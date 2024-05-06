Boeing's Starliner capsule atop an Atlas V rocket stands ready for its upcoming mission at Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Launch is scheduled for the evening of Monday, May 6, 2024.

The stars appear to be aligning for the debut crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday night in what will be a benchmark moment for the U.S. aerospace giant and its arduous foray into commercial space flight.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the mission, which will carry astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station for about a one-week stay before returning to Earth, is set to join a very short list of U.S. manned missions to space on brand new vehicles.

“This has been done six times before,” Nelson said during a NASA press conference Friday. “So, you think of it, the first time humans have flown on a new spacecraft started with Mercury, then with Gemini, then with Apollo, the space shuttle, then Dragon and now Starliner. Come next year it will be the first time a crew will climb on and launch with the Orion spacecraft which will take us around the moon.”

Nelson also responded to a reporter’s question about whether NASA was concerned that issues that have arisen with Boeing’s airliner manufacturing operations may have spilled over into its contract work for the U.S. space agency.

“My interpretation and observation is just like what has been reported to you today,” Nelson said at the press conference. “That they’ve done it without a hitch, that this is a clean spaceship and it’s ready to launch. From NASA’s point of view, we don’t launch until it’s ready.”

Related Historic Boeing Starliner space flight could land in Utah

The new business of space

Nelson noted the Starliner test flight is a crucial step in NASA’s ongoing efforts to commercialize the business of space exploration, including the effort to replace the job of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station following the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. The SpaceX Dragon crew capsule was the first private enterprise to deliver astronauts to the ISS in 2020.

“This is all a part of our commercial activities,” Nelson said. “You’ve already seen commercial crew and cargo go to orbit with the Dragon and other cargo vehicles. This will give us that additional capacity because we always look for a backup.

“It’s a fixed-price contract. We share in the development costs but then the operation is a fixed-price contract. We’re doing that as we go to the moon as well.”

Starliner’s Monday launch, scheduled for 10:34 p.m. EDT, also marks the first time since 1968′s Apollo 7 mission that a crewed mission will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, formerly known as the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Back in 2014, NASA announced a pair of “groundbreaking” contracts, granted to Boeing and SpaceX, aiming to bring the job of ferrying astronauts to and from the orbiting International Space Station, a task that was assumed by Russia’s Roscosmos following the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, back to the U.S.

Boeing’s decadeslong partnership with NASA and jumbo $4.2 billion contract, compared to SpaceX’s $2.6 billion, led many to believe early on that the legacy aircraft and aerospace company would outpace Elon Musk’s scrappy space startup and be first to the finish line in NASA’s new Commercial Crew Transportation Capability effort.

But a series of delays allowed SpaceX to leapfrog Boeing in the work to develop a new crew transport vehicle and in 2020, SpaceX’s Dragon 2 Crew Capsule became the first U.S.-launched spaceflight to carry astronauts to the ISS since the final, 13-day shuttle mission performed by Atlantis.

Starliner is expected to dock with the ISS about 26 hours after launch and Wilmore and Williams will spend about a week aboard the station before returning on a mission focused on testing and confirming Starliner’s capabilities.

Utah could play a role in Starliner’s debut crew flight as the U.S. Army’s Dugway Proving Ground in the state’s west desert is among a short list of possible landing sites, which also includes two targets in the vast White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, and Willcox, Arizona, according to NASA. Edwards Air Force Base in California is available as a contingency landing site.

While a parachute-assisted ground landing is expected, the Starliner capsule is also capable of a water landing.

Boeing’s bumpy road to space

Boeing has had to overcome issues both within and without its Starliner program on the path to Monday’s scheduled launch, while SpaceX has now completed nine crewed missions to the ISS with its Dragon capsule and has a 10th in progress.

An uncrewed Starliner test flight in 2019 exposed software and communications issues that combined to derail an attempt to dock with the ISS and almost led to the crew ship’s destruction, per CBS News.

A hoped-for second test flight in 2021 was scrubbed after engineers discovered corroded valves in the spacecraft’s propulsion system, pushing the next attempt to 2022. And while that flight was a success, potential problems with Starliner’s parachute lines were revealed as well as the need to replace about a mile of electrical tape that was found to be flammable.

Along the way, Boeing has had to navigate major issues in its commercial airliner division, including the tragic 737 Max plane crashes and, more recently, production and quality control issues that were highlighted when a Boeing plane flown by Alaska Airlines lost a door plug component in the passenger cabin during a flight.

How to watch Monday’s Starliner launch

NASA will carry live coverage of Monday’s Starliner launch beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT on NASA-TV.