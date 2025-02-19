Power lines in the Salt Lake Valley on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Utah Sen. John Curtis voiced the need for the federal government to streamline permitting processes during an Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday.

KEY POINTS Utah Sen. John Curtis urges federal streamlining of energy permitting to overcome regulatory delays affecting energy initiatives.

The committee referenced Utah's Operation Gigawatt, which aims to increase transmission, expand production, support clean energy and foster research.

Industry experts Jeremy Harrell and Leah Pilconis advocated for reducing regulatory duplication and delegating responsibilities to states for efficiency.

Sen. John Curtis voiced the need for the federal government to streamline permitting processes during an Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday.

Curtis, R-Utah, described the issue as one of the only bipartisan issues in Washington, D.C., and “yet, we can’t get it across the finish line,” he said.

During the hearing, the panel discussed Utah’s “Operation Gigawatt,” an initiative launched in 2022 to increase and improve the state’s energy production and usage.

The operation is focused on improving the state in four areas. First, the initiative aims to increase transmission capacity to get more power where its needed; second, to expand energy production; third, enhance clean, reliable energy like nuclear and geothermal energy; and fourth, invest in Utah innovation and research that aligns with energy policy.

Referencing Utah’s energy innovations, Curtis asked Jeremy Harrell, the chief executive officer of a conservative clean energy organization, “What additional measures could the federal government take to support state led efforts in expanding geothermal?”

Harrell responded, calling Utah a “great example nationwide of where federal, state and local entities need to be synced up in the right way to drive new economic opportunities.”

He praised the state for its focus on nuclear energy and new hydrogen and geothermal development.

How can the federal government can streamline permitting?

The first way Harrell suggested the federal government streamline federal energy regulations is to “remove the duplicative environmental analysis that’s required for geothermal exploration.”

Harrell then acknowledged a bill in Congress that would require the completion of “an environmental process” before proceeding with construction.

“Let’s take the environmental analysis out of it and kind of unleash innovators in that space. I think there’s a lot that we can do to streamline permitting at existing facilities that have been closed at brownfields,” Harrell said.

Harrell also referenced Utah’s push to develop micro nuclear reactors which has recently come in conflict with federal regulations.

On Dec. 30, 2024, Utah, Texas and Last Energy Inc. sued the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission over rules that “hinder the development of safe and reliable nuclear power,” per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Curtis asks what Republicans need to do to permit energy reform

Although the EPW Committee undertakes extensive discussions on transmissions, Curtis said, “We’re not making progress,” and asked what needs to get done to move forward.

Harrell responded, expressing the need to streamline federal reviews and “find ways to make that process move more quickly.”

Carl Harris, a board chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, added that 24% of the cost required to build a new home is directly related to government regulation, suggesting that deregulation would inherently lead to lower housing costs.

As Curtis’ time concluded, Leah Pilconis, a general counsel at the Associated General Contractors of America, suggested that where possible, delegating regulation to states would also streamline the process, making it more efficient. This delegation could include giving states the duty to conduct NEPA assignments and take over 404 permitting.