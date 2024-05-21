Skyline golfers pose with the championship trophy after the 5A girls golf high school championship held at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

For five years from 2018 to 2022, the Skyline boys golf team dominated 5A golf, winning consecutive state golf championships.

Now it looks like the Skyline girls may be starting their own dynasty.

The Eagles won the 5A girls title Tuesday with a 24-stroke victory over Timpview at Soldier Hollow Golf Course. It marks the second straight state title for Skyline, which edged Timpview by five shots a year ago after the T-Birds had won three straight titles.

Skyline senior Ashley Lam captured her second straight individual title, edging Timpview’s Emma Lillywhite by two shots in a battle that wasn’t decided until the final holes.

“It’s always fun,” said Skyline coach Kenny James after winning title No. 2. “We had a great team coming back, our depth is better and we knew we’d be tough to beat.”

A year ago, the Eagles had led Timpview by one shot after the opening round and hung on to win. This time it wasn’t so nerve-wracking as the Eagles jumped out to a 22-shot lead after Monday’s first round.

“We knew after the first day all we had to do was play smart and make sure we didn’t have any big blowups,” James said. “But we played better and expanded our lead, so that’s neat.”

James was proud of all his girls, but especially Lam, who he called “amazing” as she won for the second straight year.

Going into No. 16, Lam and Lillywhite were tied when Lam sank a 12-foot downhill birdie putt to go 1 up. After both parred the 17th, Lam clinched it at 18 with an eagle on the par-5, hitting her 8-iron within five feet and sinking the putt.

“It’s exciting to do it again and to do it with my team again,” said Lam, who will play for Westminster next year. “I just tried to play my game and not worry about anyone else.”

Two other Skyline seniors, Avery Kraatz and Tegan Halloran, finished sixth and 14th, respectively. Others on Skyline’s winning team were Elizabeth Holbrook, Bailey Sundberg, Elizabeth Chandler and Tristyn Green.

James said the Eagles will miss their three seniors, but feels like his team should be good for years to come. He had 40 girls on the team this year.

“I don’t know if we can replace these girls, but they’ve set a culture and hopefully we can build on it. It’s been pretty special.”

After Skyline at 637 and Timpview at 661, Salem Hills finished third at 669, followed by Bonneville at 693 and Spanish Fork at 724.

Salem Hills’ Navy Hubbs was third among individuals at 148, followed by Bonneville’s Whitni Johnson at 149 and Brighton’s Catherine Cook at 152.

5A girls golf championship

Soldier Hollow Golf Course

Team scores

1. Skyline 313-324–637

2. Timpview 335-326–661

3. Salem Hills 339-330–669

4. Bonneville 344-349–693

5. Spanish Fork 355-369–724

6. Woods Cross 371-355–726

7. Olympus 372-360– 732

8. Northridge 377-366-743

9. Brighton 376-390–766

10. Viewmont 379-408– 787

Individual scores

1. Ashley Lam, Skyline 71-69–140

2. Emma Lillywhite, Timpview 73-69–142

3. Navy Hubbs, Salem Hills 74-74–148

4. Whitni Johnson, Bonneville 78-71–149

5. Catherine Cook, Brighton 77-75–152

6. Avery Kraatz, Skyline 76-77–153

7. Isabel Wade, Northridge 80-75–155

8. Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills 77-79–156

T-9 Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork 79-80–159; Seneti Toluta’u, Timpview 78-81–159