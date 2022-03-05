Sam Penrod

Mud, and a lot of it, is making it difficult to finish a new parking lot for the Timpanogos Cave Visitor Center. But the progress of this project, which began in the fall, is very visible, and he cave will reopen to visitors June 19.
Less than two weeks ago, residents of Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills were worried about a wildfire approaching their homes. Now, with heavy rain in the forecast, their big fear is flooding and mudslides.
Kids are back in school, and drivers are seeing school buses again on the roads. School bus drivers say too many drivers don’t stop when they are required to by law, but a new tool may reduce the number of stop-arm violators.
A week after a kindergartner in a South Salt Lake slipped away from school, hopped on a public bus in search of a doctor and woke up at a stop ten miles away, Granite schools are creating a new policy to monitor children set to go home sick.