An ultra satisfying time saver is at your fingertips — and you’re likely not using it.

Apple calls them quick actions. They’re called app shortcuts on Android phones. They minimize the taps it takes to perform tasks you do every day on your phone.

The concept is simple. Long press on an app and see direct links to some of the most popular functions within the app.

If you’re like me, you may have happened upon the drop down menu but never looked closer at it because you wanted to quickly move on to whatever task was at hand.

Well, if you aren’t using these shortcuts, you’re cheating yourself out of one of the best hidden-in-plain-sight features on your phone.

Quick actions and app shortcuts simplify the process of opening the app and going through its menus to get to the task you need.

On an iPhone, for instance, you can long press the camera icon and choose whether to take a selfie, video, portrait or portrait selfie — just choose and let go.

Without the quick action, you’d need to open the camera app and scroll through the options until you found the function you wanted.

Yes, it’s a small time saver, but trust me, the extra scrolling and tapping add up.

Know that if you long press an app for too long on an iPhone before choosing one of the options in the drop down menu, everything will start to jiggle. When that happens, it means your phone is waiting for you to move apps around on the home screen. If that isn’t what you’re trying to do, simply tap Done and try again for the quick action menus.

For Android phones, the action to use a shortcut is similar to iOS. Touch and hold an app on your home screen or in your app drawer and then lift your finger. If shortcuts are available, you’ll see the list.

If there’s a shortcut you use often, you can choose to place that shortcut directly on your home screen. When you see the shortcut you want in the menu options, drag it to your home screen for easy access.

Best quick actions for iPhone apps

These are some of my favorite quick actions so far and ones I will use often.

Google Maps and Apple Maps have a direct link to the function I seem to use most with both of these apps — Send My Location. The quick action is an easy way to share your whereabouts with anyone.

Google Maps also has Saved locations in its drop down menu, which allows for fast navigation to your most frequented locales. Apple Maps adds in the option to Mark My Location (perfect for parking lots) and to Search Nearby for anything you’re trying to find.

Chick-fil-A has a quick action shortcut to show your loyalty QR code to the person taking your order. Especially in the drive-thru, it makes it so easy to access the code that you’ll never miss the loyalty points again.

Venmo has several quick action shortcuts related to sending or receiving money. The drop down menu includes options to Pay at a Business, Send or Request money, Transfer to Bank any balance in your account or to Scan someone else’s Venmo account.

Speaking of money, be sure to check out your bank’s app. Mine has direct links to Deposit, Pay Bills, Transfer Funds or to see my Auto ID card.

Amazon has a drop down menu to take you directly to you Cart, to View Orders, Search or see Today’s Deals.

Costco locations require you to scan your membership before you enter. Instead of opening the app to tap your account, use the drop down menu. You’ll also find options there to Explore, Shop and get details about your warehouse, including hours, current gas prices and your Lists and Orders.

Fly Delta and other airlines’ apps have easy access to Book a Flight, see your Trips, Check In or see Flight Status on their quick action shortcuts.