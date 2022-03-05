Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Lauren Fields

Utah
A timeline of events in the Mark Hofmann bombings and his life of deceit
Here’s a look back at the strange events that preceded and followed the tragic Mark Hofmann bombings on Oct. 15, 1985.
By Lauren Fields
March 1, 2021 6:51 p.m. MST
Utah
5 surprising facts about Prohibition in Utah
Here’s a look at five things you may not know about national Prohibition and how the movement played out in Utah.
By Lauren Fields
July 31, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
Why is the innovating family-friendly movie filtering company now facing facing $62 million in damages for copyright infringement? Here’s a look back at how VidAngel got here.
Utah
Timeline: VidAngel, from launch to legal trouble
By Lauren Fields and Saul Marquez
June 17, 2019 6:58 p.m. MDT
Quinten Salt, rural field supervisor for the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, checks larvae levels in the wetlands north of the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Utah
See our 12 favorite photos from May
Here’s a look back at May through our favorite 12 photos from Deseret News photographers.
By Lauren Fields
June 3, 2019 12:35 p.m. MDT
Utah
A look back at the ’99 Salt Lake tornado: Salt Lake City’s ‘biggest weather story of the century’
Eighteen years ago today, a massive tornado ripped through downtown Salt Lake City, causing one death, at least 81 injuries and an estimated $170 million in damages.
By Lauren Fields
April 17, 2019 3:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Timeline: Riverton man and former Mormon missionary marks one year in Venezuelan prison
Here is a look back at the events surrounding Josh Holt’s imprisonment in Venezuela.
By Lauren Fields
April 17, 2019 3:43 p.m. MDT
Leading women of Utah. Front row: Jane S. Richards, left, Emmeline Wells. Middle row: Phoebe Woodruff, Isabelle Horne, Eliza R. Snow, Zina Young, Marinda Hyde. Back row: Dr. Ellis R. Shipp, Bathsheba W. Smith, Elizabeth Howard, Dr. Romania Pratt Penrose.
Utah
A look back at women winning the vote, in Utah and across the nation
On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote, was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution. Here’s a look at what it took to get there.
By Lauren Fields
April 17, 2019 3:42 p.m. MDT
A family is pictured standing outside a tar paper shack at Topaz, Utah, in this undated photo.
Utah
8 things you may not know about Japanese-American internment in Utah
Here are eight facts you might not know about how this painful period of American history played out in Utah.
By Lauren Fields
Feb 18, 2019 10 p.m. MST
The Utah Utes bench celebrates a three pointer near the end of the game with the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.
Utah
See our 14 favorite photos from January
Here’s a look back at the month of January in our favorite 14 photos from Deseret News photographers.
By Lauren Fields
Feb 2, 2019 12:19 p.m. MST
Utah
The 1918 Spanish flu killed 50 million people worldwide. Here’s how it affected Utah
Like the rest of the world, Utahns could not escape the 1918 Spanish flu. Here’s a look back at how the pandemic unfolded in Utah.
By Lauren Fields
Dec 22, 2018 10 p.m. MST
Utah
12 stunning photos that capture October’s memorable moments
Deseret News photographers traveled the state and across the globe to capture some of the month’s most memorable moments.
By Lauren Fields
Nov 1, 2018 1:24 p.m. MDT
This undated photo shows the ZCMI textile department on Salt Lake City's Main Street.
Utah
A look back at Utah’s ZCMI —'America’s first department store’ — on its 150th anniversary
On October 15, 1868 — 150 years ago today — Zion’s Cooperative Mercantile Institution was formally organized. In honor of this sesquicentennial anniversary, here’s a look back at six things you may not know about ZCMI.
By Lauren Fields
Oct 14, 2018 2:37 p.m. MDT
An exterior photo shows Hogle Zoo in 1980.
Utah
Hogle Zoo who’s who: Do you remember these 4 famous critters?
Nearly 90 years ago today, Hogle Zoo opened in its current location at the mouth of Emigration Canyon. Here’s a look back at four Utah zoo animals that made headlines over the years.
By Lauren Fields
July 31, 2018 10:18 p.m. MDT
Bathers enjoy Garfield Beach in the 1890s.
Utah
Summers at Saltair: A look back at Salt Lake’s Coney Island
Saltair, the storied Salt Lake beach resort originally owned by the LDS Church, lured 10,000 people to its 1893 dedication and drew crowds well into the ‘30s and early ‘40s. Today it is still remembered fondly and lives on in Utah’s cultural memory.
By Lauren Fields
July 26, 2018 8:55 p.m. MDT
Heat rises from the shores of the Great Salt Lake blurring beachgoers near Saltair on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
Utah
Picture this: June’s top 40 photos show the first waves of scorching summer heat
June brought celebration, reflection and the first waves of scorching summer heat. Here’s a look back at our favorite photo highlights.
