Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Matt Montgomery

Contributor
A look at Codenames.
Entertainment
Here are 9 ways to play board games over Zoom during the coronavirus quarantine
Plenty of games can be played over video chat, whether that’s FaceTime, Hangouts or Zoom, and many of them even work well.
By Matt Montgomery
May 6, 2020 10:06 p.m. MDT
One of the top games of the year already, "Wingspan" is a relaxing game of bird-watching with some deep strategy.
Entertainment
Wingspan, That’s Pretty Clever and 3 other awesome new board games from early 2019
Even though winter is a slower period for board game releases, plenty of great new games have hit the shelves.
By Matt Montgomery
April 2, 2019 9 p.m. MDT
Between Two Castles of Mad King Ludwig is a game about cooperating with your neighbors as you try to build the best castle on the table.
Entertainment
10 great board games from 2018
The best of 2018 in board games ranged from big, strategic games to quick, social offerings.
By Matt Montgomery
Jan 5, 2019 7 a.m. MST
In the cooperative game Forbidden Desert, players are trapped in a shifting-sands desert until they find all the pieces for an airship.
Entertainment
I’ll be home for Christmas (playing these 16 board games)
It’s getting easier and easier to find great board games, but which ones would make a perfect gift?
By Matt Montgomery
Dec 17, 2018 9:30 a.m. MST
"Mysterium" plays more than seven rounds. If players figure out the mystery in time, they'll face a final round that's even more difficult than the ones preceding it.
Entertainment
10 board games to give you a good Halloween scare
If you’re not cut out (i.e., too old) for trick-or-treating, why not give some of these 10 board games a try this Halloween?
By Matt Montgomery
Oct 29, 2018 5 p.m. MDT
"Pandemic" was first released in 2008 and was designed by Matt Leacock.
Entertainment
Are you a team player? Here are 7 board games about cooperation, not competition
Modern board games are not confined to the thrill of competition against your fellow players. Cooperative games are a thriving genre of games that turn the classic approach on its head.
By Matt Montgomery
Sept 17, 2018 7 p.m. MDT
The team rallies around Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) after he scores one of the 6 goals scored as Real Salt Lake hosts the LA Galaxy at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
Sports
Matt Montgomery: RSL’s chances vs. Minnesota, the golden boot race and the rise of Savarino
With 10 home wins in 13 outings, RSL is one of the best home teams in the league. That’s down to a record-breaking attack led by two midfielders, Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach.
By Matt Montgomery
Sept 11, 2018 12:59 p.m. MDT
LA Galaxy midfielder Romain Alessandrini (7) celebrates his goal with teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Minnesota United, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Carson, Calif.
Sports
Matt Montgomery: Zlatan, a desperate Galaxy, and a six-point playoff swing for Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake takes on a struggling LA Galaxy team in a match that will have significant playoff implications.
By Matt Montgomery
Aug 31, 2018 4:35 p.m. MDT
"Inis" is a two-to-four player game in which you lead a clan seeking domination in a map steeped in Celtic lore.
Entertainment
Move over ‘Risk,’ ‘Monopoly,’ ‘Stratego’ and ‘Scrabble’ — here are 12 board games to replace the classics
Classic board games like Monopoly, Risk and Scrabble can be a little long in the tooth. These 12 board games can replace them at your table.
By Matt Montgomery
Aug 20, 2018 11:44 p.m. MDT
7 Wonders Duel
Entertainment
10 two-player board games for friends, dates or just staying in with your family
The rise of modern board gaming means there are a plethora of excellent two-player games at your disposal.
By Matt Montgomery
July 23, 2018 5:45 p.m. MDT
image.jpg
Entertainment
13 board games to play at your summer family reunion
There’s no better time to introduce your family to the burgeoning board game hobby than at a family reunion. Here are 12 games that could keep you and yours entertained for hours.
By Matt Montgomery
June 18, 2018 4:30 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake faces a 2-0 aggregate deficit when it faces UANL Tigres at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday.
Sports
Montgomery: 5 reasons to be excited about Real Salt Lake’s chances against Tigres
Real Salt Lake faces the Liga MX standout Tigres in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal matchup, and it has all the elements to be a classic.
By Matt Montgomery
March 2, 2016 7:10 a.m. MST
Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen, newly signed player Yura Movsisyan and coach Jeff Cassar, left to right, at a Real Salt Lake press conference Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Sports
Real Salt Lake analysis: RSL focusing on strengthening top end of roster ahead of 2016 season
A rough and tumble 2015 for Real Salt Lake has prompted a shift in strengths for Real Salt Lake, and general manager Craig Waibel is focusing on building from the top for 2016.
By Matt Montgomery
Feb 12, 2016 2:50 p.m. MST
Real head coach Jeff Cassar as the Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers play MSL soccer Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Sandy. <img style="height:1px; width:1px;" src="http://beacon.deseretconnect.com/beacon.gif?cid=330458&pid=7" data-storyId="183992" d
Sports
Deseret News Sports Podcast: What does the future hold for RSL?
Will Cassar remain at the helm? Who can RSL target in the offseason? And are we looking at the end for Javier Morales? All topics, and more, discussed on the Deseret News Sports Podcast this week.
By Aaron Morton and Matt Montgomery
Oct 21, 2015 2:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
With playoffs gone, RSL faces Municipal with Champions League knockout on the line
Real Salt Lake faces Guatemalan club Municipal on Tuesday in CONCACAF Champions League group stage play, and they need a win or draw to make the tournament’s knockout round.
By Matt Montgomery
Oct 19, 2015 3:35 p.m. MDT
Real lines up as the Real Salt Lake and the Portland Timbers play MSL soccer Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Sandy.
