Conner Johnson

Real Salt Lake buried 10-man Houston Saturday night 2-0 off goals from Javier Morales and Joao Plata. Morales featured in his 200th career appearance in MLS play, recording a goal and an assist in the victory.
Real Salt Lake erased a 0-1 halftime deficit to Seattle with a pair of second-half goals to advance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Joao Plata put in a full 90 minutes, netting the equalizer and dishing the assist on Javier Morales’ game-winner.
Weather caused tournament officials to vacate the Liberty Park tennis courts Friday, forcing all singles players to the Eccles Tennis Center and sending all doubles teams to Salt Lake Swimming and Tennis Club. Timpview leads all 4A schools.
Snow Canyon managed to finish ahead of the 3A field after day one of the state tennis tournament. Three-time defending champion Juan Diego, led by the Kempin brothers, are sitting comfortably in second place.
The Grizzlies blanked Idaho 3-0 Monday night at the Maverick Center to take the series in six games. Ryan Hayes provided a goal with an assist and Utah goalkeeper Igor Bobkov recorded the clean sheet by blocking all 41 Steelhead shots.