Viviane Vo-Duc

Cyclists often get frustrated waiting at red lights when there’s no traffic around. A year ago, Salt Lake City installed new radar equipment at 10 intersections that allows cyclists to trigger the green light to cut wait times.
Sara Boatright’s mother, 86-year-old Zenetta Winsor Hunt, who had 13 children, died in a house fire Christmas Eve. Evon Hunt, one of Boatright’s sisters, was living with her mom and suffered smoke inhalation trying to save her from the fire.
The city of Kaysville is growing, and with growth comes challenges. One of those challenges is transportation. Several projects are planned for the year including the 200 North and Angel Street intersection expansion.
No matter how cold it got, no matter how much snow she had to walk through, nothing was going to stop Elizabeth Mathews from walking Duchesne’s Main Street Friday to show her support for law enforcement officers.
It’s been five years since Ogden police officer Jared Francom was shot and killed during a raid on a suspected drug house. Derek Draper was in that house during the shooting. During his first media interview Thursday, he talks about that night.
There’s a growing struggle in some communities to find volunteer firefighters willing to respond to the call. When that happens, fire departments often have to wait 20 minutes for help from other towns to arrive.
The TSA is predicting that this summer will be the busiest ever at its security checkpoints, and getting through security, especially with babies and toddlers, can be a hassle. But the TSA has some helpful tips to make the process easier.
A trooper who suffered a broken back following an accident that happened during a traffic stop has a message to drivers: Move over and slow down when you see law enforcement vehicles parked in the emergency lane with lights flashing.
A cat, who is being called “Miss Kiss,” was shot with a 4-inch blow dart. It went through her head, but she survived. A veterinarian fears it was the second time someone had recently hit the cat with a dart.
The Ashley and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests have published a notice of intent to complete an Environmental Impact Statement evaluating domestic sheep grazing on 10 domestic sheep allotments encompassing about 160,000 acres.
Jeff Powell from the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City demonstrates an air cannon to students from Mount Jordan Middle School as they tour museum demonstrations in the rotunda of the Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016.