The Utah delegation celebrates after Salt Lake City was named Olympics host again as the IOC formally awarded the 2034 Winter Games to the United States bid, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Paris, France.

I recently had the privilege of joining the Utah delegation for the announcement of the Salt Lake City Winter Games in 2034 at the Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Paris. The experience was nothing short of transformative, offering a front-row seat into the potential that lies ahead for our capital city in the coming years. One prominent takeaway for me as a leader of the Salt Lake Chamber was that the Olympics are more than just a series of sporting events; they are a catalyst for economic growth, community engagement and global visibility.

As Salt Lake City has officially been awarded the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, we look forward with anticipation to welcoming athletes and visitors from around the world. While in Paris, I had the opportunity to meet with the Paris Chamber president and learn how their business community rallied to support the Games, including making connections with visiting international business leaders and ensuring small and local businesses benefited from the work to prepare for and carry out a successful Olympics. Utah’s business community looks forward to the remarkable opportunity to showcase our state’s unique capabilities, prosperous economy and spirit of unity.

One of the most significant impacts of hosting an Olympic Games is the economic boost it provides to the community in which it’s held. With the influx of visitors, athletes and media from around the world, a surge in demand is created. Our hotels, restaurants, entertainment and retail shops will all adapt, and, in turn, create more jobs. Hosting the Games in 2034 provides a unique chance to support local businesses and stimulate their long-term growth. It will also give us the opportunity to enhance our reputation as a prime destination for tourism and investment even after the Games have ended.

Preparations for the Olympics are already underway. We’re improving our public transportation systems and roadways, examining how we can be more environmentally friendly, assessing what improvements we can make to our airport facilities and more. We see all of these projects improving the quality of life for our population and supporting our city’s growth and sustainability goals, all of which are objectives for our Utah Rising initiative.

Utah’s successful history of hosting these Games proves that we have what it takes to make 2034 a success, and we look forward to embarking on that journey again.

Derek Miller is the president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah’s largest and longest-serving business association.