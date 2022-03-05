Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Sam Penrod

Utah
Tyson breaks ground on Eagle Mountain packaging plant
By Sam Penrod
Nov 1, 2019 4:48 p.m. MDT
Utah
Springville police highlight recovering addicts to give others hope
By Sam Penrod
Oct 6, 2019 2:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Data shows alarming increase in red-light crashes
Utah ranks 4th in the number of per capita red-light deaths
By Sam Penrod
Aug 31, 2019 6 p.m. MDT
Two prison inmates accused of attacking an injuring an officer at the Central Utah Correctional Facility were serving life sentences for murder, officials said.
Utah
Utah inmates accused of attacking officer were serving life sentences for murder, prosecutor says
Two prison inmates accused of attacking an injuring an officer at the Central Utah Correctional Facility were serving life sentences for murder, officials said.
By Gretel Kauffman and Sam Penrod
Aug 8, 2019 10:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
One year after the Dollar Ridge wildfire, biologists are optimistic about the future
The Dollar Ridge Fire burned nearly 70,000 acres near Strawberry Reservoir last summer. Scientists say the area is well on its way to recovery.
By Gretel Kauffman and Sam Penrod
July 8, 2019 8:53 p.m. MDT
Utah
Daughter gives dad her kidney as Father’s Day present
A daughter gave her dad a Father’s Day gift that might extend his life: a kidney.
By Sam Penrod
June 27, 2019 7:43 p.m. MDT
Utah
Timpanogos Cave to reopen June 19 following visitor center construction
Mud, and a lot of it, is making it difficult to finish a new parking lot for the Timpanogos Cave Visitor Center. But the progress of this project, which began in the fall, is very visible, and he cave will reopen to visitors June 19.
By Sam Penrod
May 29, 2019 8:24 p.m. MDT
Utah
Family of Utah teen who went missing 24 years ago still hopes for her return
The family of a Utah teen who disappeared nearly 25 years ago still hopes to someday be able to lay her to rest.
By Sam Penrod
May 3, 2019 2:19 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police identify man fatally shot near UVU campus; no arrest made
Orem police are looking for a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting near the campus of Utah Valley University.
By Pat Reavy and Sam Penrod
March 1, 2019 5:59 p.m. MST
Utah
After nearly 70 years, Richfield mail delivery man calling it a day
Jack Lund, who has transported large bags of mail from Salt Lake City to small rural post offices throughout Utah since August 1949, has decided it’s time to retire at age 91.
By Sam Penrod
Feb 24, 2019 7:43 p.m. MST
Utah
Sticker shock: Utah family facing $50K rabies vaccination bill
After dealing with the shock of losing a loved one, a Utah family is now dealing with sticker shock over an enormous medical bill — $50,000 for rabies vaccinations.
By Sam Penrod
Feb 2, 2019 5:18 p.m. MST
Utah
Judge appoints attorneys for man accused of killing Utah police officer
The man accused of shooting and killing a Provo police officer earlier this month will remain jailed without the possibility of bail as he awaits trial.
By Annie Knox and Sam Penrod
Jan 28, 2019 7 p.m. MST
Utah
Police issue warning about leaving garage doors open
Lehi police are offering residents a friendly reminder to keep their garage doors closed and locked after a rash of burglaries in the area.
By Sam Penrod
Dec 15, 2018 3:30 p.m. MST
Utah
Grinch helps students cross a busy street in Layton safely
The Grinch may not be the most likable character, but for kids crossing Layton Parkway, the Grinch is a lifesaver.
By Sam Penrod
Dec 7, 2018 6:12 p.m. MST
Police/Courts
Utahn arrested in woman’s death released from jail as deputies await evidence
A man believed to have been involved in the death of a Sandy woman last month, is out of jail as the investigation into the woman’s death continues.
By Sam Penrod
Nov 28, 2018 12:52 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah County residents watch the skies, fearing debris flow from fire-scarred mountainside
Less than two weeks ago, residents of Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills were worried about a wildfire approaching their homes. Now, with heavy rain in the forecast, their big fear is flooding and mudslides.
