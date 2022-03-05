clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Burgess Owens
https://www.deseret.com/authors/burgess-owens/rss
Opinion
A monumental insult
Utah’s two senators and four congressmen are united in opposition to Biden’s expansion of Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase.
By
Mike Lee
,
Mitt Romney
, and 4 more
Oct 8, 2021 2:29 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: The effects of nuclear testing still haunt the lives of many Utahns
We are sponsoring a bill that would make sure the government’s responsibility to those who were harmed by nuclear testing does not get swept under the rug.
By
Burgess Owens
and
Chris Stewart
Oct 4, 2021 3:17 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Big Tech’s outsized footprint means it’s time to help save local journalism
As our nation weathers constant change, the public’s demand for information – and trustworthy information — including local news, continues to rise.
By
Burgess Owens
April 9, 2021 12:26 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Burgess Owens: America will move forward as ‘We the People’ work together
Our American Republic stands unique among all others throughout history, built on the fundamental beliefs of freedom and equality.
By
Burgess Owens
Jan 18, 2021 9:30 a.m. MST
Opinion
Burgess Owens: Our nation is one of great second chances
Today, I am running for Congress to represent Utah. What a difference a generation makes in this great country.
By
Burgess Owens
Sept 28, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: The unique blessings of being raised in a veteran’s home
My father left college to join his two older brothers, and over 100,000 other black American soldiers, to protect a homeland that had not yet granted them full rights and privileges of citizenship
By
Burgess Owens
Nov 11, 2019 11:01 a.m. MST