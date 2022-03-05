clock
Mike Sorensen
BYU Cougars
BYU golfer Kerstin Fotu becomes first woman to make the cut at Utah Open
No woman has ever made the cut at the annual tournament over the past two decades, until this year.
By
Mike Sorensen
Aug 21, 2021 8:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
A non-Utahn with plenty of reasons to cheer for him is co-leading the Utah Championship through 3 rounds
The 26-year-old Las Vegas native Taylor Montgomery fired a 9-under-par 62 Saturday to vault into the lead at 18-under 195 along with Peter Uihlein.
By
Mike Sorensen
Aug 7, 2021 8:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
Former BYU golfer Patrick Fishburn is looking to close strong at Utah Championship
The long-hitting 29-year-old BYU graduate needs to finish in the top 75 to qualify for the Korn Ferry’s three-tournament finals, which begin in Boise two weeks from now. He currently stands No. 82.
By
Mike Sorensen
Aug 5, 2021 9:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
Tony Finau fine tunes game for U.S. Open at his old Rose Park stomping grounds
Finau plays a round with family members at the course he says he’s played ‘thousands’ of times
By
Mike Sorensen
June 13, 2021 6:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah basketball newcomers are ready to contribute right away
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 26, 2020 7:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
After rough two weeks with COVID-19, Tony Finau has new respect for the virus and its effects
Utah golfer Tony Finau had a rough two weeks after getting COVID-19 and had to miss two PGA Tour events, but he’s feeling better and playing in California this weekend.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 24, 2020 12:57 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah’s secondary is young and talented — much like it was in 1977 when four freshmen were key contributors
In 1977, Utah brought in four freshmen defensive backs that all turned out to be key contributors for the Utes. This year, the Utes have several true freshmen who are expected to be key players.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 21, 2020 3:02 p.m. MDT
Sports
Runnin’ Utes’ crew is young but ‘cagey’ — display ‘moxie’ heading into new season
Four sophomores who played significant minutes as freshmen return for the Utes
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 21, 2020 1:49 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah volleyball had one of top returning teams in country, but now patiently waits until spring
Utes taking advantage of delayed start by honing skills they may not have been able to otherwise.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 20, 2020 1:26 p.m. MDT
Sports
102 years ago this week, Utes pulled plug on season as football was ‘gasping for breath’
1918 flu pandemic took a tool on college and high school programs in Utah even while other teams around the country played on.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 16, 2020 12:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah QB Drew Lisk brings ‘cerebral approach’ to the game as he battles for starting job
Although not as high profile as the other two QBs vying for the position, the former Jordan High star knows wherever he lands in the pecking order, he’ll need to be ready.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 15, 2020 3:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
Casey Fowles beats Chris Moody in Utah PGA Match play golf
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 14, 2020 8:14 p.m. MDT
Sports
Why Utah women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts is optimistic about the upcoming season
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 14, 2020 7:44 p.m. MDT
Sports
Runnin’ Utes return to hardwoods ready to enter ‘uncharted territory’
Utah and BYU will still play in the preseason, Ute coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a zoom call Wednesday, and the Utes will also play in a holiday tournament over Thanksgiving, featuring several top teams in the country.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 14, 2020 4:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
Will Utes turn into Pass U. for first time in 30 years? ‘It’s certainly possible’
The Utah football team has been known as a running team for most of its history, but the Utes could pass the ball more than they have in 30 years this year.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 14, 2020 11:50 a.m. MDT
Sports
Five storylines to follow as Utah basketball opens practice
The Runnin’ Utes have nearly everybody back from last year’s team, which was one of the youngest in the country and are hoping to challenge in the Pac-12 in 2020-21
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 13, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
Sports
Hall of Fame golfer Arlen Peacock dies at 88
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 13, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
Sports
Former Utes coach Jerry Pimm recalls favorite players, memorable moments and the mulligan he wishes he had
Jerry Pimm, who coached for over 20 years at the University of Utah, recently talked with the Deseret News from his home in Santa Barbara, where he has lived for nearly four decades.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 12, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Sports
Trimmed-down Ute coach Kyle Whittingham doesn’t look so much like a linebacker any more
Ute coach has dropped 27 pounds since the ‘craziness’ of COVID-19 pandemic began
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 12, 2020 2:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
The untold story of how Ute legend Larry Wilson nearly became a coaching rival of LaVell Edwards
Back in 1974, NFL great Larry Wilson was all set to become the Utah football coach but backed out for family reasons.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 7, 2020 1:05 p.m. MDT
Sports
Skyline, Shelley shatter records as Eagles win another 5A prep golf title
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 6, 2020 9:41 p.m. MDT
Sports
Lone Peak holds off late Davis charge to capture another 6A golf title
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 6, 2020 9:23 p.m. MDT
Sports
Skyline, Tyson Shelley lead at 5A prep golf tournament
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 5, 2020 9:12 p.m. MDT
Sports
Lone Peak leading 6A golf again, Layton’s Tysen Diaz is top individual
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 5, 2020 9:06 p.m. MDT
Sports
Ute football program cases of COVID-19 have been minimal, coach and players say
‘We’ve done the best, probably in the nation,’ says Ute linebacker Devin Lloyd of avoiding virus.
By
Mike Sorensen
Oct 1, 2020 1:41 p.m. MDT
Sports
Craig Wilson wins Utah Senior Stroke Play championship for second straight year
By
Mike Sorensen
Sept 30, 2020 6:16 p.m. MDT
University of Utah
Ute golf team finding success despite no college tournaments to play this fall
By
Mike Sorensen
Sept 30, 2020 4:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Can Utah join BYU in running the table in this short, crazy football season?
The Utah football team is back in business with just six regular-season games.
By
Mike Sorensen
Sept 29, 2020 12:20 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah, Pac-12 basketball will start with everyone else and could play as many as 27 games, but many details still to be ironed out
For over a month, it has appeared the Utah men’s and women’s basketball teams would play this winter, regardless of whether football was played, and that was made official Thursday.
By
Mike Sorensen
Sept 25, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Sports
Tony Finau being sued by Utah businessman Molonai Hola for more than $16 million
By
Mike Sorensen
Sept 25, 2020 5:49 p.m. MDT
