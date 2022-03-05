Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Jenny Wilson

Salt Lake County mayor: Gov. Cox should listen to Outdoor Retailers
State leaders should also seek a new, more productive relationship on environmental issues of concern.
By Jenny Wilson
Feb 22, 2022 9:30 a.m. MST
Opinion: This proposal would permanently mar Little Cottonwood Canyon
A phased approach using better buses, tolling, carpool incentives, tire traction requirements and other technologies would be cheaper and more versatile than installing gondolas.
By Jenny Wilson
Sept 8, 2021 12:22 p.m. MDT
Mayor Jenny Wilson: Getting vaccinated now is the path to a better summer
If you act now, all family members older than 12 can take off their masks with no concern and we can end our summer with a celebration.
By Jenny Wilson
May 22, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Mayor Jenny Wilson: The Biden administration is taking the right steps on immigrant inclusion
Federal efforts to bolster the inclusion of immigrant communities complement and strengthen Salt Lake County’s ongoing work.
By Jenny Wilson
Feb 28, 2021 9 a.m. MST
Mayor Jenny Wilson: What the nation can learn from fiscally responsible Salt Lake County
Salt Lake County joins only 47 of the 3,007 county governments nationwide to earn the prestigious Triple-A bond rating.
By Jenny Wilson
Nov 29, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Jenny Wilson: We need leaders who understand how to fight COVID-19
As difficult as this year has been, I remain committed to the future, both in the challenging weeks and months ahead but also during the post-COVID-19 recovery.
By Jenny Wilson
Oct 17, 2020 7 a.m. MDT
Mayor Jenny Wilson: Juneteenth compels us to honestly examine our biases
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, was first celebrated more than 150 years ago and is the oldest African American holiday observance in our country.
By Jenny Wilson
June 19, 2020 11:06 a.m. MDT