By Lauren Fields
July 10, 2018 4 p.m. MDT
Josh Holt's grandmother Linda Holt drapes an American flag around him as he and his wife Thamy are swarmed by family and friends at the International Terminal in Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Utah
Picture this: May flowered with laughter, loss, tears and triumph
May brought laughter, loss, tears and triumph. Here’s a look back at our favorite photo highlights.
By Lauren Fields
June 11, 2018 9:50 p.m. MDT
Theodore Roosevelt and John Muir stand in Yosemite National Park in 1903.
Utah
Here’s what John Muir — the father of national parks —thought about early Utah
Conservationist, explorer, author and environmental philosopher John Muir was born nearly two centuries ago on April 21, 1838. Here’s a look at what Muir had to say about his brief time in Utah.
By Lauren Fields
April 20, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
Utah
How Kanab’s 1911 all-women town council went from ‘disgusted’ to making history
With Women’s History Month in full swing, check out how Kanab’s all-women Town Council made headlines more than a century ago.
By Payton Davis and Lauren Fields
March 23, 2018 4:36 p.m. MDT
Dr. Albert Einstein writes out an equation for the density of the Milky Way on the blackboard at the Carnegie Institute, Mt. Wilson Observatory headquarters in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 14, 1931.
U.S. & World
22 witty and inspiring Albert Einstein quotes
In honor of Albert Einstein’s birthday, here are 22 quotes that showcase his wit and wisdom.
By Lauren Fields
March 14, 2018 12:29 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
6 surprising facts about Laura Ingalls Wilder
Many details about Laura Ingalls Wilder’s long and fascinating life aren’t included in her novels. With that in mind, here are six facts you may not know about the author of the “Little House on the Prairie” series.
By Lauren Fields
Feb 6, 2018 3:54 p.m. MST
Mark Twain, second from right, sits on a gazebo with others in this undated portrait from Hartford, Conn.
Utah
What Mark Twain had to say about Utah and Mormons when he visited Salt Lake City
Mark Twain’s 1872 “Roughing It” recounts his 1861-67 journey by stagecoach through the Wild West, including a two-day stop in Salt Lake City, narrated with Twain’s trademark wit and satire.
By Lauren Fields
Nov 30, 2017 6:59 a.m. MST
A young Martha Hughes Cannon, wife, mother, doctor, suffrage leader and first woman state senator in the United States.
Utah
How a Mormon pioneer woman became the nation’s first female state senator
On Nov. 3, 1896, Martha Hughes Cannon was elected, defeating a group of candidates that included her own husband and earning the title of the United States’ first woman state senator.
By Lauren Fields
Nov 3, 2017 11:19 a.m. MDT
While parents and educators spend much of their time encouraging students to read, these adults have also raised plenty of concern about books’ potential to corrupt young readers.
Entertainment
Have you read these 20 classic and bestselling ‘banned’ books?
In honor of Banned Books Week, here’s a look at 20 classic and bestselling books that have been frequently challenged –– many of which you have probably read.
By Lauren Fields
Sept 25, 2017 1:49 p.m. MDT
FILE - Dancers watch the fireworks display during Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Utah
Should fireworks be banned? Deseret News readers share their thoughts
A particularly smoky summer has sparked conversations among Utahns about whether the joys of fireworks outweigh their potential risks.
By Lauren Fields
July 20, 2017 9:53 p.m. MDT
In 1997, President Thomas S. Monson stands with a replica of the first Deseret News press.
Utah
Happy birthday, Deseret News! A look back at our first issue and others through the ages
As the first newspaper in Utah, the Deseret News has chronicled the settlement of the West, the creation of a new state and over sixteen decades of world events.
By Lauren Fields
June 15, 2017 9:53 a.m. MDT
Utah
On Brigham Young’s birthday, the many ways he shaped Utah, the West
Born 216 years ago on June 1, 1801, Brigham Young was many things to many people in his 76 years. Utah –– and the American West –– would not be the same without him.
By Lauren Fields
June 1, 2017 12 a.m. MDT
Utah
Mother’s Day’s colorful history and our favorite stories on motherhood
In honor of Mother’s Day, here’s a look back at some of our favorite stories that explore motherhood, celebrate mothers and share their wisdom.
By Lauren Fields
May 13, 2017 10:30 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Does it matter that Trump is skipping ‘nerd prom’?
Trump won’t be attending this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Some say he shouldn’t support an event that has become so Hollywood-focused and corrupt, but others say the tradition has merit.
By Lauren Fields
March 7, 2017 7:30 a.m. MST
InDepth
Should we fear the future of Facebook?
In his recent letter, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlines a bold global mission for the platform. Some worry about what Facebook’s new vision means for the future of journalism and democracy.
By Lauren Fields
March 2, 2017 11:15 a.m. MST
InDepth
Why archivists are scrambling to back up the internet
Even though social media and other web content are so easily accessible, the internet is actually very fragile. To ensure we have a full record of 21st-century life, archivists are developing ways to preserve the web for future generations.
By Lauren Fields
Feb 26, 2017 7:49 p.m. MST
