Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Matthew Hydzik plays the Renaissance rock star Shakespeare.
Arts
Pioneer Theatre Company’s ‘Something Rotten!’ is something that reminds us of the magic of theater
A comedic ode to musicals that even The Bard would be proud of.
By KellieAnn Halvorsen
March 1, 2022 9:44 a.m. MST
Liz Lemon Swindle works on a painting inspired by “The Chosen” in her studio in Provo, Utah.
Faith
What Utah artist Liz Lemon Swindle is doing to help fund the popular series ‘The Chosen’
Utah artist Liz Lemon Swindle has partnered with “The Chosen” to paint inspiring scenes from the television series. Read about what she is doing.
By Trent Toone
Feb 24, 2022 12:13 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Kevin Costner wants to film 5 movies in Utah. But only if the Legislature does this first
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 14, 2022 9:47 p.m. MST
Photo of Julia Riew, who created her own Korean Disney princess.
Entertainment
This Harvard student created her own ‘Korean Disney princess.’ It went viral
Julia Riew, a third-generation Korean American from St. Louis, Missouri, created her own “Korean Disney Princess” and shared it in a viral TikTok video. Read about the viral TikTok of a “Korean Disney Princess.”
By Trent Toone
Feb 7, 2022 11:29 a.m. MST
Entertainment
Unlocking digital fashion: Clothes for your online self
What is fashion going to look like in the future? Will it solve the ethical problems in the industry?
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Marina Costa-Jackson and Isaac Hurtado posing together.
Arts
‘La Bohème’: What to know about Utah Valley University’s opera show
The upcoming Utah Valley School’s opera show is a mix of ‘Rent,’ ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Moulin Rouge.’
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 20, 2022 10 a.m. MST
Photo of quilts from “Handstitched Worlds: The Cartography of Quilts.”
Arts
An exhibit about quilting is coming to Utah
Dear quilting fans — a new exhibit is coming to Utah for you.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 18, 2022 3:15 p.m. MST
Vietnam veteran JR Johansen creates a portrait for the family of a deceased Latter-day Saint missionary at his home.
Faith
This Utah artist has painted over 100 portraits at no cost. Here’s why he’s doing it
Utah artist JR Johansen has created more than 125 portraits of deceased Latter-day Saint missionaries in the last several years. He feels the project is keeping him alive.
By Trent Toone
Jan 10, 2022 9:03 a.m. MST
Gallery views of an exhibition of Edo period Japanese art from April 2020.
Utah
‘Reconnect with art’: Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ reveals new exhibition lineup
The Utah Museum of Fine Arts is opening its doors to three unique exhibition alongside a busy events calendar for 2022.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 5, 2022 11 a.m. MST
James Niehues paints a ski map.
Utah
If you made it to the bottom of a ski resort, chances are this artist showed you the way
James Niehues has painted over 200 ski resorts and countless landscapes around the world.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 25, 2021 9:46 p.m. MST
Visitors view Frida Kahlo’s “Diego y yo” (“Diego and I”).
U.S. & World
Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait sold for $34.9 million, smashing records at auction
Eduardo F. Costantini, a “renowned collector with a longstanding commitment to supporting Latin American art and artists,” owns the painting.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Nov 17, 2021 6 p.m. MST
Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives at the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Theater
‘Just allow us to get on with our job’: Andrew Lloyd Webber criticizes U.K.’s COVID-19 rules
“Who knows when we will open here? 2084?” “The Phantom of the Opera” composer said.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
July 20, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
Gordon Huether’s “The Canyon” artwork featured along the walls of the Salt Lake City International Airport.
Arts
This artwork at the Salt Lake City International Airport could win a big award — with your help
Gordon Huether’s ‘The Canyon’ brings Utah’s great outdoors to the airport. Here’s how to help the project win a big award.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
June 21, 2021 4:33 p.m. MDT
The halls of The Met Cloisters, a branch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art dedicated to medieval European art.
U.S. & World
Poet, potter, protester: The story of David Drake, an enslaved artist
The African American artist wrote poetry on his pottery in a time when his literacy was illegal.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 19, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
A quilted two piece suit worn at the “David Bowie is” exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum.
Arts
This David Bowie painting was $4 at a thrift store, now it will auction for thousands
You never know what you’ll find at a thrift store ...
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 18, 2021 3 p.m. MDT
Salvatore Garau’s Instagram post about the invisible art.
