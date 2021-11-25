 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

What’s next for COVID-19? Here’s what to expect after Thanksgiving

There will be post-Thanksgiving spike, Dr. Scott Gottlieb says

By Herb Scribner
A flight from Munich, Germany, arrives in Miami.
A Lufthansa flight arrives from Munich, Germany, as an American Airlines aircraft takes off at Miami International Airport on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press

There will be a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 spike across the country, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

Gottlieb, who sits on Pfizer’s board, said on “Face the Nation” that there is “no question” there will be a COVID-19 spike after Thanksgiving.

  • “We’re going to see a post-holiday spike, there’s no question about that. People are exhausted right now, but we need to remain vigilant just for a little bit longer,” he said.

Specifically, Gottlieb said areas that haven’t experienced a major COVID-19 surge yet will get hit hardest by the new surge.

  • “If you’re in the Southwest right now, you’re in the Great Lakes region, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, you’re in parts of New England or western Pennsylvania or northern New York, or certain mountain states like Colorado, things don’t look good,” he said.
  • “You haven’t experienced the Delta wave yet, and things are going to get worse before they get better,” he said.

Right now, many of the coronavirus spikes have been in the Mountain West, which includes states such as Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, as the Deseret News reported.

  • “To some extent, it’s difficult to say why certain areas, I think, are having their big surges at particular times. Like, why us now and the Midwest previously, the South earlier in the summer,” said Stephen Goldstein, a virologist and postdoctoral researcher with the University of Utah School of Medicine, in an interview with the Deseret News.

Gottlieb said earlier in November that fully vaccinated people should be getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

  • “This is the fastest way that we can increase the total immunity in the population because someone who has an old vaccine that may only have 50% of its effectiveness left, they go out and get a booster, they restore 95% effectiveness based on the data that we’ve seen within a matter of days,” said Gottlieb.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

Cougars from SoCal and everywhere else are relishing the chance to play USC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

By Jay Drew

Here’s what Utah politicians really are thankful for this year

By Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb

Utah football to honor Aaron Lowe, Ty Jordan with special helmet worn during Colorado game

By Joe Coles

Utah State at New Mexico: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

By Ryan McDonald

Sweden’s first female prime minister resigns hours after being appointed

By Gitanjali Poonia

Cereal is about to get more expensive. General Mills is raising prices

By Gitanjali Poonia