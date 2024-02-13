High school girls basketball: 3A/2A first round recap

2A Playoffs

No. 14 St. Joseph (7-12) outdid No. 19 Merit Academy (4-15), concluding with a 46-23 score. St. Joseph established a sizable lead in the first half, and continued to build upon it in the third and fourth quarters, ultimately ending the game in its favor.

No. 15 Millard (8-15) dominated the game to run away with a 84-31 victory against No. 18 Utah Military Camp Williams (2-8) in the first round of the 2A state championship tournament. Olivia Bassett stood out for Millard, scoring 15 points, including 3 3-pointers. She was ably supported by Shayda Carter with 14 points and Sydney Braman and Eliza Larsen both contributing 11 points. On the other side, Aarikah Jensen was the leading scorer for the Marauders with 13 points, backed up by Leigh Olsen’s 10 points. Despite a promising second quarter for Camp Williams, Millard’s strong performance in the first half continued to the end securing the Eagles a commanding win.

The No. 10 Enterprise Wolves (11-13) secured a convincing victory in the 2A first round against the No. 23 Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (4-18), ending the game with a 64-40 score. Jaycee Barlow and Liza Balajadia were the top performers for Enterprise, each contributing 16 points, with Balajadia also making a 3-pointer. Autumn Anderson scored the most points for Gunnison Valley, racking up 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite Gunnison Valley’s determined effort in the fourth quarter, the Wolves maintained their lead to ensure the win.

The No. 12 Waterford Ravens (11-7) cruised past No. 21 APA West Valley (1-8) with a dominant 44-22 victory. Anne Howard spearheaded the Ravens’ effort with 19 points, including a 3-pointer, accompanied by 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. In the APA West Valley squad, Nicole Tran and Jimena Cortes led the Eagles’ effort on the offensive end, scoring 9 and 8 points respectively. Despite the Eagles showing determination, the Ravens’ consistent performance throughout all four quarters handed them a clear win.

The No. 11 Rockwell Marshals (17-6) pulled off a win against the No. 22 Water Canyon Wildcats (1-17), finishing the game with a score of 65-54. Leading the Marshals, Kiaya Bond scored 19 points, followed by Cassidy Jessop with 15 points which included a 3-pointer. Martha Jessop and Alyshe Cooke were the top performers for the Wildcats, each making an impressive contribution of 21 points. Despite the Wildcats picking up momentum in the third quarter, the Marshals managed to hold onto their earlier lead to secure the win.

In an overwhelmingly one-sided game, the No. 6 Duchesne Eagles (19-5) trumped the No. 27 Freedom Prep Academy Eagles (0-11) with a whopping score of 109-2. The Duchesne Eagles showcased an impressive offensive performance, with top scorers including Chezney Farnsworth with 18 points, followed by Lily Moon, Kira Grant, and Jaelee Farnsworth, each contributing 14 points. On the Freedom Prep Academy side, Zoie Stilwell put up the only points for the team. Duchesne’s commanding lead from the first quarter was insurmountable, enabling them to secure an assertive victory

No. 13 North Sevier (10-13) outscored No. 20 San Juan (3-19) 47-39 in what turned out to be a lively playoff contest as the Wolves advanced to the second round of the 2A state championship tournament. Alyssa Rosquist, who raked in 19 points highlighted by three 3-pointers, and Saige Jensen who netted 11 points with two 3-pointers, led North Sevier to victory. Shaylin Nez put on a strong performance for San Juan, scoring 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite San Juan’s spirited performance in the third and fourth quarters, North Sevier was able to maintain its lead to secure the win.

In a one-sided contest, No. 7 American Heritage (15-7) handily defeated No. 26 Utah Military-Hill Field (1-8) with a final score of 47-22. Leading the Patriots was Anne Marie Gibbs who poured in 20 points, including an impressive four 3-pointers. On the Thunderbirds’ side, K Prieto had a strong game, scoring 19 points with one 3-pointer. Despite the Thunderbirds’ spirited fight in the fourth quarter, the Patriots maintained their substantial lead secured in the earlier periods to ensure their win.

No. 16 American Leadership (9-8) pulled off a win against No. 17 Parowan (4-20) with a close 40-35 score to advance to the second round of the 2A state championship tournament. Ali Decker starred for American Leadership with 13 points, including two 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Bella Robinson was the top scorer for Parowan, recording 19 points with two 3-pointers made. In a close contest, American Leadership managed to rally in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Maintaining a dominant stance, the No. 9 Grand Red Devils (12-8) executed a decisive playoff win over the No. 24 Maeser Prep Lions (4-19), with a score of 70-25. The Red Devils were spearheaded by Cadence Kasprick who recorded 21 points and managed six rebounds, and Ainsleigh Kasprick who notched 20 points for the team. Contributing to the Lions’ score, Octavia Mosher and Autumn Dossey managed 10 and nine points respectively. The Red Devils set a dominant pace early in the game, making it hard for the Lions to rally.

3A Playoffs

No. 16 Delta (6-18) stayed alive with a first round playoff win against No. 17 Providence Hall (9-15), 50-45, to advance to the second round of the 3A state championship tournament. The featured players for Delta were Caitlin Allred, who scored 18 points, including one 3-pointer, and Morgan Beams, who contributed 14 points reinforced with four 3-pointers. On the Patriots’ side, Sarah Scott led the charge with 13 points and one 3-pointer, closely followed by Paige Krebs who contributed 11 points and made two 3-pointers. Despite Providence Hall’s stronger performance in the fourth quarter, Delta maintained its lead to secure the victory.

No. 14 Union (7-17) emerged victorious over No. 19 Juan Diego (3-21), with a convincing score of 54-32 and advance to the second round of the 3A state championship tournament. Union’s win was largely thanks to Lexie Davenport and Lydia Hoschouer, both who recorded 13 and 12 points respectively, along with two 3-pointers each. Davenport also tallied 5 rebounds, an assist, and 6 steals. To round out Union’s standout performers, Stella Price and Delani Osborne contributed 11 and 10 points respectively. Juan Diego’s drive was led by Ella Sabit, scoring a total of 16 points, and Ayen Kuath who added another 14. Union managed to open up a significant lead in the third quarter, helping secure their comfortable win.

Squeaking past in a tight contest, No. 18 Ben Lomond (7-16) surprisingly upset No. 15 Ogden (7-17), by a score of 35-31 to move into the second round of the 3A state championship tournament. The standouts were Aleia Huff who tallied 10 points, complemented by one 3-pointer, and Dory Jenson who scored nine points for Ben Lomond. On Ogden’s line-up, Salote Tonga led the scorers with 13 points. It was the second quarter that saw Ogden take a substantial lead, but they couldn’t sustain it against Ben Lomond’s persistent scoring in the third and fourth quarters.

