Artisans are working to paint the ceilings and fixtures inside the Salt Lake Temple.

After five years of structural and other renovations to the Salt Lake Temple, the light can be seen at the end of the tunnel: Workers are now in the decoration stage.

According to a press release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, artisans are hand-painting ceilings and fixtures around the 253,000-square-foot building.

Workers are also restoring and replicating the wood paneling and beams that have aged over the temple’s 132 years of existence. Additionally, they are reapplying gold leaf — a thin layer of gold — as gilding in certain areas and adding stencil designs.

Renovations are scheduled to finish in 2026, with an open house taking place from April to October 2027.

The church has also placed two new statues on Temple Square in recent weeks: Joseph Smith Receives the Plates and Five Wise Virgins. These are among seven statues placed in the area since September, and the church says there are more to come.

Things to do on Temple Square

Until January 2026, the Church History Museum is hosting the International Art Competition, highlighting Latter-day Saint art from around the world. The exhibit displays 150 pieces, representing artists from 26 different countries. It’s open to the public, free of charge.

Other daily and weekly Temple Square activities include “Music & the Spoken Word” performances, Tabernacle Choir rehearsals, organ recitals, interactive family history activities, guided tours and numerous exhibits. For a full list of activities, visit the church’s website.

Crews have also worked to plant thousands of flowers on Temple Square in the springtime.