Voting stickers during Utah's municipal and primary elections, which includes the 2nd Congressional District special primary, at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Deseret News is excited to announce a new partnership with HarrisX and the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics to conduct a monthly Utah Voter Poll ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, and beyond.

The partnership will capitalize on HarrisX’s expertise in polling and data analysis, Deseret News’ extensive reach and experience in covering Utah politics and respected experts at the Hinckley Institute of Politics to produce regular insights and analysis on key issues and candidates in Utah.

The first poll was released on June 8, showing Utah Gov. Spencer Cox with a commanding lead over his primary challenger, state Rep. Phil Lyman, ahead of the June 25 primary election. Yet-to-be-released insights will focus on the public’s opinion on a new Utah hockey team, taxes and business in the state.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute on this important project,” said Dritan Nesho, chief researcher and CEO of HarrisX. “And we’re stepping into big shoes with this partnership; this poll in the past was conducted by the legendary Utah pollster Dan Jones, a legacy we are honored to sustain.”

Added Nesho: “Utah is an industrious and dynamic state, and we are committed to providing the public with the most accurate and up-to-date information possible on key issues facing them in their daily lives, in their business, and at the ballot box.”

“The Deseret News values this partnership with HarrisX and the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. We are striving to provide our audience with a deeper understanding of the political landscape and the mind of the voter during the critical 2024 elections,” said Doug Wilks, executive editor of the Deseret News.

“We know experience makes the difference,” noted Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah. “Partnering with HarrisX, an experienced national, multi-method pollster will bring voters’ perspectives to life, ensuring citizens and policymakers are well informed as important decisions are made that will determine the future of our nation and the state of Utah.”

Reporting on the polls will be released monthly in conjunction with the Hinckley Institute and will be available on the Deseret News’ website, deseret.com, and social media channels, as well as on HarrisX’s website and social channels.

Data and crosstabs around the polls will be available at the HarrisX website.

Notable past collaborations between the Deseret News and HarrisX include a 2023 poll, which made waves online, revealing that most Republican voters see former President Donald Trump as best reflecting their values and their faith compared to all GOP leaders; a poll detailing the shift of working-class voters from the Democratic Party to the GOP; and a retrospective survey examining voter attitudes toward the pandemic and vaccines.

For Deseret News coverage on previous Harris X and Deseret News polls, go to deseret.com.

About Deseret News

Deseret News is Utah’s oldest and most respected newspaper, with a history of covering Utah politics and issues for over 150 years. The newspaper’s website, deseret.com, receives millions of unique visitors per month.

About HarrisX

HarrisX is a leading polling and market research firm, providing insights and analysis on a wide range of topics, including politics, technology and consumer trends. The company’s proprietary methodology combines the latest in survey research with advanced data science to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information possible.

About The Hinckley Institute

The Hinckley Institute at the University of Utah is dedicated to engaging students in transformative experiences and providing political thought leadership.