Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
23215..0.jpg

Ashley Moser

Airman_Family1.jpg
Utah
Utah airman killed in crash off coast of England remembered for service, love of country
His remains to return to Beehive State Friday; funeral planned for July 4.
By Ashley Moser
June 24, 2020 2:56 p.m. MDT
des_turner_grad3.jpg
Utah
Utah girl who was shot in the head graduates 3 years after she was left to die in a canal
In February 2017, Deserae was shot by two classmates who lured her into a canal. Since then she’s had 17 procedures, lost vision in her left eye and continues to go through physical therapy.
By Ashley Moser
May 28, 2020 12:14 p.m. MDT
antman1.jpg
Utah
Ant expert discovers new Utah species in backyard
By Ashley Moser
Nov 17, 2019 7:15 p.m. MST
f6a34a4779
Utah
Missing Utah man found alive after 5 days in wilderness
By Gretel Kauffman and Ashley Moser
Aug 17, 2019 2:25 p.m. MDT
8a33545526.jpg
Police/Courts
Utah city to replace ‘dummy’ cameras at park where Mackenzie Lueck was last seen
North Salt Lake’s City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to add working cameras at Hatch Park, the place where slain University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck was last seen.
By Ashley Moser
July 17, 2019 3:01 p.m. MDT
The Bacon app icon is displayed on cellphone screen.
Utah
Utah company Bacon helps business, short-term workers connect via app
The Bacon app works as a platform to connect people looking for short-term jobs with companies seeking temporary staff
By Ashley Moser
June 15, 2019 3:10 p.m. MDT
Avett relaxes in his bed at Jessy Wall home in West Valley City on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Last week, Wall rescued Avett after the 10-week-old pup was thrown from a moving van's window as it drove down I-15. The pup suffered breaks to his pelvis and fem
Utah
Puppy thrown from moving van on Utah freeway saved by witness
A West Valley woman driving on I-15 last week rescued a puppy that was thrown from the window of a moving van.
By Ashley Moser
June 13, 2019 6:57 p.m. MDT
Stauche Fillmore and his cat, Alize, are pictured in Magna on Friday, April 5, 2019. Fillmore said Alize came home Wednesday night covered in blood and with her ears missing.
Utah
Utah man wants to know who cut off his cat’s ears
Salt Lake County Animal Services is looking for the person or persons responsible for cutting off the ears of a cat.
By Ashley Moser
April 8, 2019 5:58 p.m. MDT
A customer at the Smith's near Daybreak talks to members of Girl Scout Troop 455 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The troop gave away 250 boxes of Girl Scout cookies after Daryl Smith donated $1,000.
Utah
Sweet! Girl Scouts hand out hundreds of boxes of cookies after customer donates $1,000
A Girl Scout troop — and a very generous customer — made a lot of people’s day a little bit sweeter.
By Ashley Moser
March 13, 2019 5:58 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah boy attacked by shark while on vacation in the Bahamas
An 8-year-old and his family took a 10-day trip to the Bahamas in November. On the last day of the trip, while standing in shallow water, the boy was bitten by a nurse shark.
By Ashley Moser
Dec 4, 2018 12:58 p.m. MST
Utah
Young boy who swallowed 14 magnets hospitalized, has surgeries to fix damage to intestines
Six-year-old Mikah Arvidson is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital after he swallowed part of a popular fidget toy made of magnets. The items caused life-threatening damage to his intestines.
By Ashley Moser and Viviane Vo-Duc
Nov 13, 2018 5:13 p.m. MST
Brent Taylor stands atop the Gharib Ghar peak in Afghanistan while holding an American flag and a photo of John Scharf.
Utah
Flag, vigil honor Maj. Brent Taylor, ‘a true patriot’ and ‘good man’
Before daylight and into the evening, hundreds of Utahns took part in observances Sunday to honor Maj. Brent Taylor, the city’s mayor, who was shot and killed Nov. 3 while deployed to Afghanistan with the Utah National Guard.
By Marjorie Cortez and Ashley Moser
Nov 11, 2018 8:14 p.m. MST
Roxy, a 2-year-old purebred QH filly, was taken out of her field Sunday night, tied to the back of a truck and dragged about a quarter of a mile. The person who took her then took their rope off and left her to die. Due to the extensive injuries she suffe
Utah
Reward offered to find out who tortured a 2-year-old filly named Roxy and left her to die
A Colorado City family is looking for help finding the person who brutalized their horse, leaving her to die.
By Ashley Moser
April 20, 2018 5:20 p.m. MDT
Arches Utah Lake envisions a city built on islands made of the lake's own sand.
Utah
Group proposes cleanup, island city at Utah Lake
A group hoping to tackle pollution at Utah Lake envisions building an island city there that could house up to 500,000 people.
By Ashley Moser
Jan 9, 2018 4:07 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah Task Force 1 returns home from assignment in Texas
It has been a long two weeks for Utah Task Force 1. The team has been in Houston assisting with rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey.