By Sam Penrod
Oct 1, 2018 11:46 a.m. MDT
Utah
Man crashed car into neighbor’s house on purpose, police say
Police say a man who was high on drugs intentionally drove his car into his neighbor’s house Thursday, causing no injuries but a great amount of structural damage.
By Spencer Burt and Sam Penrod
Sept 21, 2018 8:06 p.m. MDT
Education
Cameras on Alpine School District buses help police crack down on illegal passing
Kids are back in school, and drivers are seeing school buses again on the roads. School bus drivers say too many drivers don’t stop when they are required to by law, but a new tool may reduce the number of stop-arm violators.
By Sam Penrod
Aug 25, 2018 5:47 p.m. MDT
Utah
Family Search app helps family reconnect with their pioneer roots
Over the past several weeks, Deeanna Price says she has learned a lot about her pioneer roots thanks to technology and perseverance.
By Sam Penrod
Aug 11, 2018 7:08 p.m. MDT
Utah
Cult leader says ‘heavenly laws’ directed him to take child bride
A doomsday cult leader told a judge Wednesday he was following “heavenly laws” when he took a child as his bride last year.
By Annie Knox and Sam Penrod
Aug 8, 2018 8:22 p.m. MDT
Utah
Police: Revoked registration kicked off police chase that killed bystander, 88
A 3 1/2 mile police chase that ended in the death of an 88-year-old man began with a traffic stop for a revoked registration, American Fork police said Monday.
By Annie Knox and Sam Penrod
July 16, 2018 5:56 p.m. MDT
Utah
Rain dampers 250-acre fire near Deer Creek Reservoir
Authorities are not sure how a 250-acre fire near Deer Creek Reservoir began around noon Wednesday, but were working to determine if sparks from the historic Heber Valley Railroad played a role.
By Annie Knox and Sam Penrod
July 11, 2018 1:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Purported cult leader wanted to grow old with 8-year-old girl he abused
A purported doomsday cult leader from Cedar City told a judge Wednesday he hoped to have a family and grow old with an 8-year-old girl he considered his bride.
By Annie Knox and Sam Penrod
June 27, 2018 3:05 p.m. MDT
Utah
Leader of purported doomsday cult pleads guilty to child sodomy and child bigamy
An alleged leader of a purported doomsday cult out of southern Utah pleaded guilty to charges of child sodomy and child bigamy Wednesday.
By Sam Penrod
June 14, 2018 11:11 a.m. MDT
Utah
Follower of purported doomsday cult charged with child sex abuse
An alleged follower of a purported doomsday sect in southern Utah was charged Thursday with sexually abusing a child under the age of 14, according to court documents.
By Sam Penrod
June 7, 2018 6:33 p.m. MDT
Utah
Body of Provo woman missing for 3 years found in canyon
Authorities in Utah County confirmed Wednesday that they have found the body of missing Provo student Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado.
By Pat Reavy and Sam Penrod
May 23, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
Utah
School assembly turns into family reunion for 4 girls of deployed dad
A surprise during a school assembly at Westfield Elementary in Alpine turned into a special moment that was full of smiles, tears and a lot of hugs.
By Sam Penrod
April 12, 2018 6:18 p.m. MDT
Utah
BYU turns to Instagram to help students combat sexual abuse
Brigham Young University is using Instagram to let students know help is available after sexual abuse.
By Sam Penrod
Feb 25, 2018 4:27 p.m. MST
Utah
Pleasant Grove firefighters restoring 1933 engine ‘Old Joe’ in spare time
Pleasant Grove firefighters are using their spare time in between calls to restore an old 1933 fire engine.
By Sam Penrod
Feb 24, 2018 5:06 p.m. MST
Utah
Boy, 5, found safe but sleepy after leaving school, boarding public bus
A week after a kindergartner in a South Salt Lake slipped away from school, hopped on a public bus in search of a doctor and woke up at a stop ten miles away, Granite schools are creating a new policy to monitor children set to go home sick.
By Sam Penrod and Annie Knox
Nov 17, 2017 11:04 p.m. MST
