Planes line up on the taxi way before takeoff at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

Traveling can be educational, efficient and fun. And if we can do it affordably, that’s even better.

These simple tools can help you meet all your travel goals.

Google Lens

Most of us are used to using our phones to look up any information we want about everything under the sun. But when traveling, it’s sometimes hard to know what to type into Google about the items and places you’re seeing in order to get information.

Google Lens can work as an AI tour guide with a few simple taps. Open your Google app and click the camera button in the search bar. Take a photo of anything that piques your interest to get a quick overview and explanation.

For a more specific answer about that something, type where you see “Add to search.”

For instance, if you take a photo of a particular flower, Google Lens will show you other images of the flower, tell you its name and give an overview. If you add the question, “Where do these grow?,” an AI-generated answer pops up with details about hardiness zones, climate, sunlight, soil and planting.

Google Lens is also invaluable when you’re traveling in a country that uses a language different than your primary one.

On the app’s home screen, you’ll find the Translate icon right under the search bar. Tap it, choose Camera, then point your phone toward any foreign language text. Everything will instantly switch to whatever language you choose. You’ll have no problem reading street signs, menus, flyers or anything else in most languages on your travels.

Google Flights

If you aren’t yet using Google Flights to track prices on any future trips, you should start.

To use Google Flights, enter in where you want to fly to and from and decide if you want to track prices for specific dates or in general. You’ll get an email any time those flight prices have any sort of significant drop so you know exactly when to buy.

Google recently announced that you can do the same for hotel stays. You enter in or zoom in or out on a map to show the location of where you’d like to stay. You can also put in filters for price, rating and amenities. Toggle on the price tracking located just underneath the search filters. Google Hotels will email you when any of the hotels have a significant price drop.

Online passport renewal

An update has finally come to the process we use to renew passports in the United States. We’ve been hearing for years that an online renewal option may be coming and it’s finally here.

Not everyone can take advantage of this convenience, but many people can now renew their U.S. passports online. No need to find a big envelope and cross your fingers as you send off your current passport and paperwork. This sleeker capability is finally available for those who meet the qualifications.

First, anyone wanting to renew a passport online must be age 25 or older, and you need to have been age 16 or older when you received your existing passport.

The current passport must either be scheduled to expire within one year or have expired less than five years ago.

The current passport also cannot be damaged, lost or stolen. Even though you won’t need to send it in, the State Department wants to make sure you still have it and that it’s in working condition.

Online renewal also only works for a regular tourist passport, and you must live in the United States.

Renewing your passport online will definitely be more convenient, but the processing time won’t necessarily be any quicker. The routine time of four to six weeks to receive the new passport applies to mail-in and online renewal.

Know that the minute you apply for renewal online, your current passport will be cancelled, so you won’t be able to use it. Also note that people needing to change their name, sex, date of birth or place of birth cannot renew online.

You’ll need to be able to upload a digital passport photo and pay with a credit card. You’ll get an email with a link to track the application’s status, so you’ll know when it’s in process, approved and when the new passport is on its way.