The Utah Board of Regents unanimously approved the selection of Deneece Huftalin as the next president of Salt Lake Community College. Huftalin has served as interim president since January.
Utah
Deneece Huftalin selected as new SLCC president
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 11, 2014 4:25 p.m. MDT
U.S. District Court Judge Clark Waddoups ordered that Pat Ruck and Breck England be placed on the ballot for the upcoming State School Board election. Waddoups previously ruled that Utah's process for selecting board candidates is unconstitutional.
Utah
Judge orders rejected State School Board candidates to be placed on ballot
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 11, 2014 2:59 p.m. MDT
BYU Campus Aerials, September 6, 2013.
Utah
BYU, Westminster lead Utah in U.S. News and World Report rankings
The latest U.S. News and Word Report rankings of colleges and universities shows Brigham Young University and Westminster College leading the state.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 10, 2014 4:30 p.m. MDT
Network Operations Center Technicians work in the NOC, Network Operations Center at Utopia, a fiber optic company Thursday, Oct. 20, 2011.
Utah
UTOPIA mayors working to finalize language for mail-in ballot
Mayors of the six UTOPIA cities that approved a controversial utility fee structure are working to finalize the language for a mail-in ballot polling residents on their opinion of paying a monthly fee for high-speed Internet services.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 9, 2014 10:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Regents announce three finalists for SLCC president
Three finalists have been named in the search for a new Salt Lake Community College president. The Board of Regents is expected to make a selection on Thursday.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 9, 2014 12:03 p.m. MDT
A federal judge ruled that Utah's process of selecting State School Board candidates is unconstitutional. An alternative method for selecting candidates has not yet been ordered, renewing debate over how best to govern public education in the state.
Utah
Judge’s ruling reignites partisan vs. nonpartisan State School Board debate
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 8, 2014 4:38 p.m. MDT
1402885.jpg
Utah
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by truck in Summit County
A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a truck while crossing a dark intersection in Summit County.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 7, 2014 10:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Forecasts say rain on its way to Utah
Fall colors are starting to explode in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2014. Forecasters say moisture from Tropical Storm Nerbert will move northward from southern Utah on Sunday night and Monday.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 7, 2014 9:24 p.m. MDT
Utah
Deputy, woman injured during collision in Syracuse
A Davis County Sheriff’s deputy and a women were transported to hospitals after a collision in Syracuse. Neither person’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 7, 2014 7:50 p.m. MDT
A UTA bus carries passengers on State Street in the free fare zone in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Walking in public transit riders’ shoes insightful for lawmaker
Rep. Greg Hughes, chairman of the board of the Utah Transit Authority, says his transportation habits will be permanently changed after he completes a weeklong challenge to exclusively use public mass transit.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 7, 2014 7:30 p.m. MDT
A federal judge on Friday ruled that Utah's process of selecting candidates for the State School Board, in which candidates are vetted by committee and chosen by the governor, unconstitutionally limits participation.
Utah
Judge rules State School Board selection process is unconstitutional
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 7, 2014 5:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake City educator named Utah’s Teacher of the Year
North Star Elementary School teacher Mohsen Ghaffari was named Utah’s Teacher of the Year during a banquet Friday in Salt Lake City.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 5, 2014 9:22 p.m. MDT
The state's new year-end test, SAGE, holds students to a higher standard and has resulted in lower proficiency scores. Because of that drop in scores, more schools are expected to be designated as failing this year.
Utah
Are you ready for your child’s school to get a failing grade?
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 5, 2014 4:30 p.m. MDT
Workers talk at the base of the Park City Mountain Resort, Wednesday, July 2, 2014, in Park City. A hearing to rule on a bond for Park City Mountain Resort has been postponed until Friday, Sept. 5.
Utah
Park City Mountain Resort hearing postponed
A hearing to rule on a bond for Park City Mountain Resort has been postponed until Friday, Sept. 5.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 2, 2014 4:52 p.m. MDT
FILE — Officials at Utah State University announced Tuesday that the school had set a new record for external research funding during the 2014 fiscal year.
Utah
Utah State University sets $220M record for research funding
Officials at Utah State University announced Tuesday that the school had set a new record for external research funding during the 2014 fiscal year.
