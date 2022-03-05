Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Spencer Cox

Saltair on the shores of the Great Salt Lake near Magna.
Opinion: Utah’s drought, pollution and land issues can be solved this way
The state has a robust history of success in solving big problems. In its early years, it adapted unique, evidence-based agricultural practices to our desert landscape.
By Noelle E. Cockett and Spencer Cox
Dec 12, 2021 4:08 a.m. MST
Protesters gather outside the Governor’s Mansion in Salt Lake City.
Comparing COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi tactics is disgraceful and offensive
Protecting public health should never be equated to the horrors committed by the Nazi regime during the Holocaust.
By Spencer Cox and Seth Brysk
Oct 25, 2021 12:49 p.m. MDT
merlin_2859342.jpg
A message from Utah’s governor: ‘Let’s leave contempt at the door’
We must work together to rebuild the Republican Party.
By Spencer Cox
May 5, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
SilSlopes_Guv_Debate_LS__C1_0439.jpg
Spencer Cox: Why I’m running for governor
We must never forget that just like there is an American dream that we all aspire to achieve, there is a Utah dream, too.
By Spencer Cox
June 12, 2020 3:55 p.m. MDT
Republican_Candidate_Forum_ja_0381.jpg
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox: The Self-Reliant Utah Plan will help us recover — and grow — from the COVID-19 pandemic
Our long-term objective is to be prepared as individuals, families and communities and to make Utah the most self-sufficient state in the nation.
By Spencer Cox
May 15, 2020 5 p.m. MDT
AP20072775802041.jpg
From the governor: Help Utah officials slow the spread of COVID-19
By Gary HerbertSpencer Cox, and 4 more
March 12, 2020 2:32 p.m. MDT
9718296886.jpg
Guest opinion: Utah’s greatness lies in the strength of its people
By Spencer Cox
Nov 11, 2019 1 p.m. MST