Natalie Kolsen and her niece Veronica Loveland smile at each other while visiting the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on the first day it is reopened after a two and a half year renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 30, 2025. Some parts of the building are still under construction.

KEY POINTS The Joseph Smith Memorial Building, formerly the Hotel Utah, has reopened.

Garden Restaurant is open for business after the building underwent remodeling.

The Roof Restaurant and other areas on track for reopening later this year.

Following 2½ years of renovation work, and representing just a portion of the expansive ongoing project at Temple Square, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the partial reopening of the historic Joseph Smith Memorial Building.

In addition to numerous aesthetic and design improvements, the building underwent improvements to its mechanical systems, including energy efficiency upgrades, seismic improvements to the roof tower, enhanced accessibility and additional elevators.

Starting June 30, visitors can once again enjoy access to the lobby and mezzanine levels of the building. The chapel and other parts of the building remain under renovation.

People look around the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on the first day it is reopened after a two and a half year renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 30, 2025. Some parts of the building are still under construction. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The building ended its duties as a marquee hotel in 1987 and was later converted into office and meeting space operated by the Church of Jesus Christ. It also provides space for public event hosting and dining options.

“We tried to create a space that appeals to everyone,” said Melody Riches, the project’s lead interior designer, in a press release. “We wanted to create what might feel like the family room of Temple Square. We wanted everyone of every age to come to this gathering space and really feel welcome.”

The 10-story Beaux Arts structure on the corner of South Temple and Main Street began life in 1911 as Salt Lake City’s premier luxury hospitality venue, Hotel Utah. It hosted presidents and celebrities including John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Stewart, George Harrison, Ella Fitzgerald and many others over its 75 years as a hotel.

The new-look facility now features lighter and brighter lobby and mezzanine areas with a more varied assortment of seating in its central gathering space. The overall design has been simplified to highlight enhanced historical elements such as the original plaster detail and stained glass ceiling. The color palette is muted with an energizing turquoise accent, according to the project designers.

Jon Matthew Brown and Henry Brown look out the window of The Garden Restaurant while eating there on visit the first day it is reopened after a two and a half year renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 30, 2025. The lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building is also now open. Other parts of the building are still under construction. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Riches said she and her team also wove historical elements into the Garden Restaurant (formerly known as the Nauvoo Café). The restaurant now has its own separate public entrance on Main Street right off the Temple Square Plaza as well as South Temple Street — harking back to the building’s days as the Hotel Utah. The black tile walls in the entrance area are a nod to the same pattern and color as was once found in the Crossroads Grill in the lower level. The mosaic pattern of the floor tile is the same pattern that was originally found in the hotel.

The Garden Restaurant features numerous familiar, and much beloved, items including Lion House rolls, turkey pot pies and a selection of soups, salads and made-to-order sandwiches.

The stained glass ceiling and new chandeliers are pictured in the lobby of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building is pictured on the first day it is reopened after a two and a half year renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 30, 2025. Some parts of the building are still under construction. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Roof Restaurant, on the 10th floor of the building, is slated to reopen in November, offering diners a stunning view of the redesigned Temple Square landscape.

A storied building levels up, again

The latest improvements to the former hotel reflect the building’s history of constant evolution, with Riches noting it has undergone significant renovations about every 20 years over its 114-year lifespan.

“This building has had to continue to evolve and work for the generation that is using the building during that time,” Riches said. For example, she noted that the lobby was entirely red in the 1970s, and the building once had an area that was sometimes used for car shows. “Sometimes things shift and change.”

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building is pictured on the first day it is partially reopened after a two and a half year renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 30, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Beside serving as the work venue for hundreds of church employees, and the home of favorite Salt Lake City eateries, Riches said the building also offers a place of respite and rejuvenation for Temple Square visitors.

“Some spaces on Temple Square are exhibit-focused. This is a place with a come-and-stay feel,” Riches said. “We have places to eat. There are areas where mothers can take their kids to a quiet corner and sit for a few minutes.

“The Joseph Smith Memorial Building is a place where people feel different and they want to be here. I hope everyone will feel that way when they come and see it.”

Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can once again access the lobby, the Garden Restaurant (located in the lobby), the mezzanine and first level of the building.