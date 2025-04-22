Children’s Service Society of Utah parent educator Kat Lora, left, arranges toys for Theo Williams Caro, 1, as Maria Caballeria holds her grandson, 2-month-old Luca Williams Caro, and Gabriela Caro holds her son, Theo, at the Williams Caro home in West Valley on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Lora was visiting the Williams Caro family as part of the home visitation program of CCS.

The inaugural National Home Visiting Week takes place April 21–25 and is an opportunity to celebrate home visitors and the positive impact they make on maternal and child health outcomes.

As a mom, I fully understand the challenges of parenting. Home visiting professionals empower and work alongside parents to build confidence and resilience. Utilizing a variety of evidence-based models, home visiting supports healthy birth outcomes, increases family self-sufficiency and helps children enter school fully prepared to succeed, all at no cost to the family.

Besides the benefits to families, home visiting programs make sense economically, too — studies have found a return on investment of $1.80 to $5.70 for every dollar spent on home visiting.

I’m especially proud of the home visiting programs at the Salt Lake County Health Department and the work they do for our Salt Lake County families. The incredible home visitors on their team make a big impact on our local families. This week and every week I’m thankful for these hardworking and compassionate home visiting professionals. Families in Salt Lake County can learn more about our home visiting programs by visiting SLCo.to/HomeVisiting or calling 385-468-4100.

Mayor Jenny Wilson

Salt Lake County