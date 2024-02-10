Post Malone is ‘very nervous’ to sing at the Super Bowl — but this advice from his dad helps

When Post Malone performs “America the Beautiful” ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, it’ll mark one of the biggest moments of his career — more than 100 million people have tuned in for the big game almost every year since 2010, per USA Today.

Post Malone on singing ‘America the Beautiful’ at the 2024 Super Bowl

For the rapper and singer, being familiar with Las Vegas, the home of this year’s game, and appearing in a few Super Bowl commercials doesn’t quite quell all the fears. As he put it in a recent interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis, it’s still “nerve-wracking.”

“I’m very nervous,” Malone said, sitting alongside country legend Reba McEntire, who is performing the national anthem, and Andra Day, who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” ahead of the showdown between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“But excited, I’m excited,” he continued. “It’s just fun and super epic to be able to go out there and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before on this stage. I’m just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got.”

The Super Bowl has featured a performance of “America the Beautiful” ahead of the national anthem every year since 2009, according to Time. Artists who have performed “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl over the years include Charley Pride (1974); Ray Charles (2001); Faith Hill (2009); and John Legend (2015).

To prepare for the big moment, Malone said he’s been singing “America the Beautiful” all around the house — so much so that his family “tries to get me to shut up,” he joked.

But the best thing the artist said he could do is to take a piece of advice from his father to heart — advice he described as some of the best he’s received in his career.

“My dad told me, ‘You’ll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do,’” Malone said in response to a youth correspondent’s question during the Apple Music interview. “Do it your way and do it with love.”

(Note: The portion of the Apple Music interview with Malone, McEntire and Day begins at about the 8 minute and 30 second mark.)

What else has Post Malone been up to?

It’s been a busy season for Malone. The 28-year-old artist is one of the collaborators featured on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “The Tortured Poets Department,” which Swift unexpectedly announced during an acceptance speech at the Grammys last week, per Deseret News. Malone sings with her on the opening track, “Fortnight.”

A few months ago, Malone performed at the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville and was also a featured artist on the “Christmas at Graceland” special that was filmed live from Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis.

Malone also keeps busy in Utah, where he resides in Cottonwood Heights. Last year, he performed at the NBA All-Star Game that was held in Salt Lake City, per the Deseret News. He also lent his eclectic style to a Raising Cane’s location in Midvale and donated a signed acoustic guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

Malone has described Utah as an “oasis” after leaving Hollywood, the Deseret News previously reported. After some speculation from fans that he was leaving Utah, the musician doubled down on his love for the state: “I’m not moving out of Utah y’all,” Malone shared in a statement on X that has been viewed more than 1 million times. “Just getting some more land. I love living in this beautiful place.”

How to watch Post Malone at the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl kicks off Feb. 11 at 4:30 p.m. MST, and will air on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+, per CBS Sports.

The pre-game performances — including the national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “America the Beautiful” — will air at 4 p.m. MST.