Arts
This invisible sculpture just sold for over $18K
No, this is not a joke
By Aspen Pflughoeft
June 9, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
Artists of Ballet West perform in “Paquita.”
Entertainment
Ballet West says two Black dancers were subjected to angry racial epithets
In a statement, Ballet West details two separate racist incidents with Black dancers
By Herb Scribner
May 28, 2021 11 p.m. MDT
Yuan Qi, Paul Torrisi and JT Posadas, the newest members of the Utah Symphony, are photographed at Abravanel Hall.
Music
They joined a world-class symphony — and then the pandemic hit
These musicians opened up about their moves to Utah, performing during the pandemic and their lives outside of music.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
May 28, 2021 1 p.m. MDT
David Schwimmer in a scene from the “Friends” reunion special.
Entertainment
Top 2 reveals from the ‘Friends’ reunion special (and 1 missing reveal)
The highly anticipated “Friends” special revealed a lot about the iconic sitcom but left even more unrevealed.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
May 27, 2021 4:03 p.m. MDT
Artist Alessia Babrow holds the Vatican stamps next to her street art.
Entertainment
Italian street artist sues the Vatican for using her art without permission
For the Vatican — which usually strictly follows copyright guidelines — the tables have turned.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
May 26, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
The poster from “The Little Mermaid.”
Entertainment
The actor who voiced Sebastian in ‘The Little Mermaid’ just died
Samuel E. Wright, the voice actor behind the legendary Disney character passed away on Monday.
By Aspen Pflughoeft
May 26, 2021 2:17 p.m. MDT
Tech
How NFTs are turning the world of collectibles on its head
Why are people spending millions on digital artworks, videoclips and music?
By Art Raymond
May 16, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Ballet West has a docuseries called “In the Balance” that explores the struggle to return to the stage after COVID-19.
Arts
After ‘Murder Among the Mormons,’ this director turned to dance
Tyler Measom was in the post-production phase of “Murder Among the Mormons” when this new project fell into his lap.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
May 16, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Entertainment
A lot of live entertainment is returning to Utah. Here’s what we know
After being closed for the better part of a year, four major arts venues in Salt Lake County are reopening to the public next month.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
April 7, 2021 2:57 p.m. MDT
Chris_Burkard_images_april_Deseret_1.jpg
InDepth
Famous photographer Chris Burkard on risk, sacrifice and taking a career ‘plunge’
Chris Burkard began his career with a simple goal: become a photographer and use his job to see the world he couldn’t afford to see otherwise.
By Ethan Bauer
April 5, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
NUP_191435_2062.jpg
Entertainment
This star from ‘The Voice’ is making a big debut in Utah
After shutting down for months, adapting and opening up for 10 days, and then again shutting down for months, Utah Opera is making a full return for the 2021-22 season.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
March 17, 2021 11:24 a.m. MDT
merlin_2853723.jpg
Utah
Hard-hit culture and arts industries see hope after the COVID-19 pandemic
According to the 2020 State of Utah Culture Report presented last week by the Utah Cultural Alliance and the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts about $77 million in arts-related revenue was lost between March and November 2020.
By Hannah Petersen
Feb 26, 2021 11:58 a.m. MST
Ballet_West_Artists._Photo_by_Beau_Pearson.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: A virtual ‘Messiah’ singalong and ‘Clueless’
Ballet West’s ‘The Nutcracker’ will air on KSL-TV, and Air Supply’s Graham Russell will put on a free, virtual show.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 24, 2020 4 p.m. MST
David Archuleta’s new album “Therapy Sessions” comes out on Wednesday.
