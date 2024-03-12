What is it about the Trader Joe’s canvas mini totes that are causing such a craze? Some have resold online for $500 — nearly 200 times its retail price, according to CNN.

The bags are available in four colors — blue, red, green and yellow. A video reached 11 million views on TikTok about the coveted bags, sending customers into a frenzy.

There were hundreds of posts reselling the bags on eBay, Facebook Marketplace and other e-commerce platforms that priced the bags starting at $5 and upwards of $500, CNN reported.

“Before we had the opportunity to promote them in any way, customers across the country found them at their neighborhood Trader Joe’s,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

What we know about the Trader Joe’s mini totes

The limited edition bags are miniature versions of the original Trader Joe’s bags. Here’s what we know about them:

The bags are 11 inches long by 6 inches wide and 13 inches high, according to CBS News.

They come in a 65% cotton and 35% polyester blend, just like the classic bags, per USA Today.

Trader Joe’s released a statement, per USA Today, about the company’s products being sold by third-party sellers:

“At times, and more so recently, we have been aware of our products being resold, often at exorbitant prices, in various places (online and elsewhere). This is done without our approval or authorization and outside the controls of our quality-minded supply chain.”

Customers interested in purchasing a bag are encouraged to contact their local store to ask about current availability, according to Fox Business.