A comedic ode to musicals that even The Bard would be proud of.
Utah artist Liz Lemon Swindle has partnered with “The Chosen” to paint inspiring scenes from the television series. Read about what she is doing.
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
Julia Riew, a third-generation Korean American from St. Louis, Missouri, created her own “Korean Disney Princess” and shared it in a viral TikTok video. Read about the viral TikTok of a “Korean Disney Princess.”
What is fashion going to look like in the future? Will it solve the ethical problems in the industry?
The upcoming Utah Valley School’s opera show is a mix of ‘Rent,’ ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Moulin Rouge.’
Dear quilting fans — a new exhibit is coming to Utah for you.
Utah artist JR Johansen has created more than 125 portraits of deceased Latter-day Saint missionaries in the last several years. He feels the project is keeping him alive.
The Utah Museum of Fine Arts is opening its doors to three unique exhibition alongside a busy events calendar for 2022.
James Niehues has painted over 200 ski resorts and countless landscapes around the world.
Eduardo F. Costantini, a “renowned collector with a longstanding commitment to supporting Latin American art and artists,” owns the painting.
“Who knows when we will open here? 2084?” “The Phantom of the Opera” composer said.
Gordon Huether’s ‘The Canyon’ brings Utah’s great outdoors to the airport. Here’s how to help the project win a big award.
The African American artist wrote poetry on his pottery in a time when his literacy was illegal.
You never know what you’ll find at a thrift store ...
In a statement, Ballet West details two separate racist incidents with Black dancers
These musicians opened up about their moves to Utah, performing during the pandemic and their lives outside of music.
The highly anticipated “Friends” special revealed a lot about the iconic sitcom but left even more unrevealed.
For the Vatican — which usually strictly follows copyright guidelines — the tables have turned.
Samuel E. Wright, the voice actor behind the legendary Disney character passed away on Monday.
Why are people spending millions on digital artworks, videoclips and music?
Tyler Measom was in the post-production phase of “Murder Among the Mormons” when this new project fell into his lap.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
After being closed for the better part of a year, four major arts venues in Salt Lake County are reopening to the public next month.
Chris Burkard began his career with a simple goal: become a photographer and use his job to see the world he couldn’t afford to see otherwise.
After shutting down for months, adapting and opening up for 10 days, and then again shutting down for months, Utah Opera is making a full return for the 2021-22 season.
According to the 2020 State of Utah Culture Report presented last week by the Utah Cultural Alliance and the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts about $77 million in arts-related revenue was lost between March and November 2020.
Ballet West’s ‘The Nutcracker’ will air on KSL-TV, and Air Supply’s Graham Russell will put on a free, virtual show.
A Christmas concert from David Archuleta and performances of “The Nutcracker” by Ballet West and others are just some of the holiday events going on this week.
Plus many other Christmas concerts, theater shows, festivals, markets and light displays.
Here are just some of the ways you can celebrate Christmas in Utah this year.
Plus concerts from Kurt Bestor, David Archuleta and more.
There are Christmas events taking place all over Utah this week, including holiday concerts, plays, festivals and more.
Get ready for the holidays as the lights come on at The Gateway and Thanksgiving Point this week.
In Utah this week: The ‘Pioneer Woman,’ ‘Modern Family’ actor Ty Burrell, and authors Shannon Hale, Brandon Mull
There are plenty of events — both live and online — going on across Utah. Here are some of the concerts, classes, drive-in movies and more happening this week.
See Utah author Ally Condie discuss the 10th anniversary of her novel “Matched,” hear the Utah Symphony play The Beatles or visit the “Antarctic Dinosaurs” exhibit at the Utah Museum of Natural History.
Halloween is almost here, and the Beach Boys are coming to town. Check out all the big events in Utah this week.
This week, David Archuleta is performing at a drive-in concert in Salt Lake City, Brian Regan is performing at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, and there are family-friendly Halloween activities going on at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Tracy Aviary, and more.
Get ready for Halloween, watch “Labyrinth” or catch a screening of a Stevie Nicks concert at select Cinemark Theatres this week.
There’s lots of autumn and Halloween-themed events going on this week, and Utah-based band Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand will perform Saturday in Orem.
Celebrate the start of October with screenings of Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Friday the 13th.” Or check out free concerts from the Utah Symphony or New American Philharmonic.
In Utah this week: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ in theaters and a chat with Brandon Sanderson
This week, there’s also a free Utah Symphony concert at Abravanel Hall, the Harvest Festival at Thanksgiving Point and BOOtanical at Red Butte Garden.
TedX Salt Lake City is taking place as a virtual event on Sept. 19, Kurt Bestor is performing live in Washington County and BYU Dance is livestreaming a new performance each week.
The Utah Symphony is performing at Abravanel Hall for the first time since March.
Labor Day is on Monday, and Lehi’s Thanksgiving Point is one place you can celebrate. Or you can get out this weekend to a back to school drive-in concert at The Shops at South Town in Sandy.
In Utah this week: ‘The Princess Bride’ at the drive-in and an online event with author Shannon Hale
Lots of things are happening in Utah this week, including drive-in movies, online art classes and a virtual event with Utah author Shannon Hale.
Black artist Melissa Tshikamba shares her journey of creating religious art with diverse ethnicities.