Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Conner Johnson

Joey Paine, Enterprise
Sports
High school football: Enterprise Wolves 2015 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Enterprise Wolves football team heading into the 2015 season.
By Conner Johnson
July 29, 2015 9:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake: Morales not slowing down; Beltran, Rimando honored as All-Stars
The nine-year veteran for Real Salt Lake has shown no signs of slowing down this season. Morales’ four goals and seven assists have been key to the club’s success in 2015.
By Conner Johnson
July 19, 2015 11:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake: RSL earn critical three points at home
Real Salt Lake buried 10-man Houston Saturday night 2-0 off goals from Javier Morales and Joao Plata. Morales featured in his 200th career appearance in MLS play, recording a goal and an assist in the victory.
By Conner Johnson
July 18, 2015 10:45 p.m. MDT
Real's Chris Schuler tries to head a goal shot as the Salt Lake Real and the LA Galaxy play in a MLS U.S. Open soccer quarter-final match, July 14, 2015, in Sandy.
Sports
Real Salt Lake ready for a battle, fight for playoff spot against Houston
After dealing Alvaro Saborio to DC United earlier this week, Real Salt Lake needs the full three points against visiting Houston to keep its playoff hopes alive.
By Conner Johnson
July 18, 2015 3:21 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake: Kyle Beckerman balancing club and country duties
Kyle Beckerman got a yellow card in the Sporting KC match, meaning he’ll miss Wednesday’s clash against the New York Red Bulls.
By Conner Johnson
June 21, 2015 11:53 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake forward Javier Morales (11) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Seattle Sounders 2 in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. RSL won the game, 2-1.
Sports
Real Salt Lake: Sporting KC in town for clash at Rio Tinto
RSL will host Western Conference rival Sporting KC on Sunday evening in Sandy.
By Conner Johnson
June 20, 2015 10:52 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake starts Open Cup with 2-1 comeback win over Seattle Sounders 2
Real Salt Lake erased a 0-1 halftime deficit to Seattle with a pair of second-half goals to advance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Joao Plata put in a full 90 minutes, netting the equalizer and dishing the assist on Javier Morales’ game-winner.
By Conner Johnson
June 16, 2015 10:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake to host Sounders 2 in U.S. Open Cup match
Coming off last week’s bye in league play, Real Salt Lake will host Sounders 2 in a U.S. Open Cup match on Tuesday.
By Conner Johnson
June 15, 2015 9:15 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake forward Devon Sandoval (49) jumps over New York City FC defender Jeb Brovsky (5) in MLS action in Sandy Saturday, May 23, 2015.
Sports
Real Salt Lake desperate for points heading into the summer
The 4-3-3 formation was visibly intact for RSL Sunday, with Joao Plata, Alvaro Saborio and Sebastian Jaime all getting the start for the first time this year.
By Conner Johnson
June 8, 2015 8:25 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando (18) watches as a penalty kick goes wide during MLS action in Sandy Sunday, June 7, 2015. The game ended in a tie.
Sports
Real Salt Lake: Nick Rimando returns from National team duty
Nick Rimando was a welcome sight in the starting lineup for Real Salt Lake Sunday and earned a shutout after the 0-0 draw.
By Conner Johnson
June 7, 2015 10:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
Jason Kreis’ return bittersweet as RSL shuts out NYCFC
Coming back to Real Salt Lake was what Jason Kreis has waited for since his departure from Utah. Saturday’s 2-0 loss at the hand for RSL was tough for the NYCFC manager.
By Conner Johnson
May 23, 2015 10:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake: Jason Kreis returns to face RSL
A slew of former RSL players, coaches and trainers return to Salt Lake with NYCFC for an emotional clash at Rio Tinto Stadium.
By Conner Johnson
May 22, 2015 11:10 p.m. MDT
RSL's Joao Plata has his shot blocked by keeper Jaime Penedo, as Real Salt Lake and the Los Angeles Galaxy play Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. The game ended in a 0-0 draw.
Sports
Real Salt Lake getting healthier as Plata, others near return
Joao Plata has returned to full training for RSL, which overall seems to be on the verge off returning to full strength.
By Conner Johnson
May 20, 2015 8:59 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school tennis: Brighton takes 5A title, Tullis-led Viewmont settles for second
Brighton earned the top spot in 5A boys tennis with a solid title run while two-time defending champion Viewmont, led by senior Sam Tullis’ first singles title, was the runner-up.
By Conner Johnson
May 16, 2015 7:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school tennis: Timpview cruises past 4A schools for 17th title
John Dollahite defended his first singles championship for Mountain View while Timpview picked up its 17th boys team tennis championship by claiming titles in the remaining four brackets.
