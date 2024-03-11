Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Most Republicans believe former President Donald Trump reflects their moral values and most Democrats say the same about President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

A Deseret News/HarrisX poll asked over 1,000 registered U.S. voters, “To what extent does Donald Trump reflect your personal values?” Among self-described Republican voters, 38% responded “a great deal” and 41% said “some.”

When the same question was asked about Biden, 43% of Democrats said “a great deal” and 41% said “some.”

The poll was conducted Feb. 26-27 among 1,007 registered voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Responses largely fell across party lines. While nearly 4 in 5 Republicans said Trump reflects their personal moral values, only about one-third said the same of Biden. And while 84% of Democrats say Biden reflects their values, only 16% of Republicans say the same.

The results reflect previous findings from Deseret News/HarrisX polling that show a partisan divide in discerning moral character in leaders. In a September 2023 poll, 53% of Republicans said they see Trump as a “person of faith,” more so than any other politician listed — including Biden, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. In a November poll, when asked the same question, the figure grew to 64% of Republicans — nearly two-thirds.

Meanwhile, less than 25% of Republicans in both polls said they see Biden as a person of faith, even though over 60% of Democrats say he is.

When asked if Biden and Trump reflect their personal moral values, independents offered similar responses to both. About one-third said they did, while a plurality — 43% for Trump, 41% for Biden — said the men do not reflect their moral values “at all.”

When given specific labels to further describe their political preferences, like “MAGA Republican,” “Never-Trump Republican” or “Moderate Republican,” an overwhelming 61% of MAGA Republicans said Trump reflects their values “a great deal,” and another 28% said he reflects their values “some.” Only 3% — within the margin of error — said “not at all.”