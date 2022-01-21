COVID-19 booster shots can protect you against omicron, new CDC data suggests

The COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna were found to be 90% effective in preventing Americans infected by the omicron variant to end up in the hospital, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The booster shots can reduce the chances of an emergency room visit and an urgent care clinic.

The COVID-19 vaccine boosters were most effective in stopping infection and death among those 50 years old and up.

Why it matters: “Overall, the new data show that the vaccines were more protective against the Delta variant than against Omicron, which lab studies have found is partially able to sidestep the body’s immune response,” according to The New York Times.

By the numbers: The CDC data revealed a number of data points about how the booster can help people, according to The Washington Post.

Unvaccinated adults who were 65 and older were 49 times more likely to be hospitalized by COVID-19 compared to those who got booster shots.

Unvaccinated people 65 years and up were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who had two mRNA vaccine shots.

Unvaccinated people 50 to 64 years old were 44 times more likely to be hospitalized by COVID-19 compared to the boosted people in that age group.

Remember: The CDC currently recommends COVID-19 booster shots for anyone who is 12 years old and older.