Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Katie Larsen
Katie Larsen
Utah
Survey: More college freshmen struggling with their mental health
A 2014 survey published by “The American Freshman” shows the lowest emotional health statistics among college freshmen in nearly 50 years.
By
Katie Larsen
Aug 22, 2015 6:52 p.m. MDT
Utah
Urban Redwood Road farm helps bring fresh produce to locals
A farm across from Merit Medical at 9800 South and Redwood Road helps bring fresh produce to city dwellers.
By
Katie Larsen
Aug 16, 2015 6:23 p.m. MDT
Utah
Missing cliff diver’s body found in Causey Reservoir
The body of the missing cliff diver 23-year-old Matt Heffernan was found at Causey Reservoir on Saturday.
By
Katie Larsen
Aug 16, 2015 12:14 a.m. MDT
Utah
Fire near shooting range could take days to put out
A bush fire near a shooting range on the south side of I-80 on Mountain Dell burned through three to five acres just hours after it began.
By
Katie Larsen
Aug 15, 2015 6:37 p.m. MDT
Utah
The 70th anniversary of V-J Day remembered and celebrated with iconic photo
The 70th anniversary of V-J Day was celebrated by reviewing the identity of the kissing sailor in the “V-J Day, 1945, Times Square” photo.
By
Katie Larsen
Aug 15, 2015 4:27 p.m. MDT
Utah
Sunrise Hall offers a new place to worship for service members
Camp Williams hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the new Sunrise Hall worship facility.
By
Katie Larsen
Aug 7, 2015 5:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Logan group now offering free therapy to child victims of abuse
Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, a volunteer group in Logan, is now offering therapy to children due to an increase need.
By
Katie Larsen
Aug 5, 2015 3:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Thingamajig inventions give hands-on STEM experience to YMCA campers
The first Thingamajig Invention Convention offered a hands-on STEM experience to YMCA campers on Tuesday.
By
Katie Larsen
Aug 4, 2015 8:52 p.m. MDT
Utah
New homes for survivors of domestic violence open in Cache County
Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse celebrated the opening of seven new transition homes for domestic violence survivors at Independence Place in Logan on Monday.
By
Katie Larsen
July 29, 2015 5:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Traditions continue at the Days of ’47 Parade
The Days of ’47 Parade gave families an opportunity to honor traditions and Pioneer Day.
By
Katie Larsen
July 24, 2015 4:54 p.m. MDT
Utah
Days of ’47 fills July with pioneer-themed events — check them out
From rodeos to races, the Days of ’47 offers a variety of events to celebrate Pioneer Day.
By
Katie Larsen
July 24, 2015 8:13 a.m. MDT
Utah
Contractor mistakenly removes dozens of mature trees in Big Cottonwood Canyon
A contract company cut down more than 100 trees on July 17, many of which were on private property, county officials said.
By
Katie Larsen
July 23, 2015 6:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Salt Lake church to move forward after shootings with vigil
A Friday night vigil at Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church in Salt Lake City offers a chance for the community to remember the victims and discuss the Emanuel AME shootings in South Carolina.
By
Katie Larsen
July 22, 2015 7:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Rewards offered in shooting deaths of ferruginous hawks, wild horse
The Humane Society of Utah has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the shooting deaths of two ferruginous hawks in Tooele County.
By
Katie Larsen
July 22, 2015 6:04 p.m. MDT
Utah
Days of ’47 offers sneak peek at parade floats, rodeo activities
Utahns get a sneak peek at future Days of ’47 events Monday at the South Towne Exposition Center.
By
Katie Larsen
July 20, 2015 9:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Freeway races, chases lead to arrest of Magna man suspected in several car thefts
A race between three cars on I-15 led to a series of police chases and ultimately the arrest of a Magna man Friday who was hiding in a garage, police said.
By
Katie Larsen
July 19, 2015 10:18 p.m. MDT
Utah
Plane crashes during takeoff at remote airstrip in the San Rafael Desert
A Cessna 182 airplane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Hidden Splendor airstrip in Emery County.
By
Katie Larsen
July 19, 2015 8:12 a.m. MDT
Utah
Two missing near Henry’s Fork Trailhead
Two hikers went missing on Kings Peak in the Uinta Mountains Saturday morning.
By
Katie Larsen
July 18, 2015 5:48 p.m. MDT
Utah
New Midvale Senior Center gives ‘high-class’ experience
The new Midvale Senior Center opened its doors Wednesday, offering more space for seniors and community members to come together.
By
Katie Larsen
July 15, 2015 6:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
UTA offers free safety gear to promote biking to transit stations
Utah Transit Authority is giving $40 worth of bike safety gear and $20 gift cards for transit lockers for free to encourage biking.
By
Katie Larsen
July 14, 2015 6:24 p.m. MDT
Utah
‘Think like a burglar’ to prevent home break-ins, police say
Police officers offer steps to help prevent home break-ins after burglary sprees have been reported in many Utah communities.
By
Katie Larsen
July 11, 2015 4:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Herriman reservoir’s popularity isn’t so popular with some neighbors
The popularity of Herriman’s Blackridge Reservoir is raising safety and parking concerns with some who live nearby.
By
Katie Larsen
July 10, 2015 6:19 p.m. MDT
Utah
Startled employee knocks out deer that wandered into USU shop
A deer was knocked unconscious after running into the Aggie Blue Bikes shop on Utah State University’s campus Friday.
By
Katie Larsen
July 10, 2015 12:41 p.m. MDT
Business
Refurbished furniture carving out business for several Utahns
Some Utahns are cashing in businesses turning used wood items into finished furniture.
By
Katie Larsen
July 7, 2015 12:34 p.m. MDT
Utah
New Episcopal presiding bishop gives message of love, acceptance
Rt. Rev. Michael Curry, the newly elected presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, addressed the faith’s General Convention in Salt Lake City Friday with a message of love and acceptance.
By
Katie Larsen
July 3, 2015 2:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
Boaters could be delayed for quagga checks
More boats passing through aquatic invasion technician check points could mean delays this weekend.
By
Katie Larsen
July 2, 2015 6:24 p.m. MDT
Utah
Independence Day means it’s time to hit the road
“Overall, Mountain West residents are taking a long deserved getaway, driven by a stronger economy and rising income,” Rolayne Fairclough, AAA Utah spokesperson, said.
By
Katie Larsen
July 1, 2015 7:25 p.m. MDT
Utah
All faiths invited to join prayer for Nepal at Tibetan temple
People of all faiths are invited to join in a three-day, nonstop prayer for Nepal at the traditional Tibetan Buddhist temple at 740 S. 300 West.
By
Katie Larsen
July 1, 2015 5:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
Special needs carnival offers safe, fun experience
The special needs carnival at North Eastern Services provided adults with mental disabilities a chance to interact.
By
Katie Larsen
June 26, 2015 4:50 p.m. MDT
Utah
A week of triple-digit temperatures in Salt Lake City?
Forecasters are predicting triple-digit temperatures along the Wasatch Front for potentially the next seven days.
By
Katie Larsen
June 26, 2015 1:18 p.m. MDT
