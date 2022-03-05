clock
Jack Urquhart
Sports
BYU soccer: Colohan and Lyman help BYU to WCC championship with 2-0 win over No. 6 Santa Clara
Mikayla Colohan and Rachel Bingham Lyman netted goals in a 2-0 win over No. 6 Santa Clara as BYU claimed the West Coast Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament and at least a share of the league title Saturday night at South Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
Oct 27, 2018 8:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Torero bats too much for BYU in 9-5 loss
An offensive display from San Diego dropped BYU baseball, 9-5, on a windy Saturday at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
April 28, 2018 7:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: early deficit, grand slam upend BYU in 11-6 loss vs. San Diego
A couple lopsided innings led to BYU baseball’s 11-6 loss against San Diego on Friday at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
April 27, 2018 10:50 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Kringlen, Hale and Clawson back Wood’s gem in 9-1 win over San Diego
Keaton Kringlen’s two-run homer and Jordan Wood’s excellent outing helped BYU baseball to a 9-1 win over San Diego on Thursday night at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
April 26, 2018 10:32 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Schneemann, Jacobsen come through to seal sweep vs. Santa Clara
Daniel Schneemann and Casey Jacobsen provided game-winning hits in dramatic wins (6-4 in 10 innings and 6-5) to seal a sweep for BYU over Santa Clara in a doubleheader Friday at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
April 6, 2018 10:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Wood brilliant in eight innings in walk-off win vs. Santa Clara
An error gave BYU baseball a 2-1 walk-off win in nine innings Thursday night at Larry H. Miller Field in the series opener against Santa Clara.
By
Jack Urquhart
April 5, 2018 11:16 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: three-run eighth dooms Cougars in 4-3 loss
Gonzaga rallied late to spoil Blake Inouye’s solid outing and an opportunity for a BYU sweep Saturday in a 4-3 decision at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
March 24, 2018 4:56 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Rogers, relievers keep Gonzaga at bay in 6-2 win
Brock Hale homered and four BYU pitchers combined to allow two runs in a 6-2 win to top Gonzaga for the second-straight night at Larry H. Miller Field on Friday.
By
Jack Urquhart
March 23, 2018 11:07 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Hsu’s late shot seals 6-4 win over Gonzaga in ESPNU featured game
Brian Hsu hit a two-run blast in the seventh inning to break a tie and give BYU a 6-4 win on ESPNU in the first of a three-game set against Gonzaga on Thursday night at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
March 22, 2018 11 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: early hole leads to 9-4 loss and series sweep by LMU over BYU
A dozen Cougars were left on base and BYU baseball booted three plays en route to a 9-4 loss against Loyola Marymount in the series finale Saturday at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
March 17, 2018 6:49 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: suspended game and extra-inning affair slip away from BYU vs. LMU
BYU baseball lost its continuation of a suspended game (7-4) and the nightcap (9-8, 12 innings) against Loyola Marymount on Friday at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
March 17, 2018 12:56 a.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Wood goes the distance for an 8-1 win in home opener
Jordan Wood carried a shutout into the ninth inning and BYU baseball tallied 12 hits in an 8-1 win over Omaha for the Larry H. Miller Field home opener Thursday night.
By
Jack Urquhart
March 8, 2018 9:49 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU basketball: Cougars downed in double OT by San Francisco
Cassie Broadhead Devashrayee and Brenna Chase combined for 50 points in BYU women’s basketball’s 76-73 loss to San Francisco on Saturday afternoon at the Sobrato Center.
By
Jack Urquhart
Feb 10, 2018 8:13 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU basketball: Chase helps BYU blow past Santa Clara, 55-34
Brenna Chase scored a career-high 25 points as BYU women’s basketball cruised to a 55-34 win over Santa Clara at the Leavey Event Center on Thursday night.
By
Jack Urquhart
Feb 8, 2018 10:55 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU women’s basketball: Devashrayee scores 21 as BYU falls 79-63 to Georgia
Casssie Broadhead Devashrayee scored 21 points as BYU women’s basketball fell 79-63 to Georgia on Saturday afternoon at the Marriott Center.
