one of her idols, Terry Fator, and Paul Zerdin. But she’s bringing the skill to a younger generation — and it’s something she’s proud of.

“It’s such a unique thing, so my whole goal was to bring it back and show people it’s OK to be shy,” Darci told the Deseret News in 2018. “ … I wanted to bring that back to show all the kids out there about ventriloquism so maybe they’d pick it up and have fun with it. That was my whole goal.”

The Oklahoma City native has also worked at pursuing a music career without the aid of her puppets over the years. She starred in the 2022 film “A Cowgirl’s Song,” and wrote and recorded the song “Just Breathe” for the soundtrack, per American Songwriter. She’s also releasing her debut single, “Push Our Luck,” on Feb. 5.