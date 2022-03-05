Ashley Moser

Before daylight and into the evening, hundreds of Utahns took part in observances Sunday to honor Maj. Brent Taylor, the city’s mayor, who was shot and killed Nov. 3 while deployed to Afghanistan with the Utah National Guard.
EnableUtah suffered a devastating setback March 3 when flames engulfed its Secure Shred facility on 2437 Rulon White Blvd. in Ogden. Now it is trying to find new jobs for its employees with disabilities.
Carl Calaway’s world was turned upside-down when his daughter was killed in a domestic violence-related murder-suicide. Now, he’s speaking out to warn other families that most warning signs of marital abuse are not obvious.
Fred Lane has traded in the conventional Santa suit for a more industrial look. He may look a little different, but this Santa Claus will be continuing the tradition of making children smile this Christmas by delivering gifts just for them.
The body of Christopher Murray, 31, a Utah native who died Dec. 1 about two weeks after becoming suddenly ill while completing police officer training in Frisco, Texas, was given a police escort to Newdale, Idaho, where his wife is from.
Neither rain nor sleet nor snow can stop a mailman from doing his job. For Todd Edgington, that job has been the past 15 years of his life, but something happened in January that stopped him from delivering mail.