By
Jack Urquhart
Nov 25, 2017 5:55 p.m. MST
Sports
BYU soccer: Mathews part of three goals in 4-1 win over Saint Mary’s
Madie Lyons Mathews scored two goals and assisted on another in BYU’s 4-1 win against Saint Mary’s on Saturday night at South Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
Oct 7, 2017 10:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU soccer: early deficit too much as BYU falls 2-1 to San Diego
BYU women’s soccer fell early and couldn’t come back in a 2-1 loss against San Diego on Friday night at South Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
Sept 29, 2017 10:33 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU soccer: No. 8 Cougars picked second in WCC, Isom and Gomes on preseason team
West Coast Conference coaches narrowly picked BYU women’s soccer second in the preseason poll, the league announced Thursday.
By
Jack Urquhart
Aug 10, 2017 4:06 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU soccer: Steiner and Tucker shine in Blue and White game
Brittain Steiner and Cameron Tucker were involved in multiple goals as No. 8 BYU women’s soccer kicked off its season with the annual Blue and White scrimmage on Saturday night at South Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
Aug 5, 2017 11:36 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU soccer: Cougars ranked No. 8 in preseason poll
BYU women’s soccer is ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches poll (formerly the NSCAA Coaches poll) in the 2017 preseason poll.
By
Jack Urquhart
Aug 4, 2017 1:39 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU soccer: Women’s soccer gets underway on Wednesday
Wednesday’s training marks the official start of the 2017 season for BYU women’s soccer.
By
Jack Urquhart
Aug 1, 2017 3:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Marshall ties saves record in BYU’s comeback win over UVU
Mason Marshall tied the school saves record as No. 18 BYU baseball came back for a 7-6 win and series sweep over Utah Valley in the UCCU Crosstown Clash on Tuesday at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
May 16, 2017 11:12 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Corless fans 10 in 11-3 win over Portland
Brady Corless pitched effectively into the eighth inning and struck out 10 as No. 18 BYU baseball beat Portland, 11-3, to clinch the series on Friday night at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
May 12, 2017 10:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Shaver hits and pitches in tournament-clinching 23-19 slugfest win over Portland
Colton Shaver hit and pitched effectively in No. 18 BYU baseball’s West Coast Conference tournament-clinching 23-19 win against Portland on Thursday night at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
May 11, 2017 11:24 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU softball: Run-rule win in six against UVU makes 20 straight for No. 20 BYU
Arissa Paulson struck out a career-high nine and No. 20 BYU softball had 10 hits in its 10-2 run-rule win in six innings against Utah Valley on Monday at Gail Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
May 8, 2017 10:14 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Dean swats two of five homers for No. 22 BYU in 23-4 win
No. 22 BYU baseball swung its way to a 23-4 win on Tuesday against Utah Valley in the UCCU Crosstown Clash at Brent Brown Ballpark.
By
Jack Urquhart
May 2, 2017 10:42 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: rally in the eighth gives BYU 8-5 win
Daniel Schneemann’s two-run single during BYU baseball’s five-run eighth proved Friday’s game-winner in an 8-5 result against San Francisco at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
April 28, 2017 9:47 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Buffo backed by 19 hits in 19-6 win over San Francisco
Maverik Buffo threw a quality start and BYU baseball had 19 hits in its 19-6 win on Thursday night against San Francisco at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
April 27, 2017 10:48 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Shaver’s slam provides early cushion in 7-2 win
Colton Shaver’s first-inning grand slam set the tone and Brady Corless rolled on the mound in a 7-2 win over Pepperdine on Friday night at Larry H. Miller Field.
By
Jack Urquhart
April 14, 2017 10:27 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU baseball: Kringlen gets WCC, national Player of the Week nods
Sophomore outfielder Keaton Kringlen was named Player of the Week by the West Coast Conference and national source BaseballNews.com on Monday.
By
Jack Urquhart
April 3, 2017 8:25 p.m. MDT
