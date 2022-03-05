Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Burgess Owens

The Bears Ears of the Bears Ears National Monument are pictured from the air.
Opinion
A monumental insult
Utah’s two senators and four congressmen are united in opposition to Biden’s expansion of Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase.
By Mike LeeMitt Romney, and 4 more
Oct 8, 2021 2:29 p.m. MDT
A plume of smoke rises from the Nevada Test Site after an underground explosion in 1970.
Opinion
Opinion: The effects of nuclear testing still haunt the lives of many Utahns
We are sponsoring a bill that would make sure the government’s responsibility to those who were harmed by nuclear testing does not get swept under the rug.
By Burgess Owens and Chris Stewart
Oct 4, 2021 3:17 p.m. MDT
AP20344736856934.jpg
Opinion
Big Tech’s outsized footprint means it’s time to help save local journalism
As our nation weathers constant change, the public’s demand for information – and trustworthy information — including local news, continues to rise.
By Burgess Owens
April 9, 2021 12:26 p.m. MDT
Trump_Jr_Utah_ja_0725.jpg
Opinion
Burgess Owens: America will move forward as ‘We the People’ work together
Our American Republic stands unique among all others throughout history, built on the fundamental beliefs of freedom and equality.
By Burgess Owens
Jan 18, 2021 9:30 a.m. MST
merlin_18091.jpg
Opinion
Burgess Owens: Our nation is one of great second chances
Today, I am running for Congress to represent Utah. What a difference a generation makes in this great country.
By Burgess Owens
Sept 28, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
American flags decorate veterans’ graves for Memorial Day.
Opinion
Guest opinion: The unique blessings of being raised in a veteran’s home
My father left college to join his two older brothers, and over 100,000 other black American soldiers, to protect a homeland that had not yet granted them full rights and privileges of citizenship
By Burgess Owens
Nov 11, 2019 11:01 a.m. MST