By Conner Johnson
May 16, 2015 6:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
Prep boys’ tennis: Timpview on track to sweep 4A tournament
Weather caused tournament officials to vacate the Liberty Park tennis courts Friday, forcing all singles players to the Eccles Tennis Center and sending all doubles teams to Salt Lake Swimming and Tennis Club. Timpview leads all 4A schools.
By Conner Johnson
May 15, 2015 7:32 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school tennis: Viewmont, Brighton and Lone Peak lead 5A field
Those three schools are locked in a first-place tie heading into championship Saturday on the Liberty Park courts.
By Conner Johnson
May 14, 2015 9:05 p.m. MDT
Viewmont celebrates winning the 5A tennis state championships at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 11, 2013. The Vikings have won the last two 5A tennis titles and are looking to make it three straight this week.
Sports
High school tennis: Class 5A, Class 4A boys state tennis tournament previews
The first two rounds of the Class 5A tournament will be played Thursday, with the first two rounds of the Class 4A tournament kicking off Friday at the Liberty Park tennis courts.
By Conner Johnson
May 11, 2015 8 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys tennis: Waterford claims third consecutive 2A title
Waterford edged past Grand to earn a third consecutive boys tennis championship.
By Conner Johnson
May 9, 2015 10:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys tennis: Snow Canyon narrowly edges Juan Diego for 3A crown
Snow Canyon was able to hoist the 3A trophy Saturday evening after besting the field for an impressive finish.
By Conner Johnson
May 9, 2015 8:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school tennis: Snow Canyon grabs early lead in 3A state tourney
Snow Canyon managed to finish ahead of the 3A field after day one of the state tennis tournament. Three-time defending champion Juan Diego, led by the Kempin brothers, are sitting comfortably in second place.
By Conner Johnson
May 8, 2015 8:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school tennis: Juan Diego, Desert Hills lead 3A competition
Juan Diego will be looking for the third consecutive state championship while Desert Hills seeks to sweep doubles play for the sixth time in a row.
By Conner Johnson
May 5, 2015 2:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
High School tennis: Waterford the favorite in 2A tournament
Waterford are looking to claim a third consecutive boys state tennis title this weekend at Liberty Park.
By Conner Johnson
May 4, 2015 10:20 p.m. MDT
The Grizzlies' Alex Krushelnyski reaches for the puck during a hockey game against the Idaho Steelheads at the Mavericks Center in West Valley City on Friday, April 17, 2015.
Sports
Grizzlies: Home ice the answer as Utah takes series 4-2
The Grizzlies blanked Idaho 3-0 Monday night at the Maverick Center to take the series in six games. Ryan Hayes provided a goal with an assist and Utah goalkeeper Igor Bobkov recorded the clean sheet by blocking all 41 Steelhead shots.
By Conner Johnson
April 27, 2015 11:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Steelheads sink Grizzlies with golden-goal in 5-4 defeat
The Grizzlies missed a few opportunities to take the series lead early in the overtime session, but it was Idaho that escaped with the 5-4 win heading back to Boise.
By Conner Johnson
April 18, 2015 10:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
High School softball: Tooele tops Taylorsville in 20-16 slugfest
Tooele beat its third 5A opponent this season with a convincing win for the 3A school. Next up: defending 3A state champion Stansbury on Friday..
By Conner Johnson
April 1, 2015 9:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake: Luke Mulholland’s drive to play
Luke Mulholland netted the first goal of the match for Real Salt Lake, burying the header off service from Javier Morales Sunday afternoon.
By Conner Johnson
March 29, 2015 9:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
High School soccer: East digs deep for win at Bountiful
East survived two periods of extra time and found the eventual golden goal from Hugo Olivera to pick up its third consecutive region win.
By Conner Johnson
March 27, 2015 11:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
RSL player grades: Morales is the man of the match in a wild draw with the Union
It was an up-empo game for RSL, but some key mistakes unfolded to keep Philadelphia in the match.
By Conner Johnson
March 15, 2015 1:05 p.m. MDT
Jamison Olave poses with Daniel Rivera as Real Salt Lake put on a soccer camp in 2011.
Sports
Real Salt Lake: Jamison Olave returns to the pitch in Sandy
Jamison Olave returned to Rio Tinto Stadium for his first game in Sandy since the club traded him away two years ago. Olave managed to score a goal in his first match at RioT this season.
By Conner Johnson
March 15, 2015 12:15 a.m. MDT
Load More