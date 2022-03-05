clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Chelsea Potter
https://www.deseret.com/authors/chelsea-potter/rss
Family
The BYU dating network: 32 student-athlete marriages
We compiled a list of just a few of the BYU athletes who have married fellow student-athletes.
By
Sarah Gambles
,
Chelsea Potter
, and 1 more
Oct 16, 2015 3:36 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church releases statement after vandals damage Fort Collins Temple construction site
Vandals damaged parts of building and exterior structures at the Fort Collins Colorado Temple construction site early Sunday morning, and an LDS Church spokesman released a statement on the incident.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 25, 2015 10:19 p.m. MDT
Family
World-famous DJ Kaskade to perform free concert in Provo
World-famous disc jockey and record producer Kaskade will perform a free concert Sept. 4 in downtown Provo.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 25, 2015 2:55 p.m. MDT
Faith
Alex Boyé discusses transformation from homeless teen to singing star
Alex Boyé recently discussed how faith helped him along his journey from being homeless as a teen to performing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and appearing on “America’s Got Talent.”
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 24, 2015 8:09 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church leaders offer encouragement, announce news on social media
Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue to embrace the church’s challenge to “share goodness” by posting messages and photos to social media.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 24, 2015 5:05 p.m. MDT
Faith
Video captures demolition of BYU’s final Heritage Halls buildings
The last of the old Heritage Halls buildings at Brigham Young University are being demolished, and a YouTube video captures the clearing of one hall.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 19, 2015 1:40 p.m. MDT
Faith
David Archuleta sings ‘Come, Come Ye Saints’ for LDS missionaries in New Zealand
David Archuleta spoke last week at a devotional for LDS missionaries in New Zealand and sang an unaccompanied version of “Come, Come Ye Saints.”
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 19, 2015 1:10 p.m. MDT
Faith
Lindsey Stirling says Mormon lifestyle keeps her safe
Lindsey Stirling talked about following a Mormon lifestyle on tour in a recent interview with the Santa Barbara Independent.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 14, 2015 10:19 p.m. MDT
Family
Provo has the most babies in the country, according to Bloomberg
Provo has the most babies in the country, and two other Utah cities are in the top five, according to a report from Bloomberg.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 14, 2015 10:18 p.m. MDT
Faith
Lindsey Stirling graduates from Brigham Young University, performs at convocation
World-famous violinist Lindsey Stirling graduates and performs at Brigham Young University Friday.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 14, 2015 9:58 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church announces 2016 teaching curriculum
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced curriculum for 2016.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 12, 2015 2:48 p.m. MDT
Faith
Mormon, atheist debate definition of faith
A Mormon and an atheist were featured in a debate for faithstreet.com. They discussed their opposing views on what it means to have faith.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 11, 2015 2:55 p.m. MDT
Faith
Michael Otterson shares insights on LDS Church Public Affairs, work of church leaders
In an address at the FairMormon Conference on Friday, Michael Otterson, head of the Public Affairs Department of the LDS Church, gave insight into his life and the work of the department.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 11, 2015 12:10 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church leaders share posts about patience, faith on social media
Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue to embrace the church’s challenge to “share goodness” by posting messages and photos to social media.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 10, 2015 5:01 p.m. MDT
Family
Stephanie Nielson shares photos of house, her definition of ‘home’
Plane crash survivor and Utah blogger Stephanie Nielson was featured on Today.com, sharing photos from her family’s new house and her thoughts on what “home” means.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 5, 2015 5:55 p.m. MDT
Family
Alex Boye eliminated after ‘Uptown Funk’ performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Musician Alex Boye was eliminated Tuesday night during the final round of judges’ cuts for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 5, 2015 1:20 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS convert receives mission call to same country as friend who introduced him to the church
An LDS sister missionary in Japan introduced her friend to the church, and a video captures her reaction as he announces his own mission call to the same country.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 5, 2015 7 a.m. MDT
Faith
Young man eager to serve LDS mission bears emotional testimony after sedation
When Josh McBride woke up after a tooth removal, his mom was there to film him singing songs and bearing his testimony.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 4, 2015 12:05 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS mom qualifies for U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials
A Utah woman has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, and she balances her intense training with her children and her LDS faith, according to a story from Runner’s World.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 3, 2015 6:20 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church leaders share personal photos and insights on social media
Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue to embrace the church’s challenge to “share goodness” by posting messages and photos to social media.
By
Chelsea Potter
Aug 2, 2015 10:40 p.m. MDT
Faith
BYU-Idaho students form brotherhood of service for roommate with genetic disease
A revolving group of BYU-Idaho students team up to help their roommate complete daily tasks and enjoy life, and the group was recently featured on People.com.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 30, 2015 4:17 p.m. MDT
Faith
Mormon Tabernacle Choir members react to European tour announcement
Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square react to the announcement of their 2016 European tour in a new video.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 27, 2015 8:27 p.m. MDT
Faith
DJ Kaskade talks about sticking to standards in the nightclub scene
World-famous disc jockey and record producer Kaskade talked about choosing to live an uncommon lifestyle in the world of electronic dance music during a recent interview with The Daily Beast.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 27, 2015 3:25 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Tahitian soccer star didn’t play in World Cup Final because it was on Sunday
Naea Bennett is an LDS Tahitian soccer star who helped his team advance to the Beach World Cup, but did not play the final two games because they were held on Sunday.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 22, 2015 12:50 p.m. MDT
Faith
President Eyring talks about his heritage, saying goodbye to 2 apostles in KSL video
President Eyring talked about his family heritage, saying goodbye to two apostles and staying optimistic in a troubled world in a recent interview with KSL.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 21, 2015 11:44 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church leaders share testimonies of Jesus Christ on social media
Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continue to embrace the church’s challenge to “share goodness” by posting messages and photos to social media.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 17, 2015 5:23 p.m. MDT
Faith
Elder Neil L. Andersen visits mayor of Jerusalem during recent trip to Israel
During his recent visit to Israel, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the mayor of Jerusalem to discuss the BYU Jerusalem Center and the LDS Church’s genealogy efforts.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 16, 2015 12:05 p.m. MDT
Faith
LDS Church announces new resource for returning missionaries
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new resource for missionaries: My Plan, an online course designed to help missionaries develop post-mission goals.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 14, 2015 3:20 p.m. MDT
Faith
Twin sisters open LDS mission calls to Germany on the same day
Twin sisters from Oregon recently opened their LDS mission calls on the same day. A video posted to YouTube captures their surprise as they learn they are both headed to Germany.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 14, 2015 3 p.m. MDT
Faith
Indianapolis Indiana Temple open house to begin Friday
The open house for the newly completed Indianapolis Indiana Temple of the LDS Church will be held July 17-Aug. 8.
By
Chelsea Potter
July 14, 2015 2:25 p.m. MDT
Load More