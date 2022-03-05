clock
Derek B. Miller
Contributor
Derek Miller is the president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber.
Opinion
Can Silicon Slopes avoid becoming the next Silicon Valley?
In many ways, the challenges confronting Silicon Valley have fueled the rise of Utah’s Silicon Slopes. But how do we keep a good thing running?
By
Derek B. Miller
May 27, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
How masks became a symbol of America’s intolerance
Of all the insults thrown between the candidates, the greatest insult was to the American people.
By
Derek B. Miller
April 28, 2021 4:30 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Who deserves the credit for Utah’s booming economy?
Mel S. Lavitt, former chair of the board for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, deserves as much praise as anyone.
By
Theresa Foxley
,
Jason Perry
, and 3 more
April 25, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
If you don’t care about the filibuster, you should
If we are to truly unite and move towards a cohesive nation, the filibuster is vital.
By
Derek B. Miller
April 9, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah’s economy needs a ‘rural renaissance’
Facilitating jobs in rural Utah through remote work is just a start.
By
Derek B. Miller
March 26, 2021 10:30 a.m. MDT
Opinion
I hate masks, but I still wear one
I look forward to celebrating our nation’s birth on the Fourth of July by declaring independence from my itchy, uncomfortable mask.
By
Derek B. Miller
March 1, 2021 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
The private sector can facilitate smooth vaccine rollout
Government must once again work closely with the business community in vaccine prioritization and distribution.
By
Derek B. Miller
Jan 28, 2021 1 p.m. MST
Opinion
This Christmas season should engender compassion for the homeless
When Jesus said the poor would always be among us, it was an invitation to help, not an excuse to ignore.
By
Derek B. Miller
Dec 23, 2020 11 a.m. MST
Opinion
Why local businesses have earned our support this holiday season
Let’s applaud and support those small businesses that are working hard so their customers can stay safe.
By
Derek B. Miller
Nov 27, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
Regardless of who wins the election, economic recovery must continue
The current economic downturn presents new opportunities that we must capitalize on with vision, focus and effort
By
Derek B. Miller
Oct 28, 2020 12:07 p.m. MDT
Opinion
How the recent Middle East agreement reinforces partnerships with Utah
By
Miles Hansen
and
Derek B. Miller
Oct 9, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah’s economic recovery has already begun. Let’s not slow it down
The fundamentals that made Utah the strongest and most diverse economy, with the best economic outlook, are still in place.
By
Derek B. Miller
Sept 23, 2020 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Bedlam on the streets of Salt Lake City
If you’ve visited downtown lately, you will see how deterioration and neglect has led to bedlam on the streets of Salt Lake City.
By
Derek B. Miller
Aug 26, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
What the pioneers of 1847 can teach us about the pandemic of 2020
While we will miss the celebrations, this is an opportunity to replace deafening pyrotechnics with quiet reflection as we consider what the pioneers of 1847 can teach us about the pandemic of 2020.
By
Derek B. Miller
July 22, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah Leads Together 4.0 is a vision for economic renewal
By
Derek B. Miller
June 24, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah businesses can eliminate racism. Here’s where to start
By
James Jackson III
and
Derek B. Miller
June 17, 2020 5:16 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Theresa Foxley and Derek Miller: Your time for choosing Utah’s governor
By
Theresa Foxley
and
Derek B. Miller
June 5, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah businesses are leading the way in a return to prosperity
Businesses across the state are leaning in to serve their communities during this time of need.
By
Derek B. Miller
May 27, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Take note of these Utah women making history
By
Derek B. Miller
April 29, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
How Utah will renew and reactivate its economy
By
Derek B. Miller
April 15, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Utah’s business leaders have spoken about coronavirus impact. Here are some possible solutions
By
Theresa Foxley
and
Derek B. Miller
April 3, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Gov. Gary Herbert has a plan for an economic comeback
By
Derek B. Miller
March 24, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Protecting Utah’s economy from coronavirus
By
Derek B. Miller
March 7, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
The United States and China have entered a new cold war
By
Derek B. Miller
Feb 26, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Continuing Utah’s prosperity is dependent on clean air
By
Derek B. Miller
Jan 29, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
How Utah became the New England Patriots of economic development victories
By
Derek B. Miller
Jan 2, 2020 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
The economy is a feast to be grateful for this holiday season
By
Derek B. Miller
Nov 29, 2019 9 a.m. MST
Opinion
Electing a new Salt Lake City mayor requires clear vision
By
Derek B. Miller
Oct 23, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Why George Washington should be remembered for more than just the lore
By
Derek B. Miller
Sept 25, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: How the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada benefits Utah
By
Gary Herbert
,
Derek B. Miller
, and 1 more
Sept 22, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