By Ashley Moser
Sept 7, 2017 4:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Bountiful brush fire burns 150 acres; no homes threatened
A brush fire uphill from a neighborhood was moving away from homes Tuesday, but homeowners were preparing to evacuate just in case.
By Annie Knox and Ashley Moser
Aug 29, 2017 10:25 p.m. MDT
Christy Yardley was supposed to start teaching sixth grade on Aug. 15 at Rock Canyon Elementary in Provo, but she died on Friday, July 28, 2017, from complications from a minor surgery, according to her family. Her former students put together a memory bo
Utah
Provo mourns teacher who died after minor surgery
Christy Yardley was supposed to start teaching sixth grade on Aug. 15, but she died on July 28 from complications from a minor surgery, according to her family.
By Ashley Moser
Aug 3, 2017 2:55 p.m. MDT
Someone robbed a Carl’s Jr. in 1994 and shot the manager dead, taking off before police arrived. A man who was convicted of that crime was freed Friday after 23 years in prison.
Utah
Utah attorneys win fight to toss Nevada man’s wrongful conviction
Someone robbed a Carl’s Jr. in 1994 and shot the manager dead, taking off before police arrived. A man who was convicted of that crime was freed Friday after 23 years in prison.
By Ashley Moser and Annie Knox
July 4, 2017 11:30 a.m. MDT
Utah
Celebration of Life open house honors organ donors
The Celebration of Life Monument in Salt Lake City’s Library Square honors nearly 7,000 people who donated organs. An open house was held Wednesday to bring attention to the need for organ donors.
By Ashley Moser
June 15, 2017 1:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
Avid climber’s prosthetic leg stolen out of his car
An avid climber is asking to have his prosthetic leg returned after thieves broke into his car and stole it over the weekend.
By Ashley Moser
April 19, 2017 12:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah couple who lost 2 sons to cancer opens home for grieving families
The Boldt family lost two boys within two years. They created “Joshy’s House of Hope” to help those families are are grieving.
By Ashley Moser
March 14, 2017 3:26 p.m. MDT
Utah
Jobs sought for workers with disabilities after fire damages facility
EnableUtah suffered a devastating setback March 3 when flames engulfed its Secure Shred facility on 2437 Rulon White Blvd. in Ogden. Now it is trying to find new jobs for its employees with disabilities.
By Ashley Moser
March 9, 2017 3:12 p.m. MST
Utah
Some Lehi residents worried about proposed commercial building
Some Lehi residents are upset because the city wants to put a commercial development right behind their homes. They are concerned it would put kids in danger.
By Ashley Moser
Feb 24, 2017 12:20 p.m. MST
Utah
Murder-suicide victim’s father warns that signs of abuse not obvious
Carl Calaway’s world was turned upside-down when his daughter was killed in a domestic violence-related murder-suicide. Now, he’s speaking out to warn other families that most warning signs of marital abuse are not obvious.
By Ben Lockhart and Ashley Moser
Jan 27, 2017 9:20 p.m. MST
Anthony Guerra, 8, and Carlos Nieto, 9, hand out blankets and hygiene kits at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. The boys decided to take action after hearing about a homeless man who died on a Salt Lake bench last month. They used t
Utah
2 young boys take action after hearing about homeless man freezing to death
A pair of cousins are doing what they can to warm up people living on Salt Lake’s streets this winter.
By Ashley Moser
Jan 4, 2017 1:25 p.m. MST
Utah
BYU students wear hijabs to show support for Muslim community
A group of BYU students is spreading love and showing solidarity for those of other religions.
By Ashley Moser
Dec 15, 2016 3 p.m. MST
Utah
Layton teen gets outpouring of support following fat-shaming by customer
A Layton teenager who was the target of some unkind comments from a customer last week says her faith in humanity has been restored.
By Ashley Moser
Dec 13, 2016 6:08 p.m. MST
Utah
‘Steampunk Santa’ teams with volunteers to create unique gifts for homeless children
Fred Lane has traded in the conventional Santa suit for a more industrial look. He may look a little different, but this Santa Claus will be continuing the tradition of making children smile this Christmas by delivering gifts just for them.
By Ashley Moser
Dec 9, 2016 3:26 p.m. MST
Utah
Police escort body of Utah native who died while training in Texas
The body of Christopher Murray, 31, a Utah native who died Dec. 1 about two weeks after becoming suddenly ill while completing police officer training in Frisco, Texas, was given a police escort to Newdale, Idaho, where his wife is from.
By Ben Lockhart and Ashley Moser
Dec 6, 2016 11:10 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah mailman paralyzed by injury on vacation to Hawaii
Neither rain nor sleet nor snow can stop a mailman from doing his job. For Todd Edgington, that job has been the past 15 years of his life, but something happened in January that stopped him from delivering mail.
By Ashley Moser
Nov 14, 2016 1:47 p.m. MST
Load More