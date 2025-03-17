Utah has always been a land of promise — a state shaped by the sweat and sacrifice of pioneers who built something remarkable out of the desert. We have thrived because of our faith, our work ethic and our unwavering belief in the American dream. But in recent years, Washington’s failures have threatened the very principles that made Utah and this nation great. Out-of-control spending, crushing regulations and a radical agenda have placed undue burdens on hardworking families — making it harder to run a business, harder to afford a home and harder to trust that the next generation will inherit a stronger country than we did.

That era of decline is over.

With President Donald J. Trump back in the White House, America is experiencing a great resurgence, an inspiring comeback and a new golden age. Trump’s relentless focus on economic revival, energy independence, education reform, strength at home and peace abroad is putting our country back on a path to prosperity.

Utah — built on strong families, a thriving economy and a pioneering spirit — is positioned to lead in this new era of renewal. From my seat in Congress, I will work alongside President Trump every single day he is in office to make sure Utah remains a shining example of what is possible when government gets out of the way and lets the American people thrive.

To my Democratic colleagues and neighbors, I extend an invitation — not to abandon your beliefs, but to take an honest look at the undeniable progress we are making as a nation. For too long, partisan divisions have prevented meaningful conversations about what is working and what is not. But facts do not belong to a single party. The reality before us is clear: Wages are rising , industries are returning , schools are being restored to their rightful purpose and communities are growing safer . These are not Republican victories or Democratic losses; they are American successes.

This is not about politics. It is about recognizing policies that work. Policies that lift families out of economic hardship, strengthen our national security and give parents a voice in their child’s education. I do not ask for blind allegiance, nor do I expect a shift in long-held convictions. I ask only for an open mind, a willingness to examine results and an honest acknowledgement of what is best for the people of Utah and the nation.

Our economy, once suffocated under oppressive regulation and unfair foreign competition, is surging back to life. Under Trump’s leadership, trillions in new investments are pouring into U.S. industries that were once left for dead. Manufacturing is coming home , small businesses are being unshackled and the American worker is, at long last, being placed first .

Utah, with its powerhouse economy and unmatched entrepreneurial spirit, is positioned to flourish in this new era of prosperity. No longer will our industries be undercut by cheap foreign labor. No longer will our businesses be strangled by bureaucratic nonsense. We are open for business, and with Trump’s policies paving the way, the future has never looked brighter.

Equally transformative is the return of American energy dominance, a revolution that directly benefits Utah. For too long, radical ideologues sought to shackle our nation’s vast energy potential, forcing families to pay more while making us dependent on foreign adversaries. That misguided era has ended.

Trump has unleashed America’s energy resources , tearing down bureaucratic blockades , reopening critical drilling projects and ensuring that Utah’s rich natural resources can once again be harnessed for the benefit of all Americans. Lower energy costs , higher wages , and an explosion of new jobs in manufacturing and the energy sector are on the horizon , as is heightened national security and economic independence.

Yet even these victories pale in comparison to the battle for our nation’s future — our children. Nowhere has the war against American values been waged more fiercely than in our schools, where radical ideologies have attempted to replace education with indoctrination. Under the previous administration, parents were silenced , classrooms were politicized and students were subjected to dangerous social experiments that ignored history, science and common sense.

That madness is coming to an end.

Under Trump, we are restoring education to its rightful purpose. Schools will once again serve as institutions of learning, not laboratories for ideological activism. Parents will regain control over their children’s education, with expanded school choice allowing them to pursue excellence over agenda-driven nonsense. Utah has long prided itself on academic achievement, and with this renewed commitment to educational integrity, our students will be poised to lead the next generation of innovators, leaders and patriots.

And while we secure our children’s futures, we are also securing our nation’s borders. The invasion of illegal immigration under the previous administration threatened the safety and stability of communities across America, including right here in Utah. Fentanyl poured into our neighborhoods, criminals slipped through the cracks and hard-earned taxpayer dollars were wasted on failed policies that rewarded lawbreakers over law-abiding citizens.

No longer.

Trump has taken swift action to end the chaos. Illegal border crossings have plummeted to historic lows. Dangerous criminals are being arrested and deported at record rates. The border wall is being completed , and the rule of law is being restored . Utahns deserve to live without fear of cartel-driven violence, and under this administration, that right will be upheld.

I have always believed that Utah represents the best of America. It is a state built by pioneers, shaped by visionaries and strengthened by those who refuse to surrender to complacency or despair. Now, with Trump at the helm, we have an opportunity to expand that legacy, to build a stronger, safer and more prosperous nation for generations to come.

I will continue to serve in Congress alongside President Trump, ensuring that Utah’s voice is heard, that its people are protected, and that the policies benefiting our state are defended and expanded. This is not a moment of pause, but a moment of action. Our work is far from over, and I will be there every day, fighting for Utah’s rightful place in America’s renewal.

The path before us is one of growth, security and boundless opportunity. Let us seize it together.