Matt Montgomery

With a match tonight against Portland, Real Salt Lake is buoyed by the timely returns of Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando, who are back from U.S. duty, as well as the emergence of talented, young outside back Jordan Allen.
Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids, rivals from the Utah soccer club’s 2005 launch, face off again on Sunday, and over the years, there’s been more than a little excitement around games between the two.
Real Salt Lake and New York City FC face off for their first time this weekend, and while former RSL and current NYCFC coach Jason Kreis will be the center of attention, there’s plenty outside of that worth paying attention to.
Real Salt Lake’s youth contingent has been making waves, and it’s taken patience on the part of players and coaches to get to that point. Jordan Allen, Luis Gil and Sebastian Saucedo have been making strides forward week after week.