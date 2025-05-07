For the third year in a row, Utah has been named the best state in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. That’s not just an accolade — it’s an astounding achievement and a reflection of who we are as a state and a people.

Topping this ranking once is impressive. Doing it three years in a row is something else entirely. It’s not luck. It’s not chance. It’s the result of years — decades of intentional work, collaboration and a shared commitment to building something better.

This recognition belongs to the people of Utah. It’s about the families, workers, educators, entrepreneurs, public servants and community leaders who show up every day and choose to invest in something greater than themselves. In Utah, we innovate. We collaborate. It’s everything Utahns do — big and small — that keeps us on top. These rankings recognize what many of us already know: Utah is a place where families thrive, businesses grow, communities work together and opportunity is built, not handed out. It’s a state where people care about tomorrow just as much as today.

We’re often compared to the Olympic state — and for good reason. Like gold medalists, we don’t stop when we reach the podium. We push harder. We set new goals. We keep climbing. Being number one doesn’t mean our work is done — it means the bar is higher, and we’re ready to clear it again.

But we don’t settle for success; we use it as fuel. Because in Utah, we know that being the best isn’t about arriving — it’s about always striving. Our foresight, planning and drive to make things better for everyone keep us moving forward. Being the best isn’t about arriving at the finish line; it’s about always racing to improve and never stopping.

But let’s be clear — being number one doesn’t mean our work is finished. It means we must continue leading in areas like economic growth, education, quality of life, infrastructure and opportunity. It means we have to keep asking ourselves: What’s next? How can we make life better for every Utahn?

We’re celebrating this recognition, but we’re not stopping here.

Utah’s strength lies in its vision for tomorrow. That’s why we’re focused on long-term solutions, careful planning and bold ideas to make sure Utah remains the best place to live, work and raise a family — not just this year, but for generations to come.

The secret to Utah’s success is simple: We never stop moving forward.