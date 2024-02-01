What big shows are coming up in Utah? Here’s the latest

Venues across Utah are starting to tease their summer concert lineups — and a number of venues already have big shows booked through the end of the year. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this year.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Red Butte Garden Concert Series

The full lineup for this summer’s Red Butte Garden concert series won’t come until mid-April, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. But concertgoers have been given a sneak preview with the release of the following two shows:



July 23 — Lake Street Dive.

Aug. 20 — Gipsy Kings, featuring Nicolas Reyes.

Tickets for these shows go on sale to the public Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. MST. Visit redbuttegarden.org/concerts for more information.

Feb. 21 — Bad Bunny.

Feb. 24 — Bill Burr.

March 9 — Lany.

April 4 — Tom Segura.

April 5 — Tim McGraw.

April 27 — Jo Koy.

April 28 — Luis Miguel.

May 17 — Kane Brown.

May 18 — Melanie Martinez.

June 29 — Kevin James.

July 11 — Blink-182.

July 16-17 — AJR.

July 31 — Olivia Rodrigo.

Oct. 18 — Iron Maiden.

Dec. 6-7 — Zach Bryan, with support from Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

Feb. 3 — Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience.

Feb. 4 — Steve Trevino.

Feb. 17 — Mark Normand.

Feb. 24 — Grace Potter.

March 8 — “Dancing With the Stars: Live!”

March 9 — Encore: A Musical Review, featuring Broadway stars Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk and Kara Lindsay.

March 16 — Bored Teachers.

March 26-27 — Gentri.

March 28 — Los Angeles Azules.

March 30 — Disney Princess.

April 9 — Peter Frampton.

April 17 — Neil deGrasse Tyson.

April 20 — Blippi.

April 21 — Bill Maher.

April 30 — Bianca Del Rio.

May 5 — Adam Ant.

May 8 — Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

May 9 — Silvestre Dangond.

May 18 — Ira Glass.

May 22 — Ancient Aliens Live.

May 23 — Celtic Woman.

May 31 — Sesame Street Live.

June 1 — Leanne Morgan.

June 21 — Hauser.

Oct. 15 — Croce plays Croce (A.J. Croce, the son of late singer-songwriter Jim Croce, performing his dad’s hits).

Visit this Deseret News article for information regarding Broadway at the Eccles’ 2023-24 season.

Feb. 24 — TobyMac.

March 6 — Jeff Dunham.

March 15 — Journey.

April 23 — Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.

April 26 — Benson Boone.

May 17 — Lauren Daigle.

June 13 — Caifanes and Café Tacvba.

Aug. 4 — Los Temerarios.

Sept. 20 — Heart.

May 19 — Brothers Osborne, with Madeline Edwards.

July 10 — Nickel Creek and Andrew Bird.

Sept. 5-7 — The Piano Guys.

March 14 — The Guess Who.

March 15 — Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Concert.

March 16 — Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson.

March 21 — Colbie Caillat.

March 22 — Martina McBride.

March 23 — The Redeemer, by Jenny Oaks Baker.

March 30 — Lee Brice.

April 4-6 — Brian Regan.

April 11-12 — Foreigner.

April 13 — Aretha’s Gold.

Oct. 25 — Ryan Hamilton.

Nov. 7 — KC and the Sunshine Band.

Nov. 14 — The Doo Wop Project.

Feb. 2 — Kameron Marlowe.

Feb. 9 — The Kills.

Feb. 19 — Maddie Zahm.

Feb. 20 — Silversun Pickups.

Feb. 29 — Waterparks.

March 9 — Chelsea Cutler.

March 13 — Warren Zeiders.

March 18 — Jake Scott.

March 19 — The Kooks.

March 23 — Dan Carlin.

April 3 — Mom Jeans.

April 12 — Niko Moon.

April 26 — Bayside.

April 30 — Our Last Night.

May 7 — Jesse McCartney.

May 10 — Pinky Patel.

May 24 — Two Door Cinema Club.

May 25 — Social Distortion.

June 1 — Echo & The Bunnymen.

June 11 — Taking Back Sunday.

Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly USANA Amphitheatre)

May 30 — Brooks & Dunn.

June 5 — Red Hot Chili Peppers.

June 6 — Sarah McLachlan.

June 14 — Janet Jackson.

June 25 — Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard.

June 26 — Styx & Foreigner with John Waite.

June 29 — New Kids on the Block, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.