The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Sept. 14, 2017. The Paris Olympics involve about 10,500 athletes from 200 countries or regions.

The Deseret News has covered Utah ties in the Olympics for years - from Tokyo to Beijing and beyond. As the world now turns its attention to the Paris 2024 Olympics, our reporters our bringing readers to the starting line, finish line and all the glorious seconds in between.

Even before the Olympic flame arrives in Paris, the Deseret News will be on the ground in the City of Lights for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) final vote and announcement of the city who will host the 2034 Winter Games.

2034 Winter Games Announcement

In the early morning hours of July 24th, the world will know if Salt Lake City, Utah, has won the bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics as the IOC votes in Paris. Deseret News Olympics reporter Lisa Riley Roche and editor Sarah Jane Weaver will be in Paris with the Utah delegation for the announcement.

Roche and Weaver will cover the crucial vote and shadow the Utah delegation throughout Paris, offering behind-the-scenes coverage of the announcement and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

For three decades, Roche has covered the business and operations of the Olympic Games, including the complex and evolving bid process. Her unparalleled access to Olympic officials infuses her reporting with deep insight that Deseret News readers have come to count on and appreciate over the years.

Weaver, the editor of the Deseret News, joined the company in 1995. She has spent the last almost three decades writing, editing and thinking about news that resonates with the Deseret News audience.

Before the July 24th announcement, catch up on Roche’s reporting on the efforts to bring the Olympics back to Utah:

Paris 2024 Summer Games

The Deseret News will be reporting on all the glories of victory and the agonies of defeat at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Leading up to the Games, the Deseret News team has reported on the athletes as they compete for a spot on an Olympic team and as they are getting ready for Paris. In the reporting, there is a particular focus on the many athletes with connections to Utah.

Check out the complete listing of the Deseret News reporting on the Olympics and the athletes who will be competing at the Games at deseret.com/olympics and on social channels at @DeseretNews on Facebook and Instagram and @Deseret on X.