Trader Joe’s has done it again. The grocery store chain began selling $3.99 mini-cooler tote bags for the summer season, and resale sits already have listings for the popular bags for $99. In March, customers went wild for Trader Joe’s mini totes.

The bags are being listed for nearly 25 times retail value and “more than a dozen sales of the totes had already been completed on eBay” as of Tuesday, according to MarketWatch.

USA Today reported that some of the reasons for the buzz around the newest product includes:

“The social media hype.” “The perceived scarcity of the bags.”

What we know about the Trader Joe’s mini insulated tote bags

Bags will only be available for a limited time but will likely be available through summer, while supplies last, a spokesperson told USA Today.

The chain left it up to individual stores to decide on purchase limits — some locations limit two per customer while others have a limit of six per customer, Axios reported.

Here’s what the bags feature:

Totes come in two colors (”hot magenta” and “cool teal”).

Displays an illustration of a Trader Joe’s store with a pair of palm trees.

Bags are 1.5 gallons and come insulated.

They include two short handles for carrying and a zipper close on top.