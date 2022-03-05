clock
Spencer Cox
https://www.deseret.com/authors/spencer-cox/rss
Opinion
Opinion: Utah’s drought, pollution and land issues can be solved this way
The state has a robust history of success in solving big problems. In its early years, it adapted unique, evidence-based agricultural practices to our desert landscape.
By
Noelle E. Cockett
and
Spencer Cox
Dec 12, 2021 4:08 a.m. MST
Opinion
Comparing COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi tactics is disgraceful and offensive
Protecting public health should never be equated to the horrors committed by the Nazi regime during the Holocaust.
By
Spencer Cox
and
Seth Brysk
Oct 25, 2021 12:49 p.m. MDT
Politics
A message from Utah’s governor: ‘Let’s leave contempt at the door’
We must work together to rebuild the Republican Party.
By
Spencer Cox
May 5, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Spencer Cox: Why I’m running for governor
We must never forget that just like there is an American dream that we all aspire to achieve, there is a Utah dream, too.
By
Spencer Cox
June 12, 2020 3:55 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox: The Self-Reliant Utah Plan will help us recover — and grow — from the COVID-19 pandemic
Our long-term objective is to be prepared as individuals, families and communities and to make Utah the most self-sufficient state in the nation.
By
Spencer Cox
May 15, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
Opinion
From the governor: Help Utah officials slow the spread of COVID-19
Guest opinion
By
Gary Herbert
,
Spencer Cox
, and 4 more
March 12, 2020 2:32 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Utah’s greatness lies in the strength of its people
By
Spencer Cox
Nov 11, 2019 1 p.m. MST