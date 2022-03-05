Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Nathan Harker

Analysis: The 3-point shot is finally falling for the Jazz
It was a tough, controversial loss to the Heat Thursday night, but something positive can be taken away from that game: The 3-point shot is finally falling for the Jazz.
By Nathan Harker
Dec 2, 2016 10:45 a.m. MST
Elsie Mahe’s health continues to slip; family says her organs will be donated to save the lives of others
The Mahe family met with the hospital organ donation team about donating little Elsie’s organs, according to a family statement released on the GoFundMe account established by family friend Jeremy Roberts.
By Nathan Harker and Brandon Judd
Nov 27, 2016 7:25 p.m. MST
Davis celebrate its win over Fremont in the state 5A soccer cahmpionship game in Sandy on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. Davis won 2-1.
Davis girls soccer repeats as national champions
After winning its third consecutive state title, the Davis Darts repeated as national champions.
By Nathan Harker
Nov 22, 2016 5 p.m. MST
Harker: Exum is getting more minutes, and he deserves them
Third-year point guard Dante Exum played a season-high 29 minutes in the loss to the Spurs, and he showed he deserves those minutes and more.
By Nathan Harker
Nov 5, 2016 11:35 a.m. MDT
5 can’t miss athletes for the high school football quarterfinals
With a trip to Rice-Eccles at stake, these five athletes will be on everyone’s radar in this week’s quarterfinals.
By Nathan Harker
Nov 3, 2016 11 a.m. MDT
Fremont wide receiver Haze Hadley (5) runs for a big gain in the Silver Wolves' 27-7 victory over Pleasant Grove.
Hadley, Morby lead Fremont to 27-7 first round victory over Pleasant Grove
Quarterback Saxton Morby and wide receiver Haze Hadley connected for two touchdowns in the Silver Wolves’ 27-7 victory Friday evening.
By Nathan Harker
Oct 28, 2016 9:45 p.m. MDT
3 things we learned from BYU’s Boom Shakalaka (+video)
BYU showcased its 2016-17 mens’ and women’s basketball teams at the annual Boom Shakalaka at the Marriott Center. Nick Emery, TJ Haws and Cosmo all showed Cougar fans what to be excited for this season.
By Nathan Harker
Oct 25, 2016 9:30 a.m. MDT
6 can’t-miss Utah high school football games for the week of Oct. 19
This is a make or break week for so many teams. Picking six games was nearly impossible.
By Nathan Harker
Oct 18, 2016 9:55 p.m. MDT
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Colby Pearson (3) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in Phoenix on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. BYU leads 9-0 at half. BYU won 18-16.
BYU wide receiver proposes to girlfriend after wild win Friday night
BYU wide receiver Colby Pearson proposed to his girlfriend when fans rushed the field after the double overtime victory over Mississippi State.
By Nathan Harker
Oct 15, 2016 11 a.m. MDT
Jamaal Williams takes over BYU all-time rushing record
And just like that, Jamaal Williams is atop the BYU record books ahead of names like Harvey Unga and Luke Staley.
By Nathan Harker
Oct 14, 2016 11:50 p.m. MDT
The Roy Royals football team takes the field before a UHSAA football game against Fremont in Roy on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016.
6 can’t-miss Utah high school football games for the week of Oct. 7
It’s another great week of high school football this first October weekend and it’s highlighted by a game in Smithfield to secure the top spot in Region 1.
By Nathan Harker
Oct 5, 2016 5:53 p.m. MDT
Friday night spotlight: Springville football players giving back to longtime coach Al Curtis
A lot of people say they want to give back to their alma maters but never do it. Al Curtis has been giving back to Springville High School football for almost 40 years, and the kids are now repaying the favor.
By Nathan Harker
Oct 3, 2016 2:15 p.m. MDT
Alta football hosts Timpview in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
6 can’t-miss Utah high school football games for the week of Sept. 30
The week of Sept. 30 may be the most exciting week of Utah high school football yet. With so many great games this week, it was difficult to narrow it down to just six, but the game in American Fork stands out over all.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 28, 2016 3:15 p.m. MDT
Friday night spotlight video: Granger High School finding success with hard-nose football
Most Utah high school football teams run either a spread or a pro-style offense, but Granger is sticking to the double-wing offense, and the Lancers are really good at it.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 27, 2016 3 p.m. MDT
Friday, Sept. 9: Salem Hills 23, Spanish Fork 19
6 can’t-miss Utah high school football games for the week of Sept. 23
It’s been a really exciting beginning to region play and Week 6 is looking to be just as thrilling, highlighted by games in American Fork, Holladay and many others featuring strong offenses and stout defenses.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 21, 2016 4:55 p.m. MDT
Ridgeline wide receiver Sam Weda is staying in Cache Valley though his family moved to Iowa.
Friday night spotlight: Ridgeline wide receiver playing in Cache Valley despite family’s move to Iowa
Sam Weda’s family moved to Iowa last year. Doesn’t matter, he’s making it work in Providence.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 20, 2016 11:40 a.m. MDT
Jay Tufele (top left), Langi Tuifua (top right), Chaz Ah You (bottom left) and Sione Lund (bottom right) have committed to play in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.
6 Utah high school football players commit to play in inaugural Polynesian Bowl
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced a new high school bowl game for All-Star Polynesian football players. Four Utah athletes have committed to play in the new game.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 15, 2016 10:05 p.m. MDT
Alta football hosts Timpview in Sandy on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
6 can’t-miss Utah high school football games for the week of Sept. 16
The first three weeks of Utah high school football have been intense and entertaining, and the week of Sept. 16 should be more of the same, highlighted by games in Roy and Provo.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 14, 2016 9:50 p.m. MDT
3 keys for the Cougars to bounce back against the Bruins
The Cougars came just a two-point conversion away from being 2-0. Now they shift their focus on Josh Rosen and the UCLA Bruins. Here are three keys that BYU will need to fulfill in order to win its home opener.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 14, 2016 3:46 p.m. MDT
Friday night spotlight: Coach Tidwell and Cottonwood football are fighting adversity with optimism for the future
Cottonwood has had a rough few years on the gridiron, and this season is no exception. From losing key contributors to injury before the season began to players unable to play due to transfer situations, the Colts have faced a lot of adversity.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 13, 2016 8:55 p.m. MDT
Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Kai Nacua (12) returns an interception in Phoenix on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. BYU leads 9-0 at half. BYU won 18-16.
Iowa State student government issues resolution to stop Big 12 from potentially adding BYU
In an attempt to stop BYU to the Big 12, the Iowa State student government issued a resolution to the Big 12 expressing their concerns.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 8, 2016 9:25 p.m. MDT
6 can’t-miss Utah high school football games for the week of Sept. 9
Week 4 starts region play for most teams in the state, and there are some intriguing games between top teams, highlighted by games in Regions 3 and 7.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 7, 2016 6:19 p.m. MDT
The Edge: Who has the advantage at each position group in the BYU-Utah matchup?
A look at each position group for BYU and Utah as they prepare to face each other Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
By Ryan McDonald and Nathan Harker
Sept 7, 2016 1:05 p.m. MDT
Friday night spotlight: Lehi high school football playing for and helping classmate diagnosed with leukemia
Colton Carter and the Lehi Pioneer football team are dedicating their season to Shelbie Luce, a student at Lehi High School who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
By Nathan Harker
Sept 6, 2016 10:19 a.m. MDT