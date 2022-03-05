Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Stuart Adams

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House.
Opinion
Opinion: We support vaccines, but Biden’s mandate exceeds his authority
Utah’s legislative leaders believe Biden’s order is illegal, and they want Attorney General Sean Reyes to pursue possible legal action.
By Stuart Adams and Brad Wilson
Sept 16, 2021 6:06 p.m. MDT
merlin_2866135.jpg
Opinion
Utah’s economy leads the nation. What was the key to success?
Utah’s enduring success can also be attributed to legislators’ careful planning of the state budget.
By Stuart Adams and Jonathan Williams
May 14, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
AP21061034781518.jpg
Opinion
Sens. Adams and McKell: Big Tech poses a major threat to free speech
A bill being considered by the Utah Legislature would reconsider the role of social media companies in regulating free speech.
By Stuart Adams and Mike McKell
March 2, 2021 8 p.m. MST
merlin_2673755.jpg
Opinion
This year has proven Utah’s economic preparedness and resilience
Utah is proof that, with the right policies in place, states can successfully address challenging times and create economic stability during downturns.
By Stuart Adams and Jonathan Williams
Aug 17, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_299580746.jpeg
Opinion
Guest opinion: Early childhood development matters to Utah leaders
By Stuart Adams
Feb 28, 2020 10 a.m. MST
FILE - This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows cannabis plants growing at a greenhouse at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. A coalition of 25 local governments has filed a lawsuit against the California Bureau of Can
Opinion
Guest opinion: Ensuring an effective medical cannabis program for Utah
By Stuart Adams and Brad Wilson
Sept 15, 2019 11 a.m. MDT