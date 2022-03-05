Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Viviane Vo-Duc

Utah
Young boy who swallowed 14 magnets hospitalized, has surgeries to fix damage to intestines
Six-year-old Mikah Arvidson is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital after he swallowed part of a popular fidget toy made of magnets. The items caused life-threatening damage to his intestines.
By Ashley Moser and Viviane Vo-Duc
Nov 13, 2018 5:13 p.m. MST
Utah
West Jordan pumpkin patch forced to close early after being vandalized
A family pumpkin patch was forced close for the season because vandals destroyed its pumpkin crop and decorations.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
Oct 29, 2018 1:56 p.m. MDT
Utah
Radar cuts wait time for cyclists at Salt Lake City intersections
Cyclists often get frustrated waiting at red lights when there’s no traffic around. A year ago, Salt Lake City installed new radar equipment at 10 intersections that allows cyclists to trigger the green light to cut wait times.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
July 29, 2018 6:47 p.m. MDT
Utah
Graduating Highland quadruplets are ‘built-in’ BFFs
They were born 1999, and have kept their parents busy ever since. On Thursday, quadruplets Jade, Jordyn, McKenna and MiKayla Godwin will all graduate from American Fork High School.
By Angelique Reed and Viviane Vo-Duc
May 30, 2018 6:39 p.m. MDT
FILE - Rush hour traffic moves northbound on I-15 at 5100 South in Salt Lake City, Thursday, May, 26, 2016.
Utah
UDOT bridge construction to close I-15 in Layton for 3 nights
The Utah Department of Transportation is advising motorists that I-15 will be closed in both directions between Hill Field Road and Antelope Drive in Layton for several nights.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
Jan 26, 2018 3:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Woman who tried to save her mother from a burning home doing better
Sara Boatright’s mother, 86-year-old Zenetta Winsor Hunt, who had 13 children, died in a house fire Christmas Eve. Evon Hunt, one of Boatright’s sisters, was living with her mom and suffered smoke inhalation trying to save her from the fire.
By Alex Cabrero and Viviane Vo-Duc
Dec 28, 2017 6:41 p.m. MST
Utah
Red Cliffs Elementary School bus driver gets a hero’s welcome
The bus driver who was seriously injured in a crash nearly two weeks ago is out of the hospital.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
Sept 16, 2017 2:34 p.m. MDT
Utah
Deseret Industries places 4 pianos around Salt Lake for public to play, enjoy
Four refurbished pianos from Deseret Industries are being placed throughout Salt Lake City as part of a collaboration between the Mundi Project and the LDS Welfare Services Department.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
June 22, 2017 4:41 p.m. MDT
FILE - Andrew Veldhuizen, 17, has been riding a bicycle for over a decade. Tuesday, the community got together and surprised him with a very special bike.
Utah
Utah’s bike community comes together to help teen with autism achieve his goal
Andrew Veldhuizen, 17, has been riding a bicycle for over a decade. Tuesday, the community got together and surprised him with a very special bike.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
April 26, 2017 7:26 p.m. MDT
Utah
Kaysville residents upset trees removed to make way for wider road
The city of Kaysville is growing, and with growth comes challenges. One of those challenges is transportation. Several projects are planned for the year including the 200 North and Angel Street intersection expansion.
By Alex Cabrero and Viviane Vo-Duc
March 9, 2017 4:34 p.m. MST
Utah
School performs West Valley teen’s Symphony No. 1
A young musician from Granger High School is making a name for himself one note at a time.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
Feb 10, 2017 4:45 p.m. MST
Utah
More movement detected in North Salt Lake landslide area
North Salt Lake city leaders and homeowners are once again concerned about a landslide after a portion of the hillside shifted late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
By Alex Cabrero and Viviane Vo-Duc
Feb 7, 2017 6:15 p.m. MST
Utah
Woman who dials wrong number after fall gets help from right person
An 80-year-old Taylorsville woman’s phone call to a wrong number ended up being answered by the right person to help her after she had fallen.
By Viviane Vo-Duc and Nicole Vowell
Jan 12, 2017 3:09 p.m. MST
Utah
Volunteers tie blue ribbons from Duchesne to Vernal to support law enforcement
No matter how cold it got, no matter how much snow she had to walk through, nothing was going to stop Elizabeth Mathews from walking Duchesne’s Main Street Friday to show her support for law enforcement officers.
By Alex Cabrero and Viviane Vo-Duc
Jan 6, 2017 10 p.m. MST
Utah
Officer involved in shooting that killed officer Francom 5 years ago speaks to media for first time
It’s been five years since Ogden police officer Jared Francom was shot and killed during a raid on a suspected drug house. Derek Draper was in that house during the shooting. During his first media interview Thursday, he talks about that night.