By Benjamin Wood
Sept 2, 2014 4:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
City library, school district partner to issue thousands of library cards to students
A new partnership between the Salt Lake City Public Library and the Salt Lake City School District has resulted in roughly 14,000 students signing up for city library cards.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 29, 2014 5:47 p.m. MDT
1395993.jpg
Utah
Summit County sees credit card breach after fair, rodeo and demolition derby
Hundreds of bank accounts in Summit County are at risk after a third-party vendor of county fair tickets was compromised.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 28, 2014 9:18 p.m. MDT
Utah
Judge postpones ruling in Park City Mountain Resort land dispute
Third District Judge Ryan Harris declined Wednesday to issue a ruling on the amount of a bond Park City Mountain Resort must pay its landlord to continue operations through the upcoming ski season. An additional hearing has been set for Sept. 3.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 27, 2014 4 p.m. MDT
Sen. Stephen Urquhart, R-St. George, is working on legislation to create individual graduation maps for students that offer tuition incentives for graduating in four years.
Utah
Lawmaker’s proposal would offer free tuition if student can’t finish degree in 8 semesters
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 26, 2014 3:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
New poll shows many Utahns oppose and misunderstand Common Core
A new poll conducted by Dan Jones & Associates for UtahPolicy.com shows that a plurality of Utahns oppose the Common Core, but only 1 in 5 likely voters can accurately identify what it is.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 25, 2014 1:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Back (home) to school: Thousands of Utah children return to class in their own kitchens, living rooms
Home schooling parents say there are resources available for anyone to educate their children at home, but some worry about the opportunities that are lost outside of a traditional school setting.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 23, 2014 5:30 p.m. MDT
Community members ask questions about UTOPIA during a Lindon city council meeting at Lindon City Center, Tuesday, June 17, 2014.
Utah
UTOPIA mayors looking for alternative method to poll residents
The mayors of six cities involved in the UTOPIA fiber-optic network are considering ways to gauge public opinion on a controversial utility fee proposal after elections officials determined the issue cannot be included on November’s ballot.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 22, 2014 10:27 p.m. MDT
House Speaker Becky Lockhart smiles during the Legislature at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014.
Utah
House Speaker Becky Lockhart is running for state superintendent
Outgoing House Speaker Becky Lockhart, R-Provo, announced Friday she has applied for the position of state superintendent of public instruction.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 22, 2014 3:40 p.m. MDT
The State School Board ratified the appointment of Joel Coleman as interim state superintendent of public instruction despite concerns that a pending lawsuit filed by Coleman's wife presents a conflict of interest.
Utah
State School Board confirms interim superintendent amid concerns of conflict
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 21, 2014 11:55 p.m. MDT
Utah students had the nation's highest average ACT score in 2014 when compared among the 12 states where all high school juniors take the test.
Utah
Utah claims top ACT scores for second year
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 21, 2014 9:14 p.m. MDT
Carson Olsen Elise takes a practice SAGE test at Polk Elementary School in Ogden on Thursday, April 17, 2014.
Utah
First scores from SAGE testing expected to show drop in proficiency
Educators on Monday reviewed preliminary data from the state’s SAGE computer adaptive testing system.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 18, 2014 4:25 p.m. MDT
Six people were shot just before midnight Saturday at Inferno Cantina Nightclub in Salt Lake City Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014.
Utah
Suspects in Salt Lake nightclub shooting remain at large
Six individuals were injured after a man entered the Inferno Cantina Nightclub and opened fire. The man fled the scene with at least one other suspect, police say.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 17, 2014 11:45 p.m. MDT
1391207.jpg
Utah
2 injured in ATV rollover
A man and young girl were injured Saturday night when the ATV they were riding in overturned.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 17, 2014 4:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Thousands of motorcyclists ride to honor Utah’s fallen officers
The annual Ride for Fallen Officers was held Sunday, with more than 6,000 motorcyclists forming a procession from Lindon to the Utah State Capitol Building to honor law enforcement personnel killed in the line of duty.
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 17, 2014 4:35 p.m. MDT
Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot the homeowner of a party after an altercation in the street.
Utah
Man shoots homeowner after losing fist fight at party, police say
By Benjamin Wood
Aug 17, 2014 3:09 p.m. MDT
