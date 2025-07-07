BYU's Jackson Mauss blasts from a bunker. Unranked BYU is a six seed in this week’s NCAA Reno Regional, and needs to finish in top five to advance to NCAA Championships. 24-25mGLF Photoday Mauss, Jackson 0016 24-25mGLF Photoday September 7, 2024 Photo by Aaron Cornia/BYU Photo © BYU PHOTO 2024 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322

BYU golfer Jackson Mauss fired a 5-under-par 65 at Logan Country Club Monday to take the lead in the stroke-play portion of the Utah State Amateur golf tournament.

Mauss, who will be a sophomore for the Cougars, is a 2022 graduate of Corner Canyon High School. He made eight birdies to go along with three bogeys in compiling the best score among the 156 entrants.

Half of the golfers played at Logan Country Club and half at the Eagle Mountain Golf Course in Brigham City. Players will switch courses for Tuesday’s second round of stroke play.

Will Pedersen, a 17-year-old from Salt Lake, is one stroke behind after firing a 66 that included five birdies and a bogey.

Bowen Mauss, the younger brother of Jackson, is one of three golfers at 67, along with Weber State golfer Ty Anderson and St. George’s Noah Schone.

Two other BYU golfers, Tyson Shelley, a senior from Salt Lake and Angus Klintworth, a junior from South Africa, are among six golfers at 68.

Among former champions, Dan Horner (2008) and Cole Ogden (2013) fired 69s, Simon Kwon (2023) and Martin Leon (2021) came in at 71, Darrin Overson (1998) shot 73 and Brad Sutterfield (1992) had a 75. Defending champion Cole Ponich is not eligible after turning professional earlier this summer.

The low 64 golfers will advance to match play beginning Wednesday morning. Matches will continue until Saturday when two golfers will compete in a 36-hole final at Logan CC.

