Elections can be a time of division and debate, and sometimes even discouragement. Both before and after Election Day, we are bombarded with messages that are designed to pull us apart. Even in Utah, where we pride ourselves on our hive-like ability to band together, disagreements abound during the election season.

Despite our political differences, Utah can be a place and we can be a people that mends rifts and moves forward after periods of tumult. Utahns have a remarkable ability to adapt to changing environments. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic had most states in economic disarray, and many are still struggling. Utah, by contrast, responded and recovered in incredible ways. The public and private sectors rallied, combating job loss and economic upheaval. Utah was one of only two states with more jobs in 2021 than pre-pandemic. Our 2020 GDP, despite the pandemic, was still higher than the previous year.

The pandemic is just one example of many that showcase how we, as Utahns, take challenges into our own hands and succeed. Whether facing the results of a worldwide pandemic, economic crisis or divisive election, we have the ability to thrive.

As Utahns, we must ensure that after this election season, we show patience, build understanding, pull together and find the best path forward. Regardless of who we vote for or who wins, we can remember our common goal to make Utah a better place for those who live here. Moving forward, that needs to be our directive: make Utah better.

As it stands, Utahns have a lot to feel good about. We have created a diverse economy, well-trained workforce, world-class infrastructure, strong middle class, nation-leading social capital and superb life quality with access to exceptional recreational amenities. In the last decade, we have transformed from a strong economy into an elite economy.

This success has been recognized outside our borders as well. The Wall Street Journal listed Salt Lake as the hottest job market in the country. U.S. News and World Report ranked Utah as the best state in the country and the #3 economy in the country.

If we want to continue this era of prosperity we are experiencing, it will take all of us to be involved, working together, on common ground. The business community has a special responsibility because when business gets involved, things get done. Just look at the impact businesses have had on downtown Salt Lake City in the last few years. The collaboration of determined leaders brought us our first professional hockey team. Restaurants are popping up right and left, more housing is being built and our economy continues to flourish.

It must be acknowledged that success brings its own challenges — things like housing affordability, workforce shortages, transportation congestion and risks to our quality of life, including life itself (with the at-risk Great Salt Lake and the continuous need to improve our air quality). But make no mistake, even though these are real challenges, we would not trade the challenges that come with growth for the challenges that come with decline.

The success we are experiencing now is a gateway to the incredible opportunities over the next 10 years. Thanks to the rallying of our community, the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are returning to Utah in 2034. The private and public sectors are already teaming up to make plans, like the Utah Rising Initiative, to ensure that we are ready to embrace the personal and economic opportunities hurtling our way with the approach of the Games.

If we want to capitalize on the opportunities facing us, we need to start planning and preparing now — and we can’t do that if we let this election pull us apart. So Utah, regardless of who wins the election, remember this: we are still Utah. This is still our state, and it is our responsibility to ourselves and our future to rise up and meet whatever comes next. It is true that who wins elections matters, but what matters even more is how we band together to bring even greater prosperity and success to our great state.

Derek Miller is the president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah’s largest and longest-serving business association.