clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Stuart Adams
https://www.deseret.com/authors/stuart-adams/rss
Opinion
Opinion: We support vaccines, but Biden’s mandate exceeds his authority
Utah’s legislative leaders believe Biden’s order is illegal, and they want Attorney General Sean Reyes to pursue possible legal action.
By
Stuart Adams
and
Brad Wilson
Sept 16, 2021 6:06 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah’s economy leads the nation. What was the key to success?
Utah’s enduring success can also be attributed to legislators’ careful planning of the state budget.
By
Stuart Adams
and
Jonathan Williams
May 14, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Sens. Adams and McKell: Big Tech poses a major threat to free speech
A bill being considered by the Utah Legislature would reconsider the role of social media companies in regulating free speech.
By
Stuart Adams
and
Mike McKell
March 2, 2021 8 p.m. MST
Opinion
This year has proven Utah’s economic preparedness and resilience
Utah is proof that, with the right policies in place, states can successfully address challenging times and create economic stability during downturns.
By
Stuart Adams
and
Jonathan Williams
Aug 17, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Early childhood development matters to Utah leaders
By
Stuart Adams
Feb 28, 2020 10 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: Ensuring an effective medical cannabis program for Utah
By
Stuart Adams
and
Brad Wilson
Sept 15, 2019 11 a.m. MDT