Entertainment
In Utah this week: David Archuleta Christmas concert and ‘The Nutcracker’
A Christmas concert from David Archuleta and performances of “The Nutcracker” by Ballet West and others are just some of the holiday events going on this week.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 17, 2020 4 p.m. MST
_RAC03505.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘A Christmas Story,’ Kurt Bestor, Jenny Oaks Baker and more
Plus many other Christmas concerts, theater shows, festivals, markets and light displays.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 10, 2020 4:05 p.m. MST
Ballet_West_Artists._Photo_by_Beau_Pearson.jpg
Entertainment
50-plus Christmas concerts, festivals and events to celebrate the holidays in Utah
Here are just some of the ways you can celebrate Christmas in Utah this year.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 4, 2020 6:30 p.m. MST
Festival_of_the_Seas_031.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Christmas concert with GENTRI and Utah’s viral daddy-daughter duo
Plus concerts from Kurt Bestor, David Archuleta and more.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 3, 2020 4 p.m. MST
4096_2734_max.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand, and the Festival of Trees
There are Christmas events taking place all over Utah this week, including holiday concerts, plays, festivals and more.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 25, 2020 4 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_11_12_at_1.37.47_PM.png
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Holiday lights and Jenny Oaks Baker
Get ready for the holidays as the lights come on at The Gateway and Thanksgiving Point this week.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 19, 2020 4 p.m. MST
rsz_clownfish_092.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: The ‘Pioneer Woman,’ ‘Modern Family’ actor Ty Burrell, and authors Shannon Hale, Brandon Mull
There are plenty of events — both live and online — going on across Utah. Here are some of the concerts, classes, drive-in movies and more happening this week.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 12, 2020 4:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2838202.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Comedian John Crist and ‘Matched’ author Ally Condie
See Utah author Ally Condie discuss the 10th anniversary of her novel “Matched,” hear the Utah Symphony play The Beatles or visit the “Antarctic Dinosaurs” exhibit at the Utah Museum of Natural History.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 5, 2020 4:11 p.m. MST
The Beach Boys perform during the Stadium of Fire at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo Wednesday, July 4, 2012.
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Halloween and The Beach Boys
Halloween is almost here, and the Beach Boys are coming to town. Check out all the big events in Utah this week.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 29, 2020 4:02 p.m. MDT
A promotional photo of David Archuleta.
Entertainment
In Utah this week: David Archuleta, Brian Regan and ‘Napoleon Dynamite’
This week, David Archuleta is performing at a drive-in concert in Salt Lake City, Brian Regan is performing at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, and there are family-friendly Halloween activities going on at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Tracy Aviary, and more.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 22, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
HA_2019_Pumpkins_06.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘Labyrinth’ and a Stevie Nicks concert in theaters
Get ready for Halloween, watch “Labyrinth” or catch a screening of a Stevie Nicks concert at select Cinemark Theatres this week.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 15, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
HowIBecameAPirate_1.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ and Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand
There’s lots of autumn and Halloween-themed events going on this week, and Utah-based band Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand will perform Saturday in Orem.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 8, 2020 4:04 p.m. MDT
MillionDollar_Staged_59.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Halloween movies and a free concert from the Utah Symphony
Celebrate the start of October with screenings of Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Friday the 13th.” Or check out free concerts from the Utah Symphony or New American Philharmonic.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 1, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Bootanical_Red_Butte_Garden2.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ in theaters and a chat with Brandon Sanderson
This week, there’s also a free Utah Symphony concert at Abravanel Hall, the Harvest Festival at Thanksgiving Point and BOOtanical at Red Butte Garden.
By Valerie Jones
Sept 24, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
_RAC06218_b.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: A BYU Dance livestream, Kurt Bestor and TedX Salt Lake City
TedX Salt Lake City is taking place as a virtual event on Sept. 19, Kurt Bestor is performing live in Washington County and BYU Dance is livestreaming a new performance each week.
By Valerie Jones
Sept 17, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Fair attendees search out food options at the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Entertainment
This week in Utah: The Utah State Fair, and the Utah Symphony returns to Abravanel Hall
The Utah Symphony is performing at Abravanel Hall for the first time since March.
By Valerie Jones
Sept 10, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Orient_Express_1.jpg
Entertainment
This week in Utah: ‘Monty Python’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ at the drive-in, and a Labor Day Luau
Labor Day is on Monday, and Lehi’s Thanksgiving Point is one place you can celebrate. Or you can get out this weekend to a back to school drive-in concert at The Shops at South Town in Sandy.
By Valerie Jones
Sept 3, 2020 4:02 p.m. MDT
Little_Women_7.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘The Princess Bride’ at the drive-in and an online event with author Shannon Hale
Lots of things are happening in Utah this week, including drive-in movies, online art classes and a virtual event with Utah author Shannon Hale.
By Valerie Jones
Aug 27, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826653.jpg
Faith
This BYU grad is making religious art more inclusive for people of color
Black artist Melissa Tshikamba shares her journey of creating religious art with diverse ethnicities.
By Aubrey Eyre
Aug 26, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
