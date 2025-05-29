As the April 2027 Salt Lake Temple reopening date inches closer, crews are working to ensure all aspects of the building and its grounds are ready. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided an update on Wednesday that includes several aspects of the renovation.

A major part of the renovation was to stabilize the temple in case of an earthquake. That stage wraps up as vertical cables have been tightened, compressing the wall stones, according to a press release.

Vertical cables strengthen the Salt Lake Temple, helping prevent earthquake damage. | Church of Jesus Christ media relations

Work on the north addition is also moving forward. This includes detailed stonework to finish the planters on the top level. In the sealing wing, large stones are being carefully placed. Some of these resemble cornerstones, which hold great significance in the Latter-day Saint faith.

The sealing rooms are also being fitted with new doors and chandeliers. Progress continues on the restoration of the celestial room, where artists are working to preserve the intricate details painted on the ceiling.

Both baptismal fonts have undergone significant work. The original cast iron oxen surrounding the east font have been restored and installed. The west font received new fiberglass oxen, which have also been installed.

Tile work in both fonts is currently underway. According to the press release, this is part of the finishing stage of the fonts.

The oxen have been placed around both baptismal fonts in the Salt Lake Temple. | Church of Jesus Christ media relations

The circular stairways in the corner towers are undergoing varnish removal using laser technology. The technology allows workers to complete the work without damaging the original wood.

Landscaping of the temple grounds continues, with a focus on water conservation. There will be more water-efficient plants in the various flower beds and there will be 30% more trees.

When the temple reopens, it will have a six-month open house period — the longest in church history.