Sports
With playoffs out of reach, Real Salt Lake digging for motivation against FC Dallas
Real Salt Lake faces conference-topping FC Dallas on Saturday with the playoffs completely out of reach, leaving the team digging to find motivation.
By Matt Montgomery
Oct 16, 2015 3:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
Real Salt Lake buoyed by returns of Beckerman, Rimando for must-win match against Portland
With a match tonight against Portland, Real Salt Lake is buoyed by the timely returns of Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando, who are back from U.S. duty, as well as the emergence of talented, young outside back Jordan Allen.
By Matt Montgomery
Oct 13, 2015 8 p.m. MDT
San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham (1) blocks a goal attempt by Real Salt Lake forward Jou Plata, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in San Jose, Calif. San Jose won 1-0.
Sports
So you’re telling me there’s a 3.7 percent chance? Breaking down RSL’s playoff hopes
Real Salt Lake’s 2015 playoff hopes are on the brink and anything less than four wins to end the season probably won’t be enough — but would even that get things sealed?
By Matt Montgomery
Oct 2, 2015 2:07 p.m. MDT
Sports
Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago play to entertaining 3-3 draw at Rio Tinto Stadium
An unlikely 3-3 draw between Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago at Rio Tinto Stadium sent fans of El Tri home happy after an 85th-minute equalizer.
By Matt Montgomery
Sept 5, 2015 1:02 a.m. MDT
United States goalkeepers William Yarbrough, left; Nick Rimando, center; and Brad Guzan, right; walk to the pitch to warm up before an international friendly soccer match against the Guatemala Friday, July 3, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sports
Real Salt Lake’s 5 best MLS All-Stars
Real Salt Lake’s motto — “The team is the star"— might be the foundation on which the club bases its strategy, but over the years, it has had its fair share of representation at the MLS All-Star Game.
By Matt Montgomery
July 28, 2015 11:40 a.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake forward Alvaro Saborio (15) jostles for the ball against the Seattle Sounders 2 in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Tuesday, June 16, 2015. RSL won the game, 2-1.
Sports
Montgomery: Why Real Salt Lake had to trade Alvaro Saborio to improve
Alvaro Saborio is Real Salt Lake’s all-time leading goal-scorer, but one trade and he’s gone — and Real Salt Lake had to do it to improve the team.
By Matt Montgomery
July 17, 2015 12:45 p.m. MDT
Colorado's keeper Clint Irwin blocks a shot by RSL's Luis Gil as Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids play Saturday, May 17, 2014 at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy. RSL won 2-1.
Sports
Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids provide fair share of rivalry excitement
Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids, rivals from the Utah soccer club’s 2005 launch, face off again on Sunday, and over the years, there’s been more than a little excitement around games between the two.
By Matt Montgomery
June 5, 2015 10:59 p.m. MDT
Sports
Plata, Morales returns provide optimistic outlook for struggling Real Salt Lake
Two of Real Salt Lake’s most important attacking players are inching closer to the starting lineup — and they’re two players that should facilitate optimism in the team’s fortunes.
By Matt Montgomery
May 29, 2015 3:01 p.m. MDT
New York City FC's Chris Wingert, center, celebrates with teammates including Jason Hernandez, left, and Ned Grabavoy, lower right, after Patrick Mullins, far right, scored the team's second goal against the New England Revolution in an MLS soccer game i
Sports
5 reasons to watch Real Salt Lake face NYCFC on Saturday
Real Salt Lake and New York City FC face off for their first time this weekend, and while former RSL and current NYCFC coach Jason Kreis will be the center of attention, there’s plenty outside of that worth paying attention to.
By Matt Montgomery
May 22, 2015 1:16 p.m. MDT
Sports
Why soccer’s U.S. Open Cup deserves your attention
The U.S. Open Cup, in its 102nd year, presents a unique look at American soccer in addition to excitement for teams’ fans.
By Matt Montgomery
May 19, 2015 12:40 p.m. MDT
Sports
Montgomery: Patience in Real Salt Lake’s youth contingent paying early dividends
Real Salt Lake’s youth contingent has been making waves, and it’s taken patience on the part of players and coaches to get to that point. Jordan Allen, Luis Gil and Sebastian Saucedo have been making strides forward week after week.
By Matt Montgomery
May 8, 2015 10 a.m. MDT
Philadelphia Union defender Ethan White (15) and Real Salt Lake forward Alvaro Saboru (15) gets tangled up during the season opener in Sandy Saturday, March 14, 2015.
Sports
Montgomery: What happened to Real Salt Lake’s attack?
Real Salt Lake’s attack has sputtered in early 2015 play, making the team the target of criticism. The statistics bring that into clearer view, but what can the club do to correct it?
By Matt Montgomery
April 17, 2015 10:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
Will the simmering Real Salt Lake, Kansas City rivalry boil over in 2015?
Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City have been letting a rivalry simmer since early 2011. With the two sides in the same conference for the first time, could it finally boil over?
By Matt Montgomery
April 10, 2015 8:55 a.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake defender Abdoulie Mansally (29) and Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) compete for the ball in Sandy Sunday, March 29, 2015. Real won 2-1.
Sports
Montgomery: What we’ve learned about RSL’s defense after first three games
Real Salt Lake’s 4-3-3 foray sees it in a position to grow and learn. What have we learned about the defense?
By Matt Montgomery
April 3, 2015 11:05 p.m. MDT
El Salvador's Marvin Baumgartner before the Under-20 World Cup Group C soccer match between El Salvador and Colombia in Gaziantep, Turkey, Friday, June 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)
Sports
Six Real Monarchs players to watch in 2015
Real Monarchs kick off their inaugural season on Sunday evening with plenty of exciting young players. Here are six to keep an eye on.
By Matt Montgomery
March 20, 2015 1:52 p.m. MDT
Load More