Benjamin Wood

Fall colors are starting to explode in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2014. Forecasters say moisture from Tropical Storm Nerbert will move northward from southern Utah on Sunday night and Monday.
Rep. Greg Hughes, chairman of the board of the Utah Transit Authority, says his transportation habits will be permanently changed after he completes a weeklong challenge to exclusively use public mass transit.
A federal judge on Friday ruled that Utah’s process of selecting candidates for the State School Board, in which candidates are vetted by committee and chosen by the governor, unconstitutionally limits participation.
The state’s new year-end test, SAGE, holds students to a higher standard and has resulted in lower proficiency scores. Because of that drop in scores, more schools are expected to be designated as failing this year.
Third District Judge Ryan Harris declined Wednesday to issue a ruling on the amount of a bond Park City Mountain Resort must pay its landlord to continue operations through the upcoming ski season. An additional hearing has been set for Sept. 3.
The mayors of six cities involved in the UTOPIA fiber-optic network are considering ways to gauge public opinion on a controversial utility fee proposal after elections officials determined the issue cannot be included on November’s ballot.
The State School Board ratified the appointment of Joel Coleman as interim state superintendent of public instruction despite concerns that a pending lawsuit filed by Coleman’s wife presents a conflict of interest.
The annual Ride for Fallen Officers was held Sunday, with more than 6,000 motorcyclists forming a procession from Lindon to the Utah State Capitol Building to honor law enforcement personnel killed in the line of duty.