By Alex Cabrero and Viviane Vo-Duc
Jan 5, 2017 7:50 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah communities struggle to find volunteer firefighters
There’s a growing struggle in some communities to find volunteer firefighters willing to respond to the call. When that happens, fire departments often have to wait 20 minutes for help from other towns to arrive.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
Dec 10, 2016 1:15 p.m. MST
Utah
Gloria Steinem makes stop at Mike Weinholtz office
Gloria Steinem speaks at a rally at the Mike Weinholtz office in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
Oct 21, 2016 6:02 p.m. MDT
Utah
Terminally ill ‘Little Addie’ from Fountain Green has died
A Fountain Green girl who captured the hearts of people around the world in 2014 for a campaign to get her a “lifetime of Christmas cards” has died.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
July 29, 2016 9:15 p.m. MDT
Utah
Mother, lifeguards help 3-year-old in near-drowning incident
A 3-year-old boy who nearly drowned Wednesday at the American Fork pool is home from the hospital, and he has the quick action of his mother and two lifeguards to thank for saving his life.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
July 8, 2016 2:08 p.m. MDT
Utah
How to fly with kids: TSA offers tips for travelers with young children
The TSA is predicting that this summer will be the busiest ever at its security checkpoints, and getting through security, especially with babies and toddlers, can be a hassle. But the TSA has some helpful tips to make the process easier.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
June 20, 2016 6:10 p.m. MDT
Approximately 200 students who took the SAT on Saturday, May 7, 2016, on the campus of the University of Utah will have to retake it. The company that administers the test, Educational Testing Services, says the answer sheets were lost and never made it
Utah
200 Utah students may have to retake SAT after tests get lost
There are right answers, wrong answers and for some 200 Utah students, there are lost answers. What happened to their SAT exams? Nobody can find them, but test administrators are on the hunt.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
May 18, 2016 2:46 p.m. MDT
Utah
Trooper who broke his back during traffic stop reminds drivers to slow down
A trooper who suffered a broken back following an accident that happened during a traffic stop has a message to drivers: Move over and slow down when you see law enforcement vehicles parked in the emergency lane with lights flashing.
By Sam Penrod and Viviane Vo-Duc
May 6, 2016 8:24 p.m. MDT
Utah
Thunderbirds, Breitling Jet Team among highlights of Warriors Over the Wasatch air show
The 2016 “Warriors Over the Wasatch” air show is set for June 25-26, and organizers say this year’s event promises to offer more than ever before.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
April 19, 2016 6:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
Two Lone Peak officers save woman from burning home
Two Lone Peak police officers saved a woman who was stuck in the basement of a burning home Friday morning.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
April 15, 2016 2:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Cat survives second blow dart, this one to the head
A cat, who is being called “Miss Kiss,” was shot with a 4-inch blow dart. It went through her head, but she survived. A veterinarian fears it was the second time someone had recently hit the cat with a dart.
By Alex Cabrero and Viviane Vo-Duc
March 24, 2016 6:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Forest Service to evaluate domestic sheep allotments in High Uinta Mountains
The Ashley and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests have published a notice of intent to complete an Environmental Impact Statement evaluating domestic sheep grazing on 10 domestic sheep allotments encompassing about 160,000 acres.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
March 18, 2016 3:29 p.m. MDT
Utah
Wife of fallen officer upset his killer’s name was recited at rally
Fallen officer’s widow Nannette Wride is upset that the name of her husband’s killer was read among those memorialized as victims of police brutality at a Utahns Against Police Brutality rally.
By Jed Boal and Viviane Vo-Duc
March 4, 2016 5:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Air cannon and fire tornado among demonstrations during Museum Advocacy Day
Jeff Powell from the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City demonstrates an air cannon to students from Mount Jordan Middle School as they tour museum demonstrations in the rotunda of the Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
Feb 23, 2016 5:11 p.m. MST
Donald Trump Jr. discuss his father's run for the GOP presidential nomination while attending the Western Hunting and Conservation Expo at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. He will be the keynote speaker at the event Saturday.
Utah
Donald Trump Jr. offers a few words about dad during stop in Utah
Republican presidential candidates are in South Carolina for the state’s Feb. 20 primary. Donald Trump Jr. is in Salt Lake City and spoke about his father’s run for the GOP nomination.
By Viviane Vo-Duc
Feb 12, 2016 11 a.m. MST
Utah
Utah Apache helicopter pilot with more than 10,000 flying hours takes final flight
An Apache helicopter pilot with the Utah National Guard has flown more hours in that craft than anybody in the world, and Friday, he took his final flight.
By Jed Boal and Viviane Vo-Duc
Jan 29, 2016 4:40 p.m. MST
